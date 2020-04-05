What to Do if You're Uncomfortable With Your Investing Strategy

If the current stock market environment has you feeling uncomfortable with your investment strategy, you are not alone. Research by…

If the current stock market environment has you feeling uncomfortable with your investment strategy, you are not alone.

Research by Voya Financial found that nearly half of investors were uncomfortable with their investing strategy after the tumults of December 2018, and that was nothing compared with what is going on today.

The S&P 500 fell more than 12% in December 2018. This year, between Feb. 21 and March 20, it fell almost 32%.

“Many changes can affect your investments during the course of a year, which is the exact scenario playing out for investors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent market volatility,” says Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial.

It’s natural to feel nervous during stock market volatility, but that doesn’t mean you should abandon your investment strategy.

“The best advice we can recommend is to have a plan and stick to it,” says Tom Halloran, president of Voya Financial Advisors. “While the magnitude of the recent market sell-off can be nerve-wracking, it’s important for people to take this time to think about the long term by turning their attention to their financial goals and timeline.”

Try not to let your emotions drive your financial decisions. This holds true whether you’re feeling anxious or euphoric.

That said, there are times when your investment strategy should change, such as if your risk level is out of alignment with you or your goals or if your goals or life circumstances change.

What Is Your Investment Strategy?

Before you start blaming your investment strategy for your nausea, consider if you really have an investment strategy.

It’s easy to wave this question away with responses like, “‘I’m contributing to my 401(k), I have a strategy,'” says Mike Hennessy, founder and CEO of Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors, “but making minimum contributions to the default fund investment elections is not actually a strategy, sorry to say.”

A true investing strategy takes into account your financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. It’s an integral part of your overall financial plan, which, when properly constructed, “models out the assumptions, assets, income streams and financial goals to inform an appropriate asset allocation” for your risk tolerance, says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of wealth management at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Los Angeles.

When you feel uncomfortable with your investing strategy, your financial plan is where you should turn.

“It’s for volatile and emotional times like these that we create financial plans,” says Rob Williams, vice president of financial planning at Charles Schwab. “A significant market downturn can be a true test of your ability to ignore the noise and stay focused on long-term goals.”

If you don’t have an investing strategy or financial plan, consider meeting with a financial advisor who can help you create one. An advisor can also be a good sounding board for determining if the knots in your stomach warrant a change of course or are just temporary seasickness that you’ll be glad you stuck out when you reach your destination.

What’s Wrong With Your Investment Strategy

If your stomach is in knots over your investment strategy, your risk tolerance is likely the culprit. Risk and return go hand-in-hand in investing: For higher returns, you need to take on more risk. But just because you want to maximize your returns doesn’t mean you should be upping your risk.

Hennessy breaks an investor’s risk into two concepts: your tolerance for risk and your capacity for risk.

“Risk tolerance is your comfort level with taking market risk,” he says. “It’s similar to how your mind anticipates the roller coaster ride. Can’t wait for the upside-down loop? You have a higher risk tolerance. Dreading that sharp turn? Then your tolerance for risk is low.”

Your capacity for risk is how you feel about that upside-down loop when you’re in it.

“You might think you can ride the biggest coaster, but if you suddenly get sick during the ride, you stretched further than you should,” Hennessy says.

For an investing strategy to feel right, he says these two risk buckets need to be in sync. If they aren’t, you may need to adjust your investment strategy to make sure it’s something you can stomach while still reaching your financial goals.

What to Do if You’re Uncomfortable With Your Investment Strategy

The way to manage the risk level of your portfolio is through diversification.

“Make sure your portfolio is well diversified by investing in different asset classes such as cash vehicles, bonds and stocks, spreading your investments over various unrelated companies, industries and regions,” Keckler says.

By diversifying, you help ensure that when “some of your investments lose value during different market conditions and periods of volatility, other assets … can help offset those losses,” she says.

If your entire portfolio moves up and down together, you aren’t diversified. Consider adding different investments to your portfolio that don’t move in lock step with the ones you already have.

When to Change Your Investing Strategy

“There are a host of reasons why people grow uncomfortable or begin to question their investment strategy,” Crowell says.

A major life change like retirement and the subsequent reliance on your investments as your primary source of income could make any investor uneasy. Likewise, a sudden addition to the family, career change or unexpected loss can poke a hole in your investing confidence.

If you’ve experienced a major life change, it should be reflected in your financial plan.

“Life is dynamic, so it’s critical to routinely review one’s plan and assumptions to ensure that they are current,” Crowell says. “Similarly, if any spending or savings goals or priorities have changed, or no longer apply, then these should be modeled as well.”

Like life, your financial plan is not static. Crowell compares it to permanently wet cement: It provides a financial foundation you can build upon but can still be molded to new circumstances.

When Not to Change Your Investing Strategy

Voya Financial found that women (58%) are more likely than men (35%) to be uncomfortable with their investing strategy. Halloran attributes this to the stereotypes that men are better investors than women.

“As a result, men are inherently more confident in investing and reaching their financial goals,” he says.

Women also have a stronger desire to be fully educated about their investments.

If it’s a lack of confidence or understanding that is making you uncomfortable, financial education may be the best cure. Try taking an online investing class or create your own self-study course using the resources provided by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Investor Education Foundation or Morningstar’s Investing Classroom.

Universities and local financial services companies are also great sources of investor education, both online and in-person.

If you’re nervous because the media is crying “bear” or your next-door neighbor says the bottom is about to drop out, then the best course of action is probably no course of action.

“If you’re invested for the long term, the best advice is probably to ignore the short-term volatility and stay the course,” Williams says. “The stock market is going to rise and fall over time, but the trajectory over the long term has been upward, and if you aren’t invested, you’re going to miss that growth.”

Correction 04/07/20: A previous version misspelled Tom Halloran’s name.