What to Expect When Calling a Mental Health Hotline

In times of extreme stress, crisis or a mental health emergency, where would you turn? For many people, the answer…

In times of extreme stress, crisis or a mental health emergency, where would you turn? For many people, the answer is a mental health hotline. And amid the coronavirus pandemic, such crisis call centers are seeing a sharp spike in calls. Hard statistics are difficult to come by because this acute crisis is still so new, but anecdotally, many mental health hotlines around the country are reporting a big uptick in calls.

And it makes sense. This pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before, and it’s leading to increased stress and anxiety for many people across a range of different areas. From job losses and financial worries to domestic abuse, substance abuse, loneliness and general fears about getting sick or potentially dying, there’s plenty of anxiety to go around right now. Mental health hotlines are doing their best to pick up the slack.

If you’re struggling with mental health during this coronavirus pandemic, calling a hotline might be a good option to help you find a path forward. If you’ve never called a crisis hotline before, here’s what to expect when you do pick up the phone.

[Read: How to Cope When You’re Quarantining Alone.]

What Happens When I Call?

“When you call a mental health hotline initially, someone will assess the immediacy of your call,” says Darby Fox, a child and adolescent family therapist based in the greater New York City area. This is similar to the sort of triage protocol you might experience when going to the emergency room with a broken bone or a heart attack. “If it seems like an acute situation that needs immediate medical attention, you will likely be directed to go to an emergency room or urgent care facility.”

However, not all mental health issues that prompt someone to call a hotline will result in an ER visit. “If it’s not so urgent, you’ll likely get matched with a therapist,” Fox says. “After a brief preview of your concerns, the therapist will likely help you explore options for reducing your anxiety.”

Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, notes that calling a mental health hotline is not something most of us will do lightly, and the person answering the call understands that. “The person answering the phone will understand this call is difficult to make. They will understand that the decision to call comes after much ambivalence about making the call,” and will ask questions to get at the heart of the issue driving the call.

For example, the hotline worker may ask you what promoted the call today. What is new or different that led to today’s call? You may also be asked to describe what you need, Yeager says, “which may seem a little backward,” but is a critical component of understanding how best to match your needs with the resources available.

You may also be asked about where you live and whether you have access to transportation. “This is to inform the process of linking callers with support and resources within the community,” Yeager says.

[See: 5 Surprising Signs You May Have Anxiety.]

Preparing for the Call

Cole Egger, cofounder and CEO of Listeners On Call, an online service that connects callers with listeners who have a shared experience and empathy, notes that by design, mental health hotlines are meant to be accessed in the moment, when you’re experiencing severe distress. “Most people only call a hotline in an urgent time of need,” and many callers don’t have time to prepare in any significant way, he says.

“However, trying to remain calm, to breathe and to have a clear understanding of the situation and what is causing distress is a great first step in effectively communicating with a hotline operator,” he explains.

What Are Your Most Urgent Concerns?

Fox agrees that you’ll get more out of the call if you “take a moment before you call to jot down your most immediate concerns. Because the person who picks up the call will have limited history, you’ll get the most help if you are focused with your questions.”

Take Notes

She adds that it’s “important to have a piece of paper nearby so you can take notes on your conversation. It’s hard to remember the advice once you hang up if you’re emotional during the call.”

Yeager adds that you should have an idea of how to describe what’s been occurring. Do you have anxiety? How is that anxiety playing out? He also says you should understand that “the hotline is a give-and-take interaction.” You may be asked some questions that are uncomfortable or seem more intrusive than you want or are able to answer. “It’s all right to have lines you’re not willing to cross. After all, this is a process more than an event,” he says.

Typically, the person answering the phone at the hotline center has experience with the sort of crisis you’re in the midst of, and that informs their ability to empathize and connect you with the right additional help. “Those answering the phone have likely had life experiences that have led them to volunteer or to work the hotline, so it’s likely they too have some experiences with very similar challenges. They are on the line to help you,” Yeager says.

[See: 4 Subtle Signs of Depression in Men.]

What a Helpline Call Can and Can’t Do

Connecting with a mental health hotline can be very helpful while we’re currently quarantined at home and getting access to a mental health professional might not be as easy as during more normal times. But, if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or considering self-harm, Fox urges you to go directly to an emergency room or urgent care center for immediate intervention. “There’s never a harm in taking it too seriously,” she says.

The First Step on a Path

While making a call to a crisis hotline can be a marvelous move if you’re experiencing severe distress or anxiety, it’s often viewed as simply the first step on the path to more substantive mental health care.

“The mental health hotline can provide strong advice for immediate issues or initial crisis intervention,” Fox says. “However, the advice is usually very generalized because there is a great deal of information that is not known. Hotlines are not designed to provide more long-term therapy. They are meant to get people through a crisis and then push them toward more long-term therapeutic work if needed.”

Yeager notes that the aim of the hotline is to provide a supportive, non-judgmental listener who can offer some options and suggestions for what to do next. “It’s important to know the hotline more than likely won’t tell you what to do. The decision of what to do is ultimately up to the caller.”

Similarly, “they are not going to fix a family member or your significant other,” Yeager says. “They may even gently nudge you into understanding the only person that you can really change is yourself. And remind you that neither they nor you can change how others feel or what they think.”

Offer Community Resources

Instead, Yeager says, hotlines can “offer ideas about community resources and how you might be able to access those resources.” Following through to set an appointment will be up to you. “Remember, those answering the hotline don’t have a magic wand, and they can’t make everything better. Yet most can and will help you to develop a well-planned road map to find your way. Most understand this is difficult, so they are going to be open to your thoughts and will encourage you to take your time and to carefully think about your next steps.”

Those next steps likely will involve more direct counseling, either in person or via a telehealth platform. Longer-term therapy and support are key to getting back on track when you’ve had a mental health crisis.

“The most important thing to keep in mind with a hotline is to remember it’s only meant as an acute solution,” Fox says. “Successful therapy is really based on discovering patterns of behavior and connecting with a person that you feel is vested in your emotional well-being. The connection is typically built over time and through a few successful exchanges. Hotlines, while able to offer immediate empathy, cannot provide the same quality of care as a more traditional therapeutic relationship.”

Call Out

If you’re in crisis, please call:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (which is also the Veterans Crisis Line).

— Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

For those who prefer texting, you can text TALK to the Crisis Text Line 24/7 at 741-741 for confidential support via text message.

If your crisis is specifically related to sexual assault, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

You can also search online for a local mental health hotline. That information is usually posted on your state government website.

More from U.S. News

4 Subtle Signs of Depression in Men

What Weakens the Immune System?

What Not to Say to Someone With Depression

What to Expect When Calling a Mental Health Hotline originally appeared on usnews.com