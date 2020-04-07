When Are Coronavirus Symptoms Bad Enough to Warrant Going to the Hospital?

If you have a dry cough and fever, and it’s getting harder to breathe, this is not a time to…

If you have a dry cough and fever, and it’s getting harder to breathe, this is not a time to delay seeking treatment. Shortness of breath is a hallmark COVID-19 symptom. Although most patients infected with the coronavirus will have milder symptoms and not experience difficulty breathing, those who struggle for air require immediate attention.

People with COVID-19 experience a variety of symptoms that are similar to having the flu, says Dr. Eric Howell, incoming CEO of the Society of Hospital Medicine. “The distinguishing factor is that most people with influenza don’t get short of breath,” he says. “And fortunately, most people with COVID-19 don’t get short of breath.” However, if someone does experience shortness of breath, this is a risk factor for more severe impact of the disease, he adds. “That’s at least one of the indicators where you should consider going to the emergency department or the hospital.”

Sudden changes in your mental status — which family members or friends may notice first — should also trigger an emergency room visit, says Howell, who is a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University and the division director for hospital medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

If you’re experiencing multiple symptoms you need to seek medical attention. “If you’re starting to feel really short of breath, coughing a lot and developing fever — especially if you’ve had exposure to somebody who either has had COVID-19 or if you’ve been in a place or situation where you might have been exposed — then it’s a good idea to go to the emergency department,” says Dr. Darlene Tad-y, vice president of clinical affairs for the Colorado Hospital Association and a hospital medicine physician at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Signs of Distress

These COVID-19 signs and symptoms require evaluation in the emergency department for possible hospitalization:

— Difficulty breathing. If you’re short of breath even while resting, you should seek an evaluation to prevent the situation from getting worse. If your breathing is labored from routine activities like walking from one room to another, for example, or you can’t recover from being winded after going up the stairs, that’s a serious concern. Family members or others may pick up on signs that someone is having trouble breathing, says Dr. Kathleen Jordan, an infectious disease specialist based in San Francisco. For instance, a person’s speech may be interrupted as they stop to catch their breath.

— Low oxygen levels. In the ER, your vital signs will be checked and you’ll have a physical exam. You’ll also undergo noninvasive testing called pulse oximetry, which measures the level of oxygen circulating in your blood. If your oxygen saturation is too low, that’s a concern with any medical condition. “Anyone who would require supplemental oxygen to keep them breathing comfortably would warrant hospitalization,” says Jordan, who is the vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, part of CommonSpirit Health, a nationwide nonprofit health system.

— Chest pain. People with COVID-19 can experience what’s called substernal chest pain, or aching under their breastbone. Any chest pain should be evaluated, so clinicians can determine the specific source of pain or discomfort.

— Changes in mental status. Marked confusion, extreme sleepiness and inability to waken are emergency symptoms that can occur with reduced circulating oxygen in the body.

— Blue face or lips. If your face or lips are turning blue, that’s a sign of hypoxia, or a lack of adequate oxygen. “Anything that indicates your lungs are being affected, instead of your throat, is an important difference for going to the hospital versus staying home,” Howell says.

Symptoms to Closely Watch

If you’re not experiencing shortness of breath, but you’re feeling progressively sicker, you may need to be evaluated if these symptoms continue:

— Fever. In general, fever is defined as temperature of at least 100.4 degrees, Tad-y notes. Although not everyone’s temperature will be that high, she says, any fever is part of a group of symptoms, also including muscle aches and fatigue, which can occur if you become ill with COVID-19. “If you have this general constellation of symptoms, we would recommend that you visit the emergency department.”

— Diminished sense of smell or taste. Other symptoms that weren’t previously recognized are now being tied to possible COVID-19 infection. Losing your sense of smell and taste can be early signs, Howell notes.

— Gastric problems. Gastrointestinal symptoms, in particular severe diarrhea, are more common with COVID-19 than the flu, Howell says. “If I get diarrhea, and I lose my sense of smell and I’m getting out of breath just going to the bathroom or standing up — I’m going to the ER,” he says.

— Increasing cough. A persistent dry cough is a COVID-19 hallmark. If that keeps worsening along with other COVID-related symptoms, you should be evaluated. It’s also important to protect those around you as you cough. That includes coughing into your inner elbow, disposing of tissues right away and wearing a mask around others in close quarters. Even though you may not be producing much mucus or phlegm, you could still infect others as you send respiratory droplets into the air.

ER Evaluation and Monitoring

You may have a chest X-ray done if pneumonia — a complication of respiratory infectious diseases including COVID-19 that cause inflammation in the lungs — is suspected.

With hospital resources strained as the pandemic continues, people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who are medically stable most likely won’t be admitted as inpatients. However, if you’re in a higher-risk group for severe COVID-19 complications, the emergency department staff may monitor your condition for a longer period before sending you home.

“With the more medically vulnerable population, we’re certainly going to take a look at them closely and perhaps watch them for a period in the ER to see if they’re progressing,” Jordan says. “If their symptoms were progressing , it would warrant admission.”

People whose immune systems are weakened by cancer or its treatment, or who have HIV, lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, and autoimmune diseases like lupus or heart disease are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Older adults are also more vulnerable to complications like severe shortness of breath.

People under 40 face lower risk than older adults, Howell says. “If you’re under 50, you’re still pretty low-risk. Once you get over 60 or 65, then the curve starts to go up more steeply. And, certainly, if you’re over 70, you’re already high-risk.” Of course, no one should take COVID-19 lightly, as anyone can develop serious illness. “Bad things can happen to all age groups,” he says.

Patients who are in higher-risk groups for the coronavirus, but who do not have shortness of breath or other signs of distress, would likely be discharged from the ER rather than being admitted as hospital inpatients. However, they should keep their vulnerability in mind. “We would spend a lot of time educating them as well as their loved ones on signs and symptoms to trigger a return to the hospital,” Jordan says.

Being sent home from the ER doesn’t mean your condition can’t change for the worse. “For COVID, and generally for any medical condition, when you’ve come to the emergency department, that’s only a snapshot of your illness,” Tad-y says. “Things can get better but sometimes they don’t. It’s really important to stay in contact with your medical team and your primary doc to monitor (your ongoing condition). You can’t always predict how people are going to recover from this, so keeping an eye on patients is really important.”

For someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection who is medically stable, but has nowhere to stay to effectively self-quarantine or self-isolate (like in a separate bedroom at home) resources may be available. “Fortunately, at least in San Francisco, our public health department is helping us find other solutions for these people by employing housing such as RVs and hotel rooms,” Jordan says.

If you’re in a situation where you don’t have a good place to recover from COVID-19, hospital social workers or your local health department may be able help to connect you to housing resources in your area.

Home health care nurses can also provide continuity of care for patients who have been discharged from the hospital but are still recovering from COVID-19. “As part of our surge planning, we’re certainly trying to transition patients to home support so that we can increase our capacity here in the hospital,” Jordan says.

Hospitalization Alternatives

Although hospitals are places of healing, they’re also environments for potential exposure to infectious organisms including the new coronavirus. That’s why hospitals and other health care facilities are restricting visitors. It’s also the reason that patients with COVID-19 symptoms who don’t have respiratory difficulties are being encouraged to consult with their primary care providers before heading to the ER and to recover at home if possible.

“We want people to avoid the hospital if they can,” Howell says. “So, if they have the typical viral-like illness — they have a fever and muscle aches and they’re not feeling well — then they probably should contact their doctor.” Reasons for staying away from the hospital, if possible, are twofold, he adds: “No. 1, because we don’t want them to get exposed if they don’t have coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms. But, No. 2 — just in case — we don’t want them exposing others, either.”

Jordan describes potential COVID-19 cases that don’t warrant a hospital visit. “Certainly, mild cold symptoms like scratchy throats and runny noses should not be seen in the emergency room,” she says. “We’re fortunate that we’re seeing increasing opportunities for evaluation of more minor symptoms. At least in the Bay Area, we have some drive-thru and some outpatient clinics that are able to offer testing for the mild symptoms.”

Local health departments nationwide are listing drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 on their websites. (To be tested, you need to get a doctor’s referral in advance.)

Telehealth is stepping up as a source of patient care during the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual office visits, including telemedicine and teletherapy, allow people to receive treatment for other conditions when it can’t be provided in person. Telemedicine is also providing an alternate venue for patients who aren’t urgently ill to be evaluated for possible coronavirus symptoms.

Telemedicine technology can help clinicians determine whether you’re in respiratory distress, Jordan says. Doctors and nurses can virtually assess your respiratory rate, coach you to take your own pulse, ask you to take your temperature, discuss your recent medical history and illness progression and offer advice and direction on next steps to take. “If you have the capacity to access telehealth options and your symptoms are more on the mild-to-moderate level, a telehealth option would be excellent,” she says.

Not Always COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is attracting massive attention, but other medical conditions continue to cause symptoms that require evaluation, Jordan points out. “Fever is still caused by myriad different infections and clinical syndromes,” she says. “It’s not all COVID. The majority of (COVID-19) tests we are running are negative.”

Appendicitis, urinary tract infections, bacterial pneumonia and other acute medical conditions are as rampant as ever. “I would encourage patients to come and seek medical attention if they have symptoms that aren’t typical or classic of COVID, or other viral or respiratory infections,” Jordan says. “In fact, the majority of people coming in with fevers still are not COVID-related.”

For possible COVID-19, this is the most important message, Jordan says: “The severity of illness for this particular syndrome is really about breathing difficulty. Once you’re experiencing breathing difficulty, then come to the hospital to get the support you need.”

