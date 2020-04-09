8 Federal Student Loan Repayment Options

For many students graduating from college with debt, figuring out which student loan repayment plan is the best fit to…

For many students graduating from college with debt, figuring out which student loan repayment plan is the best fit to pay back their federal loans may be easier said than done.

Nearly half of first-time, full-time degree or certificate seeking undergraduates were awarded student loans in 2016-2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. U.S. News data shows that the graduating class of 2018 left with an average of nearly $30,000 in student loan debt. Most student loan debt is federal.

In response to many borrowers struggling to pay down their student debt, the government has increased the number of options for federal student loan repayments. Today, the U.S. Department of Education offers eight repayment plans ranging from income-driven to fixed and graduated repayment plans.

While some of these repayment plans reduce monthly payments, experts say students who borrowed federal loans should consider one in which they can afford to pay the loan balance off faster. Here’s what borrowers should know about the different federal student loan repayment plans.

What Is the Best Federal Student Loan Repayment Option?

Choosing the best student loan repayment plan is all about finding the right fit, experts say.

“The different repayment options are really suited for specific situations. It’s important to understand all the options, and then look to see which ones you qualify for,” says Ben Brown, founder of the Association of Young Americans, an organization whose work includes pushing for improved borrower protections.

Income-driven repayment plans, which are four different plans that set monthly payments based on income and family size, have become increasingly popular among borrowers. From 2010 to 2017, the percent of undergraduate borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans grew from 11% to 24% and the percent of graduate borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans grew from 6% to 39%, according to a 2020 report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Leslie Tayne, a student loan expert and founder of Tayne Law Group, cautions borrowers exploring repayment plan options: “Do your homework. Explore the long-term benefits and consequences. Be sure to not only think about short-term but the long-term effects.”

While income-driven repayment plans lower the monthly payment, they lengthen the term of the loan. That increases the interest amount a borrower pays and can be more costly for borrowers, depending on their incomes over the long term.

“With that in mind, if you want to pay off your student loan as cheaply as possible, it’s recommended that you follow standard repayment and, if possible, apply even more to your payments to bring down your principal even faster,” says Tim Stobierski, founder of StudentDebtWarriors.com, a website focused on helping borrowers pay off student loans.

Which Repayment Plan Is Best to Avoid Delinquency?

Income-driven repayment plans are an option to help borrowers avoid delinquency or default if they’re having trouble making payments under a plan that isn’t based on annual income, experts say.

In some cases, if a borrower’s discretionary income drops below a certain threshold, he or she will have no required payment.

“It depends on your income and loan amounts, but the graduated repayment plan and income-contingent repayment plan typically offer the lowest monthly payment,” Tayne wrote in an email. “Keep in mind if you’re seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), payments made under the graduated repayment plan don’t count towards the plan.”

What Are the Different Income-Driven Repayment Plans?

There is no clear winner among the various repayment plans, experts say, since the right option is based on a borrower’s financial circumstances.

“The ideal plan will depend on when you borrowed your first loan, the types of loans borrowed and your marital status,” says Michael Lux, an Indiana attorney and founder of The Student Loan Sherpa blog.

Four repayment plans are classified as income-driven, excluding the Income-Sensitive Repayment Plan, which considers annual income but is repaid in a fixed time frame. Under an income-driven plan, any remaining loan balance is forgiven if the federal student loans aren’t fully repaid at the end of the repayment period. But borrowers should be aware that under current IRS rules, a loan forgiven under one of these plans is generally considered taxable income.

The following types of loans are eligible for these plans: direct, Graduate PLUS and direct consolidation loans. Older loans, such as FFEL PLUS loans for graduate students, can qualify if consolidated into a direct consolidation loan.

Here’s what to know about the four different income-driven repayment plans.

Income-Based Repayment. This income-driven plan, known as IBR, has two different terms based on when a borrower took out a direct loan. The Obama administration introduced a revised IBR plan to borrowers who took out a direct loan on or after July 1, 2014. The repayment plan for these borrowers is 10% of their discretionary income with a repayment period of up to 20 years. For those who borrowed before July 1, 2014, repayment is 15% of discretionary income.

The U.S. Department of Education counts discretionary income as the difference between a borrower’s adjusted annual income and 150% of the federal poverty guideline amount based on family size and state of residence. Alaska and Hawaii have separate guidelines compared with the other U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

For example, a single person living in D.C. or one of the 48 contiguous states with an adjusted gross income of $40,000 and federal student loan debt of $45,000 as a new borrower would have $19,140 subtracted from consideration, leaving $20,860 in annual discretionary income. Monthly discretionary income under this scenario would be about $2,086, so the borrower would pay around $174 per month under IBR.

For borrowers who took out a direct loan before July 1, 2014, the set payment amount and repayment period is different. These borrowers pay 15% of discretionary income over a repayment period of up to 25 years.

Under IBR, a spouse’s income is considered only if the couple files a joint tax return.

Pay As You Earn. Often referred to as PAYE, this income-driven plan takes 10% of discretionary income and is capped at the amount a borrower would pay under the 10-year standard repayment plan. After 20 years, outstanding loans will be forgiven under PAYE.

The same type of borrower as in the IBR scenario above would pay the same initial payment under PAYE. Similar to IBR, borrowers must qualify initially for partial financial hardship to enroll. A partial financial hardship exists when the annual amount due on a borrower’s eligible loans, as calculated under a 10-year repayment plan, exceeds 15% of discretionary income.

PAYE is available only to borrowers who received the loan on or after Oct. 1, 2011.

Spousal income is considered only if the couple files a joint tax return. “PAYE works like IBR for couples, but has the lower monthly payment, making it better for borrowers that qualify,” Lux says.

Revised Pay As You Earn. This plan was introduced by the Obama administration in 2015 to broaden the number of student loan borrowers who can qualify for an income-driven option. REPAYE was created for borrowers who don’t qualify for PAYE and is similar in a few ways: It requires 10% of discretionary income and extends the repayment term to 20 years if the borrower took out loans for undergraduate studies or 25 years if the borrower is paying back loans from a graduate or professional degree.

Married couples’ incomes are treated differently under REPAYE.

“Couples cannot file taxes separately in order to exclude spousal income,” says Lux, who adds that REPAYE comes with some perks related to interest. If a borrower’s monthly payment doesn’t cover the full amount of the interest on a subsidized loan, the government will pay the difference for the first three years. After that, the government will pay half of the difference in accruing interest.

Income-Contingent Repayment. Monthly repayments under this income-driven plan, known as ICR, are the lesser of 20% of discretionary income or the fixed amount needed to pay off the loan within 12 years, adjusted based on income. Spousal income is only considered if the couple files a joint tax return. Outstanding balances are forgiven after 25 years.

While Parent PLUS loans are ineligible for income-driven repayment plans, a Parent PLUS loan consolidated into a direct consolidation loan qualifies for ICR.

What Is Income-Sensitive Repayment?

Despite its name, the Income-Sensitive Repayment Plan isn’t considered an income-driven repayment plan. ISR is for low-income borrowers who have loans that existed prior to the federal direct loan program, which the Obama administration introduced in 2010. The loans eligible for ISR include federal Stafford loans before the direct program, FFEL PLUS loans and FFEL consolidation loans.

Under the ISR plan, monthly payments may increase or decrease based on a borrower’s gross monthly income. According to the Federal Student Aid website, “The formula for determining the monthly payment amount can vary from lender to lender.”

The borrower’s monthly payment ranges from 4% to 25% of his or her gross monthly income, and payments can be as little as the new interest that is accruing each month. But that would likely mean increased repayments later, since payoff under the plan must be achieved in 10 years.

Borrowers under ISR won’t be considered for Public Service Loan Forgiveness — a program for those working in the public or nonprofit sector. To be considered for PSLF, borrowers need to consolidate older loans, such as FFEL, under the federal direct program. After that, they need to enroll in an income-driven repayment plan.

What Are Basic Repayment Plans?

There are three federal student loan repayment plans not tied to income and for which all types of federal student loans qualify, including direct, FFEL and PLUS.

Standard. Repaying a student loan in 10 years is the typical term for a federal student loan. In fact, borrowers’ loans are enrolled automatically into this plan when their loans enter the repayment phase unless they select a different plan. This plan consists of 120 fixed payments over a 10-year period.

Graduated. This plan starts with lower monthly payments that increase over time, usually every two years. Loans are to be paid off within 10 years.

Extended. Under this plan, payments can be fixed or graduated, and the loans need to be paid off within 25 years. To qualify for this plan, a borrower must have more than $30,000 outstanding in either direct or FFEL loans.

Where Can You Find a Student Loan Repayment Plan Calculator?

While there are many tools available on lender and personal finance education websites to determine monthly payments, experts recommend using the Education Department’s online Loan Simulator repayment calculator for federal student loans.

“There are some amazing tools on the Department of Education’s website that take into account how much money you’re making, your tax status as well as some basic loan information and tells you if you’re eligible for different loan repayment plans,” Brown says. “There are great tools all over the place, but the Department of Education tool is the standard.”

