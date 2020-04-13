Ways to Live Green on a Budget

Go green while saving money. Countries around the world celebrate Earth Day on April 22, with activities designed to promote…

Countries around the world celebrate Earth Day on April 22, with activities designed to promote environmental protection and sustainable living. But as climate change has become a global emergency, it is more important to strive to be greener every day.

While it can be expensive to commit to sustainable habits, such as buying organic groceries instead of processed foods, some green switches can also help you save money. Use these tips to live green on a budget.

Drive less.

Even if you drive a hybrid car, the emissions from the cars that bring you to work, school and home again are terrible for the environment. For people who live in cities with robust public transportation, it may be easier and cheaper to not even own a car. For those who are unable to rely on public transportation, do your best to minimize the amount you drive. Try walking or biking to places nearby and carpooling when you can to cut down on emissions.

Minimize air conditioning and other energy costs.

Cutting out air conditioning can be a great way to save money in the warmer months and reduce your carbon footprint. If you can’t cut it out altogether, make sure you’re using these appliances with sustainability in mind. Run them on energy-efficient settings when available and turn them off when you’re not home.

Also make sure your ducts are properly maintained to avoid waste. When you don’t need air conditioning, make use of windows and natural breezes to keep your home comfortable. On the flip side, insulate your windows with a do-it-yourself kit if you have drafty windows. You should be able to cut down your heating bill in the winter.

Reuse products.

Waste is a huge contributor to environmental damage. Americans have become so accustomed to disposable single-use items that consumers forget that each straw, bottle, toothbrush or other disposable item is going to end up in a landfill or the ocean.

Save money and the planet by reusing as much as possible. Instead of buying packs of bottled water, invest in a filter and reusable bottle. Rather than using hotel soaps and shampoos when you travel, refill your own travel-size bottles before each trip. Shop thrift stores and yard sales for clothes and home goods. There are so many small ways to reuse items, if you adopt just a few changes, you can make a difference.

Switch to do-it-yourself natural cleaning products.

Beyond being concerned for the environment, many consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about their own personal environments. It’s true that some of the chemicals used in household cleaners are bad for the planet and sometimes even your health. Go green and save some green by switching to do-it-yourself natural cleansers. The internet is a treasure trove for tricks and hacks that turn average ingredients into safe and powerful cleaners.

Start your own garden or visit a community garden.

If you’re looking for ways to save in the kitchen and ensure your produce comes without pesticides and other chemicals, consider starting your own garden. Some basics like lettuce and tomatoes are easy for beginners. If you don’t have the space for growing, find a local community garden where you can plant.

Shop your local farmers market.

Gardening isn’t for everyone, but if you’re still looking for fresh, clean produce, your local farmers market might be a great place to check. Produce is often less expensive than at grocery stores, plus you get to support local business and help shrink your carbon footprint.

Make some smart upgrades to your home.

When it comes to energy efficiency, upgrading your home can save you money. Little upgrades such as installing smart plugs can help you keep track of your power usage and turn off the curling iron when you leave it on. Smart devices like thermostats and lightbulbs may require a heftier initial investment, but they can save you in the long run.

Use less water.

Reduce your water bill and consumption by making an effort to use less water. Make sure you and your family are turning off the faucet while you brush your teeth, taking shorter or fewer showers and not leaving sprinklers running for extended periods of time.

Think before you toss.

Marie Kondo may have encouraged people to ask if an item “sparks joy” before keeping it, but you should ask yourself if the item is ready to clutter a landfill before you toss it. You don’t need to start a hoarding habit, but rethinking the way you separate trash and making sure you’re following local recycling guidelines can make a big difference. Consider starting a personal compost if you want to go a step further. And always look out for creative ways to recycle items you might have thrown out after a single use.

