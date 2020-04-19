What financial experts are saying about the health crisis:

Financial and personal uncertainty merge in a new way. The world has been thrown into a new realm of illness…

The world has been thrown into a new realm of illness uncertainty, and there is little the financial markets hate more than uncertainty. “Unlike past financial crises, this one falls outside many investors’ ‘zones of genius,'” says Jason Blackwell, chief investment strategist at The Colony Group. “We’ve all had to become armchair epidemiologists over the past six weeks to wrap our heads around what’s happening.” Here is what he and other financial experts-cum-armchair epidemiologists are saying about it.

Keep your focus on the long term.

In the short run, Blackwell expects continued uncertainty as financial experts digest the research of medical experts on the spread and containment measures. Longer term, he foresees an acceleration of trends that were in place before the outbreak, such as working remotely, deglobalization and increased online shopping. “Whether the rebound we’ve seen over the last couple weeks holds or not, it’s a good reminder that markets can move swiftly and timing it rarely works,” he says. As such, your perspective should be measured in years, not weeks or months.

This is not another Great Depression.

This health crisis “is a once-in-a-century event that the world has not experienced since the Spanish flu of 1918,” says David Kass, clinical professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Fortunately, the U.S. entered the crisis with a strong economy and banking system. Kass predicts “the stock market and the economy will start to recover as soon as the number of new cases declines sharply,” likely with the “development of therapeutic treatments by the end of the summer.” But the economy won’t fully recover until there’s a vaccine, which could be two years away. While the duration of the health crisis remains unknown, he says it “is definitely not another Great Depression.”

Often the best strategy is to do nothing.

Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, board chair and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, tells investors to focus on their plan and why they’re investing to avoid panic selling or buying. “Not looking at your portfolio too frequently can help,” she says. An analogy she uses is “if you’re trying to lose 20 pounds in a year, weighing yourself every hour — in grams — is counterproductive and frustrating.” The same holds true with long-term investing. If you have a balanced portfolio aligned with your risk tolerance and time horizon, “looking at your retirement account daily isn’t necessary and can cause unneeded stress,” she says.

Use asset allocation to keep guardrails in place.

A way to keep your long-term portfolio from going off the rails is to maintain an asset allocation framework that’s appropriate for your situation, says Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “In our view, this is not the time to make large shifts in stocks and bond allocations given the speed of the rerating in asset prices in the last month,” he says. “Instead, we would focus on what to do within the guardrails (the balanced portfolio weights) that can potentially dampen volatility and keep returns relatively on track.”

Buy what the Fed is buying and mid-cap stocks.

For fixed income, Miskin says to “buy and own what the Fed is buying.” For example, on March 23, the Fed announced plans to buy investment-grade corporate bonds. “In our view, the investment-grade corporate bond market offering roughly a 3.5% yield to maturity (as of April 7) puts them in the middle of the risk/return spectrum,” Miskin says. As such, they may “be an attractive way to generate income” while moderating risk. Within equities, he says to look to U.S. mid-cap stocks. Mid-caps offer the cheapest valuation according to the forward price-to-earnings ratio, he says, and as such “would look to mid-caps as a place to position for the eventual market recovery.”

Upgrade the quality of your investments.

When the economy weakens, investors should flock to quality companies, according to James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. “High-quality companies often enhance their competitive positions during periods of economic weakness, as they are able to sustain investment in research and development and have access to cash flow and capital to make strategic investments,” he says. You can spot a quality company by its market leadership, quality management, resilient profitability and strong balance sheets, he says.

Stay diversified by not getting too defensive.

The impulse during times of volatility and uncertainty may be to flock to defensive sectors, but Ragan cautions against getting too defensive. While he does expect defensive groups like staples, utilities and health care to outperform on a relative basis as long as the health crisis runs the show and economic uncertainty remains high, once market sentiment improves, he expects cyclical sectors to lead the recovery. These will include technology, industrial, financials and materials. The best strategy for investors, he says, is to remain diversified across sectors.

Rebalancing can cushion increased volatility.

Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategy analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, is also confident an eventual rebound will refuel consumer confidence. “In the meantime, investors should consider looking to the long term instead of focusing on daily market swings,” he says. “For example, systematically aligning asset allocation weightings to match risk tolerance through rebalancing can help maintain the mix of bonds and stocks appropriate for each person’s situation.” To rebalance, sell a portion of your investments that have outgrown their intended allocation and use the funds to buy the investments that are smaller than intended. Regular rebalancing can “help to cushion the impact of heightened volatility over the long term, whether it’s (health-) related or from a different source,” Kourkafas says.

Market rebound is likely before economic recovery.

“Essentially, we are putting the economy into a self-induced coma,” says Todd Lowenstein, equity strategy executive at The Private Bank at Union Bank. “At this juncture, a recession is unavoidable given the unprecedented collapse in demand associated with shutting down large parts of the economy.” Despite this, he predicts global demand could “stage a decent recovery later in the year, led by pent-up demand and forceful policy stimulus.” But the recovery will likely be “mild, staggered” and take time to reach its prior potential, he says. That said, the recovery to the markets may come sooner. “Markets tend to rebound months in advance of an actual recovery in the economy, anticipating better times ahead before it shows up in the data,” he says.

There may be good buying opportunities.

Even if corporate profits fall to zero for the next two years before returning to their previous path, the fundamental value of the stock market would fall by 9% to 17%, according to James Choi, professor of finance at the Yale School of Management. Since the S&P 500 is currently more than 18% below its previous high, this means equities are cheap now. Choi addes that “this scenario for the next two years is probably too pessimistic. U.S. corporate profits fell only 17% from 2007 to 2008, and rose 12% from 2008 to 2009.” On the flip side, that rebound may be too optimistic given “a massive wave of small business bankruptcies will make recovery slow,” but it doesn’t change the fact that “there may be good buying opportunities” now, he says.

