What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The virus that is wreaking such devastation across the globe is a type known as a coronavirus. It is just one of a large number of similar viruses that may cause illness in animals and humans. Most human coronaviruses, which cause respiratory infections, produce only mild to moderate symptoms. But this one, known as SARS-CoV-2, and the disease that results, COVID-19, can lead to much more serious symptoms — sometimes with fatal consequences.

Fever, fatigue and dry cough

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, feeling extremely tired and dry cough. These are considered lower respiratory tract symptoms. Some patients may also feel body aches and pains.

Nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat

The virus may also cause upper respiratory symptoms, like a sore throat, runny nose or congestion in the nasal passages, though this appears to be “a small percentage of patients,” says Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at University of California–Berkeley School of Public Health.

Diarrhea

“Only a small percentage have diarrhea,” Swartzberg says. Diarrhea and all of the previously mentioned symptoms are, in the vast majority of people, mild to moderate in severity. About 80% of people recover in a week or two and need no special treatment other than typical symptom control, such as fever reducers, cough suppressants and adequate hydration, WHO says.

Shortness of breath

About 1 in 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops a high fever and difficulty breathing, WHO reports. This could be a sign of pneumonia. Those more likely to become seriously ill include people over age 65 and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes. Anyone who has fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention for suspected COVID-19, WHO advises. Feeling short of breath without accompanying fever or cough is probably being caused by something else — but it still needs to be monitored, so call your doctor.

Lost sense of taste and smell

Many people who come down with COVID-19 are reporting a loss of the sense of smell, known as anosmia, and of taste, which is highly dependent on smell. Though only anecdotal to date, this is not surprising. “One of the more common causes of smell loss is a virus, including other coronaviruses that cause the common cold,” says Steven Munger, director of the University of Florida Center for Smell and Taste.

In some people who have tested positive for the virus, in fact, loss of smell is the only symptom. On March 22, the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery recommended that anosmia be included in the list of symptoms used to screen people for possible testing or self-isolation.

Neurological symptoms

The New York Times recently reported that “a small subset” of patients around the world with the coronavirus have developed seizures, confusion, brain swelling and other neurological impairments. Little is known about these symptoms as of now, and the vast majority of coronavirus patients have no neurological symptoms.

No symptoms at all

As many as 25% of those infected with the coronavirus never develop any symptoms at all, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told National Public Radio on March 30. Redfield said that this helps explain how the coronavirus has spread so far and fast, and why even those who feel fine should stay at home.

Symptoms can take up to 2 weeks to develop.

It takes, on average, about five or six days from when a person is exposed to the coronavirus to when he or she shows symptoms, according to the CDC; this is called the incubation period. But symptoms can appear as early as two to three days or as late as 13 days after exposure — or, as previously stated, not at all. That’s why the CDC recommends anyone who may have been exposed to the virus stay in self-quarantine for 14 days. Remember, you can spread the virus to others even if you have no symptoms.

