Virtual Education: the New Normal During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the rapid spread of the coronavirus continues, schools across the country have been forced to close their doors. With about 57 million kids enrolled in kindergarten through high school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have led many school systems to find innovative ways to reach and teach their students. One of the primary ways that’s being done is through virtual, or online, education.

The number of K-12 students who are getting a virtual education has been steadily growing in the U.S. According to a 2019 report by the National Education Policy Center, in 2017-18, 501 full-time virtual schools enrolled 297,712 students, and 300 blended schools (that use both traditional and virtual education models) enrolled 132,960 students. Enrollment in virtual schools increased by more than 2,000 full-time students between 2016-17 and 2017-18, and enrollments in blended schools rose by more than 16,000 students during that period.

But while a relatively small proportion of American students are accustomed to virtual education, this is new territory for the vast majority of kids, parents and educators in the U.S. Adapting to the changes that come with moving from a brick and mortar school to online education is not easy, especially if that change is to be accomplished in a relatively short amount of time.

Also, what virtual education involves and how parents can facilitate this isn’t always clear upfront. Many schools and teachers are still actively developing their approaches to online education, and they’ve had to do so rapidly. But as a community, we are all in this together. And parents play an important role as in the virtual education of their children.

Here are 10 ways you can help your student adjust to online learning and finish the school year successfully:

1. Discuss rules and expectations. From the get-go, establish rules for how the school week should go. You’ll want to have a set schedule that still allows for some flexibility. If you lay out the rules and expectations early in the game, you’ll have a lot more success in implementing them. Plus, it will help provide structure for your child’s day.

2. Get back into a routine. While you may not need to wake up your children at 5 a.m. to catch the bus, you also don’t want them sleeping the day away, either. Don’t let your kid lounge in their pajamas all day. Instead, try to begin the day early. Have them get up and get dressed just like when school is in session.

Also, have your child go to bed at a decent time, just as they should normally on school nights, so that the child can get eight to 10 hours of sleep.

Remember, kids are used to a lot of structure during the academic day, and, even though they may fight that structure, most kids thrive with it. Structure helps kids know what to expect, and it provides consistency, something kids need in their lives right now. Providing this sense of normalcy in kids’ daily lives can help them feel less anxious and more secure during this uncertain time.

3. Establish a consistent school schedule. Just as schools typically operate on a daily schedule, so should your children. If your kids are older, have them set their own school schedule and share it with you. To ensure success, establish a daily schedule that’s as close to their traditional school schedule as possible. Or at the very least make sure it conforms to the expectations set forth by teachers and the child’s school.

For example, if your child would normally have math first period, then do math first. The rationale behind this approach is two-fold. First, kids are accustomed to their schedule, and it’s a part of their routine. So it will be easier for them to hop back into the swing of things if they follow their normal schedule. Next, it’s not uncommon for kids to put more time into the subjects they like and push the other subjects to the back burner.

In a traditional school day, the teacher is physically there to prompt your kid or remind them to turn something in. But in the virtual world, kids can forget or ignore that unwanted assignment. By keeping students as close to their typical schedule as possible, you can help them make sure they are tackling all their subjects, even their least favorite ones.

4. Designate a “school zone.” With most of the family being at home now, privacy and space may be hard to come by. Given such challenges, just as schools are having to be innovative, so are parents. Designate a space in your home where your child can do schoolwork uninterrupted and free from distractions like the TV.

5. Encourage your child to take lots of breaks. Make sure your kid is staying active and intermittently breaking away from studies throughout the day. That could involve shooting hoops, riding a bike or going for a walk. It’s not healthy to stay stuck in front of a computer all day, and that goes for adults who are working remotely, too.

So make sure your child is taking breaks throughout the day and moving around. During these breaks, it’s best not to play video games, since doing so can take time away from being active and studying and may undermine your routine.

6. Facilitate social connections. During the school day, your child had opportunities to interact and hang out with friends. Social connections are a vital part of childhood and adolescent development.

Kids may feel isolated from their friends at a time when they need them the most. Make sure that you encourage your kids to stay connected, even if it’s a virtual connection, such as via FaceTime or Skype. No, it’s not the same as interacting with friends in person, but for now, it’s the best we can do.

You can help younger kids connect with their friends using technology by, for example, setting up a video chat and having kids bake something together, practice funny dance moves with one another or have a virtual picnic lunch. Older kids and teens can have online study sessions or do a virtual group lunch.

7. Communicate with school personnel. Parent and teacher communication is already essential, and with online schooling, it’s even more important. If you feel at a loss regarding how your child is doing in this new virtual environment or would like to know when something is due, reach out to your child’s teacher. As a parent, remember, you still have the right to know how your child is doing and to understand teacher and school expectations.

8. Advocate for your child’s needs. If your child has identified needs via an Individualized Education Plan or 504 Plan, you have the right to make sure those needs are being met. If the plan is up for an annual review, you can contact your child’s case manager to see how and when the meeting or review will be conducted. Many schools are opting to do virtual meetings, using platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet, so this may be an option.

9. Develop a social support system. Reach out to your PTA representatives or a class parent and come up with creative ways that you, as parents, can stay in the loop with what’s happening with virtual education in your child’s school.

Create a parent support group and share information with one another. Ask your kids’ teachers to be a part of the group, too. Although we may be physically apart, we don’t have to live in social isolation. We can accomplish so much more when we work together.

10. Exercise patience. We are living in an unprecedented time, and virtual education is not the status quo for traditional K-12 educational institutions or most teachers. Be patient with teachers and staff at your child’s school. They, too, are adjusting to the new normal.

Parents and school personnel have a common interest, which is to make sure kids get the education they need to prepare for the future. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we can teach our children a lot about how to cope and adapt to change during stressful times. This will help them tackle challenges not only related to school but in all aspects of their lives.

