What to Do With Credit Card Rewards During the Coronavirus Crisis

A couple of months ago, you might have been looking forward to cashing in credit card rewards for a spring…

A couple of months ago, you might have been looking forward to cashing in credit card rewards for a spring break getaway or summer vacation. How times have changed.

Stay-at-home orders for millions of Americans aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have brought travel to a near standstill.

If you have credit card miles or points, you may be wondering whether to redeem them for gift cards or statement credits or whether to hold onto them and book the deal of a lifetime once travel is safe.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus makes planning anything hard, but you can still decide how to use your credit card rewards. Here’s what you need to know if you have a travel rewards credit card gathering dust.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

Will Travel Credit Card Rewards Stay Valuable?

We can’t be certain what will happen to prices on flights, hotels and rental cars once the travel bans lift. Lower prices could help your points and miles go further, but higher prices would mean you’d have to use more rewards for the same trip.

The value of travel rewards typically varies even under normal circumstances. Redemption values and conditions for travel credit card rewards are different across airlines, hotels and other travel partners; they may fluctuate based on demand, travel dates and other factors.

Whether travel rewards will increase or decrease in value remains to be seen. Travel brands are now seeing large declines in profits, says Mark Pacitti, chartered financial analyst and founder and managing director of investment research company Woozle Research.

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates, travel brands could go under — and take your credit card rewards with them.

“I would strongly advise staying clear of awards points or air miles at this stage, as they might be worth nothing,” Pacitti says. “Or, at the very least, travel companies might well dilute their value so they can remain in business.”

On the other hand, the recent economic stimulus package awards billions of dollars in relief to major industries affected by the coronavirus, including airlines and hotels. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, makes their failure less likely.

Jim Ferri, editor of travel blog Never Stop Traveling, is optimistic about the future value of travel credit card rewards.

“They will become more valuable when the virus passes and we all start traveling again,” he says. “Remember that after any crisis, such as this, people will be reluctant to travel, and companies will be offering all sorts of incentives and discounts to bring in business. Use your rewards then, and you’ll be receiving a good discount.”

Try to make travel arrangements that can be rebooked without penalty until travel restrictions are lifted, he suggests.

[Read: Best 0% APR Credit Cards.]

Should You Redeem Your Travel Credit Card Rewards Now?

If you wait too long to redeem your rewards, you could be gambling on whether your credit card rewards points will be usable once the coronavirus crisis ends. As Ferri points out, people will have to start traveling again sometime, and travel companies will likely be hungry for business.

Check the fine print of your rewards program if you’re worried that your credit card rewards could expire.

Credit card rewards rarely have expiration dates, but some expire after 18 to 24 months of inactivity. Typically, you can keep rewards active by earning or redeeming them.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

How to Redeem Credit Card Rewards Without Traveling

You have options if you’re not comfortable hanging onto credit card rewards points that could expire or change in value. Although redeeming miles and points for travel-related purchases can give you the most value, some other choices provide value as well.

If the coronavirus pandemic has affected your finances, redeeming your credit card rewards for something other than travel might be wise, says Brian Martucci, finance editor for Money Crashers, a personal finance website. “This would be true even if that offers less value since the future is so uncertain,” he says.

If you want to get a statement credit or cash back: Money is tight right now for many Americans who have lost jobs or hours as companies have shuttered to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you’re feeling the pinch and have a big credit card balance, you might want to apply your rewards to pay it down.

Keep in mind that redeeming your credit card rewards for cash back rather than travel might give you less value. But because traveling won’t be an option for a while and keeping up with bills is an immediate need, cashing out may be worthwhile.

If you want to apply points toward online shopping: Online shopping can help you get the essentials you need without venturing into public during the coronavirus outbreak.

Most travel rewards credit cards allow you to redeem points for gift cards from brands such as Target, Staples and Wayfair or to spend points within card issuers’ shopping portals. But do the math and make sure that you shouldn’t just redeem your points for cash to buy what you need.

If you want to donate your points: If your finances are solid and you want to help out during this tough time, you can donate your points or miles to causes or groups such as the American Red Cross. Just about every rewards program allows you to donate points.

An added benefit: Donating some rewards that are near expiration is considered account activity and will reset the timeline.

More from U.S. News

What to Do if You Lose Your Job and Can’t Pay Your Credit Card Bills

When Should You Redeem Cash Back?

Protect Your Credit During a Disaster

What to Do With Credit Card Rewards During the Coronavirus Crisis originally appeared on usnews.com