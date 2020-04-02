What Athletes Need to Know About COVID-19

The disruptions to the sports world came fast in response to the global pandemic that’s altered so many aspects of…

The disruptions to the sports world came fast in response to the global pandemic that’s altered so many aspects of life over the past several weeks. On March 12, the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled its hugely popular March Madness basketball tournament and all other remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. That same day, both the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association suspended their already-in-progress seasons. Major League Baseball postponed opening day indefinitely.

Less mainstream sports have also been affected. On March 13, the Boston Athletic Association announced the postponement until September of the iconic Boston Marathon. And the icing on the sports cancellation cake came on March 24, when the International Olympic Committee announced that it would be postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which had previously been scheduled for July 24 through August 9, until summer of 2021.

These high-profile cancellations focused attention on the coming crisis, and have made life in quarantine a bit dull for those who would prefer to be hanging out watching the game. But they’re necessary, not just to keep fans safe, but also athletes.

That’s because no matter how talented an athlete you are, it’s still quite possible that you can contract COVID-19. Case in point, on March 12, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with COVID-19 after having made a show of downplaying the risk of the virus and potentially exposing teammates and members of the press.

Other teams have also seen outbreaks, including the Brooklyn Nets, which announced on March 17 that four of its players had been diagnosed with COVID-19. These supremely fit and healthy athletes have not been immune to the disease, and neither is the most robust weekend warrior.

[SEE: What to Do if Your Pickup Game Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus.]

How the Novel Coronavirus Impacts Health

Dr. J. Tod Olin, a pediatric pulmonologist and director of the exercise breathing center at National Jewish Health in Denver, says that although we’re still learning exactly how this disease impacts health, we do know that it causes an upper respiratory infection that can lead to complications in some patients, including pneumonia. In severe instances, the lungs fill with fluid, leading to severe difficulty breathing and potentially death.

“It’s a virus that we’re still learning about, so some of this is in flux,” Olin explains. “But like every virus, it attaches to the body in a certain place.” With this novel coronavirus the point of infection seems to center on cells in the upper respiratory tract — “the upper airway, nose and throat.” This is why we’re frequently being reminded not to touch our faces, noses or eyes, especially with unwashed hands.

Once attached, the virus sets about its business infiltrating and hijacking the host’s cells to manufacture more virus. Those replicated viruses in turn cascade into additional cells and before long the body’s immune system is overwhelmed. That’s when symptoms start to emerge and you feel really sick.

Olin, who is also an advisor for USA Swimming at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and a respiratory consultant to the U.S. Olympic Committee, says that, currently, it’s thought that about 6% of people who are infected with COVID-19 will end up critically ill and in need of intensive care. “We don’t really understand what distinguishes those people” from folks who experience milder cases of the disease or are asymptomatic. “Often there’s an underlying cardiac problem or respiratory disease, immunosuppression or diabetes.”

Some people may have more resilient immune systems than others. What exactly causes those variations is not understood.

[SEE: Coronavirus and Diabetes.]

Being Fit Won’t Inoculate You

While age and underlying comorbidities that are often associated with age — such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease— all raise the risk of severe complications, younger people are getting this disease too.

Thirty-one-year-old South African, former Olympic swimmer Cameron van der Burgh tweeted on March 12 that his bout of COVID-19 was “by far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at-risk demographic).” He’s recovering well and should be OK.

Despite van der Burgh’s severe symptoms, being an athlete may offer an upside when it comes to this disease. Dr. Cedric Jaime Rutland, a pulmonary and critical care physician in Orange County, California, and a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, says athletes may have a better chance than nonathletes of experiencing less severe symptoms or fewer complications because of the overall better health that’s generally associated with being an athlete. Though we still don’t know a lot about the disease, the general rule is “the healthier you are going into this, the more likely you will recover,” he says.

To help keep his own immune system firing, Rutland says he completes a Peloton cycling workout every day before heading into the emergency department where he works. As most athletes know, staying as active and fit as possible is good for not just physical health, but mental health too.

But sticking as best you can to your training routine doesn’t mean you won’t get this virus or can’t pass it on. In fact, stubbornly refusing to alter your approach, especially if you typically must come into contact with others to train, could mean you’re more likely to contract or spread the coronavirus.

Rutland says it’s important that your athletic pursuits don’t fool you into thinking it can’t happen and even if it does, it won’t be bad. “Athletes need to feel like they can still get this illness. I don’t want them to think they are invincible. They’re not invincible.”

[Read: Best Fitness Apps and Home Workouts.]

What Are the Long-Term Effects of Coronavirus to Athletes?

Given what we do know so far, Olin says it seems logical that folks who’ve had a severe bout of the disease could end up having some scarring in the lungs that theoretically could impact athletic performance later. Yet there haven’t been any long-term studies of individuals who’ve recovered from the disease to know for sure what the lasting consequences of COVID-19 infection might be.

Therefore, it’s hard to know how best to advise athletes who’ve had COVID-19 about when it’s safe to resume their normal activity levels, Olin says. That said, when athletes at the Olympic Training Center have had the flu, they’re typically advised to be honest about their abilities.

“This year was a bad flu year, so these questions about when you can get back to training and how hard to go came up,” Olin says. “And if you feel like you’re going to be productive and can recover from a workout, then you can do that,” provided you aren’t still contagious or potentially sharing your germs with other teammates or training partners, he says.

“If you’re in a building by yourself and have no way of infecting anyone else,” then as long as you feel up to it, a home workout might help you feel better and like you’re getting back to normal. This requires, however, that you be fully honest with yourself, something that Olin says athletes sometimes struggle with.

“If you can be honest with yourself, I would let that guide you. Maybe your expectations change or you change the process,” meaning that you focus on technique rather than a gasp-inducing cardio workout right out of the gate, Olin says. “Some athletes want to redline it every day,” but if you can work with your health care provider or a coach (remotely) to arrive at a sensible and tailored plan, that might be the better option after coming back from not just COVID-19, but any illness or injury.

The Struggle Is Real, But Necessary

For the many athletes, particularly those who’ve worked so hard over the last four years to get ready for their Olympic moment, being sidelined by this virus can be a bitter pill to swallow. But Rutland, who’s a triple-board certified pulmonary critical care specialist and is in the trenches of this pandemic, says it’s important to keep it all in perspective. “I get it, it’s not your normal life.”

But he wants you to remember that health care providers like him are “exposed to it every single day. The more people are outside the house, the more are going to get infected. And the more people who get infected, the more people who will present to the hospital and the ICU, significantly burdening the health care system. That’s what we’re trying to stop.”

And that’s why it’s so critical to take an honest assessment of balancing your need to maintain fitness and the needs of society at large.

It seems many athletes understand this. Olin says that when he attended a meeting with members of USA Swimming a few days before the Olympic postponement was announced to discuss the situation, he was glad to see that many of the swimmers soon realized what was at stake. He says that over the course of about a 20-minute meeting, most of the swimmers went from being really focused on how a postponement would impact their Olympic dreams and training plans to realizing that they had an important role to play in helping stop this pandemic. “They started to grasp that ‘it’s not just about me,'” he says.

In the end, it’s about all of us doing our part to flatten the curve, Rutland says. “Social distancing is important. Washing your hands is important. Making sure kids aren’t with one another is important because they can pass the virus. Again, the less people go to the ER, the less the physicians will be exposed, and the more likely they’ll be able to continue,” assisting those who will need critical care as a result of this pandemic.

More from U.S. News

Bodybuilding Supplements: What to Take and What to Avoid

Signs of a Bad Heart: Don’t Overlook These Cardiac Symptoms

Home Remedies for Muscle Cramps

What Athletes Need to Know About COVID-19 originally appeared on usnews.com