Volunteer Activities for Premed Students During Coronavirus Outbreak

All citizens should always do their part to help their fellow men and women. Having said that, premed students should select a safe and competency-based way of contributing to society during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who have a chronic illness such as diabetes or colitis or who regularly have in-person contact with family members or others with an immune deficiency, cancer or chronic illness. In those instances, premeds need to exercise a healthy measure of caution with respect to volunteer activities.

Consider which type of volunteer activity is not only right for you, but also for others. Because you’ll want to include your volunteer experience on your medical school application, be sure that your choice of activity reflects critical thought. If you choose an activity that demonstrates a lack of regard for others simply so you can get on-the-ground experience during a pandemic, you will not win over any medical school admissions committee.

Follow the advice of Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health, who has shown tremendous leadership in urging all citizens to behave in the right way during this pandemic. For example, keeping in mind physical distancing, consider the many ways you can help from your home.

Rely on your skills and talents when thinking about ways in which you can volunteer. One young woman I coached has a passion for fitness. I suggested that she offer a daily exercise routine via YouTube or other online platform to encourage those of us who can no longer visit the gym to stay active. Or, perhaps you have a musical repertoire or stand-up comedy routine to share.

Here are some other specific ideas:

— Teach senior adults new skills via a virtual platform such as Zoom.

— Bake cookies or muffins for a neighbor.

— Send emails or cards of encouragement, particularly to those living alone.

— Call on the elderly to see if they need a hand, such as obtaining groceries.

— Contact a school and volunteer to help tutor a student online.

— Help a parent struggling to homeschool a child.

Some students I know have left small baskets of food and treats for those recently home from the hospital and for frontline caregivers. Others have painted large signs with words of encouragement, such as “Heroes work here,” and have placed them near hospital entrances.

If you prefer to volunteer within a medical setting, check with the hospital’s volunteer office. Most hospitals have a very structured pandemic plan, with specific roles outlined for caregivers and volunteers.

The volunteer office will advise if there is a safe role for you and one that you are prepared to fill. They may suggest that you help make masks or help with mailings. Any contribution is valuable, even if it’s helping to watch a nurse’s children so she can continue caring for patients.

In fact, many first-year and second-year medical school students, whose in-person clinical activities have come to a halt, are staying busy through volunteer work. They are relaying test results to patients over the telephone, helping with clinical research projects and building a curriculum to train health care professionals to care for patients with and without COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — in the intensive care unit, inpatient and ambulatory settings.

Because this is such an unusual and challenging time, premed students may be asked by medical school admissions committees to describe how they coped. Know that admissions committees are looking for maturity, responsibility and altruism in their candidates. The committee members would not be happy to hear that you coped with months of physical distancing by catching up on sleep, watching movies or ignoring distancing recommendations altogether by partying on a beach during spring break.

You can and should make positive contributions by volunteering your time and talent. We all should. Take stock of your skills and strengths and start offering them to others. You’ll walk away with an experience to be proud of.

