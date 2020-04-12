What to Know About Coronavirus-Related IB Changes

Like every educational institution, the International Baccalaureate program has been grappling with exam changes as a result of the COVID-19…

Like every educational institution, the International Baccalaureate program has been grappling with exam changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

IB has decided to cancel its end-of-year tests. In the wake of this unprecedented decision, many IB students find themselves left with some important questions. Here are answers to some of them:

Why Were End-of-Year IB Exams Canceled?

IB administrators consulted with numerous stakeholders globally as they deliberated whether to proceed with or cancel the end-of-year tests. A central concern was whether digital testing as the only option would put students without access to technology at a disadvantage.

The IB also wished to avoid putting additional stress on students by requiring them to adapt to a new system amid the coronavirus pandemic. So out of compassion, and fairness to students and instructors alike, the IB opted to cancel all May exams.

Will I Still Earn an IB Diploma?

Yes. the IB has confirmed that it will still award IB diplomas this year. As always, earning a diploma will be based on a 45-point scale. Despite the cancellation of the exams, the IB has pledged to award diplomas that reflect each student’s standard of work.

How Will My Coursework Be Graded?

The IB will use a calculation based on past coursework in order to predict each student’s course grade. As part of this process, the IB will be marking most work that is usually scored by instructors. Students’ work will be assessed according to the usual IB grading scale: 1-7 at the subject level; A-E for Theory of Knowledge, the extended essay and the c areer-related program reflection project; and 0-3 for the diploma program core.

Will I Still Be Able to Receive College Credit?

The answer will depend on the admissions policy of each college or university where you apply. You should contact your prospective schools directly to find out whether they will accept 2020 IB scores. Bear in mind that some institutions may not have reached a decision on the matter yet and that the IB is working closely with colleges to ensure a fair outcome.

Have Deadlines Changed?

The IB still plans to release scores to schools on July 5. To facilitate the timely processing of materials, the IB requires that all coursework and predicted grades be uploaded by April 20. Under extenuating circumstances, schools may request extensions by emailing support@ibo.org.

What If I Was Scheduled for a Retake in May?

Retake candidates must submit new coursework by May 4 if they wish to receive a new grade. New coursework means substantially different work from what was submitted in a previous year, a requirement that will be verified by instructors. Students unable to produce new coursework before the May deadline may retake another year.

Will Fees Be Refunded or Adjusted for Those Who Can’t Meet 2020 Requirements?

The IB organization has not issued a statement about financial matters. Its current focus is on putting the appropriate mechanisms in place to ensure students receive the credit they deserve despite the global health crisis.

How Can I Learn More?

For further information, refer to the FAQ section about COVID-19 on the IB website. Updates are posted on a regular basis.

Even though IB end-of-year tests have been canceled this school year, the future is promising. The IB is working diligently to support students through these uncertain times, and in many cases students’ efforts will bear fruit.

