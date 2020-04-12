When to Buy More Shares and How to Choose What to Buy

When words like “unprecedented” and “epic” start getting bandied about in stock market commentary, it’s natural to get nervous. Analysts…

Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group reported the stock market hasn’t seen daily swings as wild as these since the crash of 1929. It’s in times like these many investors begin to question their faith, but what you should be wondering is: Should I buy more shares?

“My answer is an emphatic yes,” says Betsy Billard, an Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisor in Glendale, California. “Times of market volatility can be the right time to invest more if your cash flow remains unscathed.”

That “if” is an important one, she says. While stock market volatility can bring great investment opportunities, it can do the reverse for the job market.

“It’s important not to jeopardize cash flow and credit reports by putting money into the market,” Billard says. “Saving into your portfolio won’t work effectively if you need to accrue credit card debt at the same time.”

If you’re facing pay cuts or employment disruptions, make sure you can cover your daily expenses before trying to invest more in the stock market.

When You Should Buy More Shares

If you do have money to invest, then Chris Kampitsis, a financial planner at The SKG Team at Barnum Financial Group, suggests two ways to determine if now is the right time to buy more shares.

First, buy more if your time horizon is long — as in more than three to five years.

“History tells us the market tends to rebound impressively three and five years after hitting a bottom,” he says. “We don’t know where the bottom is, but we do know the market is well, well off its peak.”

If you can wait out the decline, you should be even more rewarded on the rebound with more shares in your basket.

The second reason to buy more shares is when they present a rebalancing opportunity.

“If the stocks in your portfolio have drawn down a great deal, like the majority of the major indexes,” Kampitsis says this is a perfect time to buy more as part of your rebalancing strategy.

When rebalancing, you sell shares of your appreciated investments to buy shares of your less-appreciated ones and bring your portfolio back in line with your original allocation.

In the current environment, this “likely means taking some from your bond weighting and adding to your stock weighting,” Kampitsis says.

How to Recognize a Good Investment

“The best returns often appear when volatility peaks and market anxiety and uncertainty is high” because it “often produces asset value mispricing,” says Todd Lowenstein, a strategy executive at The Private Bank at Union Bank.

But don’t throw your money in at random. It’s important to know the difference between a good investment that’s on sale and a bad investment that’s finally having its reckoning in the market.

“It’s really about the price you pay relative to the fundamental expectations about the future that will drive your ultimate investment returns,” Lowenstein says. “In the long run, stock prices track company fundamentals such as revenue and earnings growth, solid and expanding operating margins, free cash-flow generation, returns on investment capital and the flow of capital returns from dividends and share buybacks.”

As such, he says to keep an eye on “the relationship between rapidly fluctuating price changes in the markets” relative to “any changes in the underlying fundamentals” of the investment.

“If the gap is wide, investors may have the opportunity to capitalize on high-quality assets appearing at bargain prices relative to their long-term value,” he says.

Dollar Cost Average In for the Win

Just as history has shown the stock market always recovers, so, too, has it proven that investors rarely, if ever, succeed at timing when the recovery will begin.

“Investors rarely succeed at pinpointing the exact ‘bottom’ and are often too early or too late,” says Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Jason Blackwell, chief investment strategist at The Colony Group, a national wealth management firm, agrees: “Market timing rarely works out,” he says, “and we believe that investors need to determine the right shares to buy more than the right time to buy more of them.”

He would rather “investors take a measured approach to allocate to new or existing opportunities and are comfortable being ‘a little early’ now and potentially ‘a little late’ later by spreading out investments over a number of weeks or even months.”

Since no one can know where the bottom is until the market is already through it, Roland suggests using a dollar cost averaging strategy for buying more shares. To dollar cost average, you invest a fixed dollar amount on a predetermined schedule. You invest your money regardless of what the share price is.

“This strategy can help investors get out of their own way and avoid costly mistakes like contributing too much to an investment when its value increases or too little when it decreases,” Roland says.

The result is a more level-headed, simplified approach to investing that doesn’t require staring at Bloomberg at all market hours and trying to guess when the best time to buy more shares is. The time to buy is when you have money to invest.

When to Buy More Shares and How to Choose What to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com