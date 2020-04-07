What the Shutdown Means for 8 Restaurant Stocks

How 2020’s recession is hitting these eight restaurant stocks. While the coronavirus has inflicted incredible damage to a number of…

While the coronavirus has inflicted incredible damage to a number of industries, restaurants are suffering particularly hard right now. All around the world, people are changing their eating habits, as shelter-in-place rules mean consumers are dining out less than ever before. Restaurants of all shapes and sizes are struggling to adapt to the new normal, cutting employees and pivoting to takeout. For some of these companies, this will be enough to survive. But for others, an inflexible business model or a high amount of debt may mean the end of the business. These eight restaurant stocks have been shaken by coronavirus — here’s what the future looks to hold for each of them.

McDonald’s (ticker: MCD)

If there’s one company that should survive the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the largest restaurant chain in the world. More than 90% of its 38,000 locations across the globe are franchises, and McDonald’s has promised to help franchisees with rent deferrals in the coming months, which will hurt its bottom line in the short term. But the company is coming off a strong 2019, and free cash flow of $5.7 billion (a 36% increase year over year) will help it weather this storm. In fact, McDonald’s is well-positioned to survive thanks to initiatives like McDelivery, which brought in $4 billion in sales last year (up from $1 billion in 2016) — and considering the average delivery check is twice as high as non-delivery transactions, McDonald’s will be just fine even if customers can’t come to its stores.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

During the week of March 2, Wendy’s unveiled its new breakfast menu. Shareholders cheered as sales jumped 15%. Fast-forward to the week ending March 22, and same-store sales declined 20%. Wendy’s has adjusted quickly to this roller coaster ride; for instance, Wendy’s announced it will defer base rent payments for properties leased to franchisees by 50% over the next three months. Hopefully, that will be enough for NPC International, one of the largest Wendy’s franchisees with 385 locations. NPC has veered toward bankruptcy in the last few months and the current crisis will only exacerbate the company’s financial problems. While Wendy’s itself should be fine with its $340 million in cash, if the operator of 5% of its locations goes bankrupt, it could be nightmarish for Wendy’s bottom line.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

In an open letter posted on March 30, Restaurant Brands’ CEO Jose Cil detailed how the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeye’s has moved quickly to support its franchisees. Restaurant Brands will provide $70 million in cash to its U.S. franchisees to help them get through this crisis. The owner has converted rent pricing for 3,700 Tim Hortons and Burger King locations to 100% variable rent to reduce costs and is deferring rent payments for up to 45 days. All of these initiatives should go a long way to getting franchisees through the next few months — and in the meantime, Restaurant Brands’ $2.5 billion in cash on hand should keep the parent company in good financial health.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group operates as a Popeye’s franchisee and owns 14% of all Burger King locations, making it the largest Burger King franchisee. While it’s good news for Carrols that Restaurant Brands is taking care of its franchisees, the bad news is that on March 17, Moody’s downgraded Carrols, citing “lower than projected EBITDA in 2019 despite positive same-store sales.” That left Carrols with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.8, which the company is trying to improve by decreasing spending and increasing free cash flow — but the outbreak of coronavirus will stymie those efforts, leaving Carrols’ fate in serious doubt.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

In 2019, Shake Shack’s revenue increased 29%, its EBITDA increased 11% and the company opened 73 new locations around the world, a new annual high. But all that growth will likely come to a standstill this year; on April 2, Shake Shack announced that sales at domestic, company-operated locations are down approximately 70% on average, while same-store sales in March fell 29% compared to March 2019. In response, Shake Shack has drawn down its revolving credit facility of $50 million to supplement the $104 million the company has in cash and securities. Luckily, most of the company’s growth hasn’t been fueled by debt. So in the near term, Shake Shack will be fine — but whether it ever reaches these levels of growth again remains to be seen.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Unfortunately, the Dave & Buster’s business model is particularly ill-suited to adapt to customers staying home. The company has had to shutter all 136 of its locations. What’s worse is that the company has about $100 million in cash on hand; according to statements made by CEO Brian Jenkins, that gives it about 15 weeks’ worth of operating cash. That’s very bad news for a company with $648 million in long-term debt, and management at Dave & Buster’s is scrambling to find a way through this crisis, including discussing the possibility of selling a stake in the company to private equity firms. Until the way forward is clear for Dave & Buster’s, investors may want to look elsewhere.

Starbucks (SBUX)

You may think that with worldwide disruptions to its regular operations that Starbucks would circle the wagons like other companies in the industry, draw down its credit and prepare for the worst. Instead, the company has announced that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 40 million shares through the end of 2021, on top of the 16 million shares it has already authorized. Despite turning its U.S. stores into to-go locations, Starbucks doesn’t consider this an existential threat — and why should it? After all, $3 billion in cash and another $3 billion in revolving credit give the company plenty of wiggle room if business declines dramatically.

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and more has had a tough couple of weeks. In the final week of February, same-restaurant sales were up 3% — by the week of March 15, weekly same-restaurant sales were down more than 20%. To flatten this downward curve, Darden has drawn down all of its revolving credit facility to the tune of $750 million, bringing the company’s total cash balance to approximately $1 billion. CFO Rick Cardenas was good enough to point out during Darden’s earnings call on March 19 that even if sales plummeted 50% in the coming quarter, resulting in “negative operating cash flow of approximately $300 million for the quarter,” Darden’s war chest is more than large enough to get the company through this crisis.

