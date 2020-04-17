Viewpoint: COVID-19 brings our inequities to bear

Many members of our workforce are experiencing reductions in income as nonessential businesses close due to COVID-19 restrictions. These businesses…

Many members of our workforce are experiencing reductions in income as nonessential businesses close due to COVID-19 restrictions. These businesses provided income for those who owned them and who are employed by them. Those who were barely making it each month are now in dire straits. Those who held it together, albeit paycheck to paycheck or by a double income now cut down to one or none, are now in a crisis.

Parents are feeling stress caused by the need to help children with school curriculum at home, and secure meals once depended on from schools or related programs. Add to that, the academic effects of distance learning on students who don’t have access to technology or who received additional support during the school day, as well as the lack of financial means to double up on groceries to avoid multiple trips to stores to reduce their exposure to COVID-19.

As United Way of the National Capital Area works to mitigate the impact that COVID-19 is having on residents, we are finding…