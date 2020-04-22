Van Hollen: General Motors should reopen White Marsh plant to make ventilators

Sen. Chris Van Hollen led a group of leaders Tuesday seeking to reopen the shuttered General Motors plant in White…

Sen. Chris Van Hollen led a group of leaders Tuesday seeking to reopen the shuttered General Motors plant in White Marsh and call back laid off workers to make ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

A letter sent on Tuesday by Van Hollen to GM CEO Mary Barra sought the move as Maryland’s death rate from the novel coronavirus rose to a total of 584, with 14,193 positive tests. It is the second request this month to reopen the plant after Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. sent a similar letter to President Donald Trump on April 10.

“On April 8, you received a contract to build 30,000 ventilators under the Defense Production Act,” Van Hollen’s letter to Barra said. “As numbers continue to rise across the state and region, reopening the White Marsh plant will put high-skilled workers back to work and ensure that ventilators are available and easily accessible in an area with multiple hotspots.

“Until its closure, the White Marsh plant employed hundreds of workers producing highly…