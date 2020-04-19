Understanding Knee Cysts

A knee cyst, also known as a popliteal cyst, is a fluid-filled lump that usually causes swelling behind the knee.…

A knee cyst, also known as a popliteal cyst, is a fluid-filled lump that usually causes swelling behind the knee. The condition can lead to a feeling of tightness around the knee. It can also result in restricted movement of the leg.

The knee cyst can become painful when a person attempts to bend or extend the knee — which is problematic since these are required movements for walking. But knowing what to look for and when to seek treatment are essential factors in ensuring that knee cysts don’t prevent people from living otherwise active and healthy lives.

Knee cysts typically don’t pop up out of nowhere. This condition usually results from another problem that affects the knee joint, such as a cartilage injury, arthritis or another inflammatory disease. So, treating the primary source of the problem can often lessen or eradicate the knee cyst symptoms. Even though a knee cyst may not lead to any long-term damage, it can cause a lot of discomfort to the person dealing with one.

What exactly causes that fluid-filled lump at the back of the knee? There’s something called synovial fluid that circulates the cavities within the knee joint. In some instances, the knee may produce more of this fluid than required. The increase in pressure caused by the excess fluid pushes it to the back of the knee through a one-way valve — creating a bulge. It is this severe swelling that leads to a popliteal cyst.

Sometimes a person with a popliteal cyst may not feel any pain at all. However, the following are common symptoms related to a knee cyst:

— Stiffness.

— Limited range of motion.

— Mild to severe pain.

— Bruising of the calf and knee.

— Rupturing of the cyst.

— Swelling behind the knee and calf.

Even if a knee cyst seems like a nuisance to deal with, it’s essential to have it examined by a doctor. Blood clotting can lead to bruising and swelling on the back of the knee.

A knee cyst typically won’t require any form of treatment because the condition can subside or disappear on its own. Nonetheless, if the swelling grows bigger and leads to extreme pain, your doctor may recommend some of the following treatments:

— Physical therapy.

— Fluid drainage.

— Leg rest.

— Anti-inflammatory medication.

Physical Therapy

Regular and gentle stretching exercises can be beneficial when it comes to increasing the range of motion as well as strengthening muscles surrounding the knee. A physical therapist can guide someone with a knee cyst through these movements and may also have compression techniques designed to help reduce the swelling caused by the cyst.

Fluid Drainage

Drainage of a popliteal cyst involves inserting a needle into the knee joint, which can be guided by ultrasound to help direct it to the right place. The excess fluid is then withdrawn from the cyst to reduce the swelling and other accompanying symptoms.

Leg Rest

Keeping the leg raised above the level of the heart can help reduce the swelling caused by a knee cyst.

Anti-Inflammatory Medication

In some cases, a doctor may recommend a corticosteroid medication such as cortisone. This anti-inflammatory drug can be injected into the knee, allowing it to reduce the inflammation caused by the cyst. However, the administration of this type of medication, or any other, doesn’t mean that the cyst can’t reoccur.

Treatment of a knee cyst is usually performed to treat the symptoms it’s causing, not necessarily the cyst itself. And while it’s true that if you leave the cyst alone, it will disappear at some point, that’s mostly true because the underlying and original cause of the cyst has been treated. In cases where it’s determined that the underlying cause of the cyst is cartilage damage, surgery may be recommended in order to correct the problem.

Though knee cysts are common and often annoying, they’re usually nothing to get too worked up about by themselves. The most important thing is to keep an eye on the symptoms associated with these cysts, such as stiffness, swelling behind the knee and limited range motion. Ensure that you see a doctor if these symptoms persist.

