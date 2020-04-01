What Coronavirus Means for International Medical Residents, Fellows

International medical school graduates and foreign students in their final year of med school overseas who were awarded a U.S.…

International medical school graduates and foreign students in their final year of med school overseas who were awarded a U.S. medical residency or fellowship via the National Resident Matching Program are probably excited about the opportunity — but they may worry about whether it will actually happen.

These individuals should know that they should be able to start their medical training this July as planned, despite complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of State announced on March 26 that it was processing J-1 and H-1B visas for medical professionals despite the ongoing suspension of routine visa services at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world. Nevertheless, despite accommodations by the U.S. government, it might still be challenging for prospective residents and fellows outside the U.S. to get the authorizations and flights they need in order to travel to the U.S. before their training program begins, according to some experts.

“It’s complicated, and there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of things that change day by day because of the spread of the virus,” says Dr. William Pinsky, president and CEO of the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and the Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research.

Pinsky says he worries that countries fighting their own battles against COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — might decline to provide permission for their medical school grads to leave and train in the U.S.

That has not been a problem thus far, Pinsky says, but he has another concern: the possibility that 14-day quarantines for newcomers to the U.S. might prevent incoming international residents and fellows from starting their training programs on time. Plus, scarcity of international flights could also create barriers to entry, he says.

Given the uncertainty and many potential obstacles, foreign nationals with U.S. residency or fellowship placements should submit their visa paperwork as soon as possible, Pinsky suggests.

“The No. 1 thing they should be doing is getting their documentation organized and submitted to us and to the embassies and the consulates,” he says, adding that the medical trainees should be aware that they have advocates in the U.S. “There are teams of people on this end, watching out for them,” Pinsky emphasizes.

Dr. Basim Ali, who is based in Pakistan and due to begin a U.S. residency in internal medicine in July, says the current situation is exceptionally difficult for people like him. “It’s unprecedented,” he says. “No one has ever faced a situation like this.”

Ali says he has to contend with numerous issues at the moment, such as the need to obtain an endorsement from a government ministry in Pakistan. “A significant part of it is a waiting game, because there is so much that is outside of anyone’s control in terms of the lockdown,” he says, adding that he is communicating with other international prospective medical residents who are in the same situation.

A common fear among those who are supposed to begin medical training in the U.S. this summer, Ali says, is that they might have to start their program late or even defer it for a year. Ali says he has emotionally prepared himself for either outcome, though he hopes for the best.

Dr. Kate Tulenko, CEO of Corvus Health, a global health workforce firm, notes that because medical training programs typically start in July, there is a significant amount of time for prospective residents and fellows abroad to work through coronavirus-related visa difficulties.

“They have three months, so I think it will be adequate time,” she says.

Prospective residents and fellows should get essential documents such as birth certificates and education records translated into English if those documents are not already in English, she says, emphasizing that submitting documents quickly should be a high priority.

It would be prudent for international residents and fellows to arrive in the U.S. well in advance of the start of their training program just in case they are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, she says.

Tulenko says she empathizes with international medical school grads who are coming to the U.S., since medical training is difficult under the best of circumstances, especially for those who are receiving their training outside of their home country. “It’s no doubt that it’s a tough situation, that the first year will be difficult, but it will get better.”

