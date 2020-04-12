Vitamin A in Your Child’s Diet

Vitamin A is a vitamin, as its name suggests — and it’s a micronutrient, meaning it’s only required in very…

Vitamin A is a vitamin, as its name suggests — and it’s a micronutrient, meaning it’s only required in very small amounts to support optimal body functions. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin and, because of this property, it’s grouped with vitamins D, E and K.

Here’s what you need to know about vitamin A:

What is the role of vitamin A in our body?

One of the active forms that’s derived from vitamin A in the body plays an important role in vision. Also, it’s important to promote a healthy immune system. Vitamin A also has some role in supporting optimal bone health and promotes the health and growth of cells, especially of the skin, hair and nails. Plus vitamin A has antioxidant properties and is therefore important to help protect cells in the body.

What are the dietary sources of vitamin A?

Many foods are good sources of vitamin A, including spinach, liver and dairy products. The body can covert beta carotene into vitamin A, and source include: carrots, green leafy vegetables and cantaloupe.

How is vitamin A absorbed?

Vitamin A is absorbed in the second part of the small intestine, the jejunum. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires bile salt, a component in bile made by the liver. It also requires a fat-breaking enzyme made by the pancreas called lipase to help absorb vitamin A, in conjunction with bile acids. The liver is an important organ that stores vitamin A.

How do children develop vitamin A deficiency?

Children with poor nutritional intake are prone to vitamin deficiency. This is, however, a very uncommon cause in the U.S. and other developed countries, compared to developing countries. In developed countries, the causes of vitamin A deficiency can be secondary to disorders that affect the ability of the pancreas to make digestive enzymes like cystic fibrosis, a well as children who cannot absorb nutrients due to bowel loss. Kids with long liver disease and jaundice that affect the appropriate flow of bile can also experience vitamin A deficiency and other trouble with fat-soluble vitamin absorption.

