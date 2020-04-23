Virginia will not use Inova’s Merrifield campus as a coronavirus field hospital

The former Exxon Mobil Corp. campus in Merrifield will not be used as a field hospital as Virginia contends with…

The former Exxon Mobil Corp. campus in Merrifield will not be used as a field hospital as Virginia contends with the coronavirus crisis.

Both Inova Health System, which controls the 117-acre property, and Clark Mercer, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff, confirmed to the Washington Business Journal the complex was taken out of the running after an initial tour by state agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The three field hospitals Virginia settled on included the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly and convention centers in Hampton and Richmond. The sites were selected because of their proximity to existing hospitals and because they are in areas where the state expected a need would arise for additional hospital beds. In the case of the Dulles Expo Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital is just five miles away.

On Tuesday, Virginia hit pause on all three sites because estimates are showing the commonwealth has enough hospital beds to meet expected demand, according to the Associated…