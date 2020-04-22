What Does Remission Mean for Leukemia Patients?

In leukemia, a type of blood cancer, the ability of your bone marrow to produce normal blood cells is compromised.…

In leukemia, a type of blood cancer, the ability of your bone marrow to produce normal blood cells is compromised. Rapidly developing, abnormal white blood cells crowd out healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets and prevent them from being replenished or functioning properly.

Leukemia lowers your power to fight infections, reduces circulating oxygen throughout your body and decreases your ability to prevent bleeding. Without treatment, leukemia can spread and invade organs throughout the body, and it can be fatal.

However, with treatment, many patients with leukemia achieve remission — they do not have any signs or symptoms of leukemia. But remission is not the same thing as a cure. Leukemia may return, or relapse, after apparently disappearing.

Chemotherapy and targeted drugs are the primary leukemia treatments. Radiation is sometimes used, and stem cell therapy is an option for advanced leukemia that doesn’t respond to treatment.

For people whose leukemia does respond to chemo or targeted drugs, and the initial course of high-intensity treatment puts the disease into remission, maintenance treatment is frequently used to keep it there.

As leukemia remission is achieved and persists — with or without follow-up rounds of chemo or other drug treatment — life goes on. During this time, kids continue to develop and learn. Adults return to work, family responsibilities and other activities.

After someone remains in remission entirely free of leukemia signs — as determined by highly sophisticated laboratory testing — he or she may be considered cured after a certain number of years, depending on the type of leukemia.

An estimated 60,500 Americans will be diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, according to the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program of the National Cancer Institute. Currently, the five-year relative survival rate after being diagnosed with leukemia is about 64%, according to SEER. “Relative survival” compares survival of patients diagnosed with cancer to that of other people of similar age, race and sex who have not been diagnosed with cancer.

Leukemia starts in developing cells of the bone marrow, the spongy tissue in the center of all your bones. Countless red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are produced in the bone marrow daily.

Stem cells are early blood cells. Stem cells develop through several stages to differentiate into specific cell forms — either myeloid cells or lymphoid cells, which develop into adult cells. Myeloid cells become red blood cells, platelets and certain types of white blood cells (neutrophils, basophils and eosinophils). Lymphoid cells become other types of white blood cells (lymphocytes and natural killer cells).

With leukemia, young, abnormal white blood cells start to multiply and grow out of control. These immature white blood cells, also called blasts, dominate the bone marrow. Healthy blood cell production is disrupted.

In acute leukemia, abnormal cells divide rapidly and the cancer quickly progresses — within a matter of weeks. With chronic leukemia, normal cell development is hampered but some mature cells exist. Noticeable symptoms may not arise for years.

These are the most common types of leukemia:

— Acute lymphocytic leukemia. ALL develops from lymphocytes. The leukemia cells quickly spread to the blood and sometimes to lymph nodes and bodily organs including the spleen, liver, brain and spinal cord. ALL is the most common type of leukemia in children, teens and adults under 40.

— Acute myeloid leukemia. AML involves overproduction of a type of myeloid cells. Most AML cases occur in older adults, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Although AML can be diagnosed at any age, it’s uncommon in people younger than 45, with an average age of diagnosis of 68.

— Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia. Chronic forms of leukemia, CLL and CML arise later in life and gradually grow over the years. Chronic leukemia is more common in men.

Measuring Remission

Today, it’s possible to detect a minuscule amount of cancer cells in a person being treated for leukemia. Complete remission is defined as having fewer than than 5% blast cells in the bone marrow, blood cell counts that are normal and absence of any disease signs or symptoms. Complete molecular remission is a lack of any evidence of leukemia in the bone marrow or blood using advanced testing like polymerase chain reaction, or PCR.

“Historically, we used to define remission as not seeing any leukemia cells in the bone marrow under microscopy by a pathologist,” says oncologist Dr. Tanja Gruber, an associate member in the department of oncology at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “But now, we use a test called MRD, which stands for minimal residual disease. It’s much more sensitive — it can detect one leukemia cell in 10,000 normal cells.”

Complete molecular remission, also known as MRD-negative remission, is a key treatment milestone. “That means we’ve achieved remission in a patient with no detectable leukemia presence,” Gruber says. Achieving that level of remission greatly improves a patient’s prognosis.

Childhood Leukemia

Leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and teens. ALL accounts for about three-quarters of childhood leukemia cases, while AML accounts for most other cases, according to the American Cancer Society. Overall, ALL is diagnosed in about 3,000 people under 20 each year.

Younger children between 2 to 5 years old are most likely to have ALL, with slightly more boys than girls affected.

Someone with leukemia may have the following symptoms:

— Pale appearance.

— Weakness, fatigue or shortness of breath while playing or during activity.

— Severe or frequent infections.

— Recurring fever or chills.

— Easy bruising.

— Frequent nosebleeds.

— Bleeding that continues for a long time, even with minor injuries or cuts.

— Tiny red or purplish skin spots, called petechiae.

— Bone or joint pain.

— Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or elsewhere.

— Reduced appetite and unintended weight loss.

— Abdominal pain.

For kids with ALL, treatment lasts for about two years, Gruber says. That includes initial, intensive chemotherapy for six months followed by milder cycles of maintenance treatment. For kids with AML, she says, those who remain in remission after six months of intensive chemo don’t require further treatment.

Although most children respond to treatment, reaching remission doesn’t guarantee that cancer won’t return. The characteristics of leukemia cells in individual patients are a factor in whether they relapse.

“There are some types of mutations where even if we’re able to get patients MRD-negative after a block of chemo, we know they have a higher risk of relapses,” Gruber says. “Those are patients where we give more intensive treatment to try and maintain their MRD-negative status.”

Cure is possible with leukemia. For ALL, Gruber says, cure is typically defined as five years of remission after diagnosis. For AML, she says, cure is typically defined as retaining remission for three years after diagnosis.

Helping kids stay as healthy as possible throughout their treatment is the first step. Intensive treatment for leukemia leaves children highly vulnerable to infection. “We recommend those patients do not attend school,” Gruber says. “Once that treatment is done, then we do allow them to go back.”

Kids with ALL also stay home from school during the intensive treatment phase, Gruber says. When they reach the point of maintenance, “It’s primarily oral medication at lower doses,” she says. “And we allow kids to go back to school, because during that phase they’re less susceptible to infections and other types of complications.”

Because white blood cells protect you from infection, susceptibility rises when white blood cell counts are low. Kids wear masks when their white blood cell counts are extremely low, Gruber says, to prevent them from catching colds. “Patients can also pick up fungal infections from spores that are in the air, so we have them avoid crowded places and avoid interacting with anybody who’s sick.”

Running around with friends at the playground is not a good idea when kids are most vulnerable to infections or bleeding. “We’re very protective during intensive times of chemotherapy treatment,” Gruber says. “So we tell parents to avoid crowded places.”

Feeding issues can occur during leukemia treatment phases. One side effect of steroids, which is part of ALL treatment, is actually helpful, in that steroids tends to make people really hungry. Many kids who have ALL maintain their appetite, though they struggle with some nausea and vomiting, Gruber says.

About 30% of the infants that Gruber treats require a nasogastric feeding tube to be placed, even though they’re receiving steroids. For infants, she says, meeting their nutritional needs can be more of a challenge than with older children.

Kids with AML have to work a bit harder to keep up with nutrition, Gruber says. However, she adds, most kids do pretty well and don’t need a feeding tube. Some kids with medical complications may need intravenous nutrition for a short period.

Development and Education

As pediatric patients with leukemia go through remission, they’re also going through childhood development phases. “The older through treatment the patient is, the less trouble we have in terms of major developmental milestones,” Gruber says. “However, many of my infant ALL patients do have some development delay. A lot of that is because they’re getting treatment, they’re in the hospital and they don’t have time to develop normally.”

Many infants don’t get adequate tummy time, for example. “That sounds like it’s not a big deal, but actually for infants it’s a really important part of developing strength,” Gruber notes. “It’s the first step before they can start to roll over. That leads to crawling and everything goes from there. The good thing is that most of the time, once patients are done with treatment, they catch up very quickly.”

Education continues for older kids in active leukemia treatment. Home-schooling helps them keep up, as well as school programs at pediatric cancer centers.

“I’ve had patients come to St. Jude from other cities and in some cases their local school is very active in sending all of the course materials and making sure (kids) progress,” Gruber says. “Our tutors make sure the student is completing those assignments, getting things in and keeping up.” Once young patients are in remission, she says, most are able to continue at school at their same class level and get back into the swing pretty quickly.

Hurdles Remain

Remission may include hurdles and setbacks, with some kids more fragile than others. Among kids with ALL, for example, a chemotherapy drug called vincristine can cause peripheral neuropathy, Gruber explains. Peripheral neuropathy is a result of damage to the nerves that reach the arms or legs, with symptoms such as weakness, numbness and loss of sensation in the feet or hands.

“What that means is some of our kids have a little bit of trouble with walking and dragging their feet, and occasionally tripping; or with buttoning their shirts,” Gruber says. “So, there are small things that make life just a little bit more difficult for these kids.”

Unfortunately, the risk of infection and complications doesn’t completely disappear during remission. “We have lot fewer complications to be sure,” Gruber says. “But, occasionally, we’ll have a patient who does get quite sick during maintenance and needs hospitalization.”

Parents should think of leukemia remission as more of a marathon than a sprint, Gruber says. “It’s really important for families to sort of pace themselves and just do everything they can to help their kids get through this period.”

If you think of your bone marrow as a garden with the seeds (stem cells) for mature, functioning blood cells, acute leukemia is like a weed that takes over, says Dr. Elizabeth Griffiths, director of the MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome) program and an associate professor of medicine at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center with a joint appointment at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“Usually, people feel pretty well until they start to have substantial bone marrow compromise,” Griffiths says. But no matter how early leukemia is diagnosed, or how limited its spread seems at first, it’s a systemic disease that requires patients to undergo intensive treatment, she emphasizes. “Because if you don’t, 100% of people will get disseminated acute leukemia everywhere in their body.”

Not all leukemias are equally bad, Griffiths says. “It is important to know what you have and to understand what the treatment goals are,” she says. Chronic leukemias, CML and CLL, usually have a more indolent, slow-growing less-aggressive cancer, with symptoms appearing much later. Some patients with CLL who take oral chemotherapy drugs are cured of their cancer.

With AML, remission can be achieved for some patients using standard treatment approaches, Griffiths says. But remission does not equal cure, she emphasizes.

The risk for relapse in a patient with AML in molecular remission decreases markedly after two years, Griffiths says. “Unfortunately, there are still patients who relapse late,” she adds. Even among patients for whom no evidence of disease can be found using advance laboratory assessments, she says, predictive algorithms suggest that relapse will occur in up to 25% of cases.

Among patients with high-risk disease involving specific genetic mutations or complex chromosome abnormalities, relapse can occur in more than 90% of cases, Griffiths says. At this point, a stem cell transplant from a matching donor offers a chance of remission and long-term survival for about 50% of patients.

Clinical trial options should be offered to all patients with newly diagnosed AML, Griffiths says, and they’re particularly important for patients in the high-risk group.

Life in Remission

In most cases, adults who are in remission after their initial treatment with high-dose chemotherapy can go back to work and resume their normal activities, Griffiths says. “By definition, a true remission requires normal blood counts, so, for the most part, those in remission have adequate infection-fighting capacity,” she says, and they don’t need regular transfusions.

People in remission are generally monitored with monthly blood counts, Griffiths says. They should also make sure to be up to date on vaccinations, including receiving annual immunizations as recommended. “In a general sense, there are no specific precautions that we advise, although we do suggest trying to be careful about (not) getting sick,” Griffiths says.

Those patients who go into remission following lower-dose chemotherapy regimens have a somewhat different experience, Griffiths says. With these approaches, patients require regular maintenance therapy and receive chemotherapy at monthly intervals or so. “In some cases, these treatments do cause (low blood counts) that require preventive antibiotics, transfusions or restrictions in behavior.”

During remission, it’s important to keep up with doctor’s appointments, even if you feel better. It’s possible you may still be at higher risk of infection, so practice good hand-washing and avoid people with illnesses like colds. Let your doctor know if you develop any symptoms such as tiredness, fever, bruising or profuse bleeding.

