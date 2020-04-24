Types of Respiratory Viral Infections

Our bodies are always working hard to fight off infections. Viruses are just one cause of the infections we can…

Our bodies are always working hard to fight off infections. Viruses are just one cause of the infections we can get. Different types of viruses can affect different parts of the body. One area of the body that can be affected by a virus is the respiratory system.

The respiratory system is the group of tissues and organs that allows us to breathe, bringing in oxygen-rich air and exhaling carbon dioxide. You breathe air in through your nose and mouth, which wet and warm the air. Then the air travels through your voice box, down your windpipe and though two tubes into your lungs.

Here, cilia, tiny mucus-covered hairs, trap foreign particles and germs to filter the air that you breathe. You then cough or sneeze those particles out of your body. The average set of lungs breathes in about 2,000 gallons of air every day.

The upper part of the respiratory tract includes:

— The nose.

— Nasal cavities.

— Mouth.

— Throat.

— Voice box, or larynx.

The lower respiratory tract includes:

— The windpipe, also known as the trachea.

— Bronchi, airways that branch off the trachea that circulate air in and out of the lungs.

— A pair of lungs.

Viruses of the Respiratory System

There are about 200 viruses known to cause disease in humans, says pediatric nurse practitioner Maryanne Tranter, founder of The Healthy Child Concierge in Columbus, Ohio.

Our respiratory system is especially vulnerable to certain viruses that can cause a cold, flu and other illnesses. Viruses are the smallest microorganism that can affect our cells and cause disease or illness, says pulmonologist and critical care medicine physician Dr. Ziad R. Mattar of Orlando Health in Orlando, Florida.

A respiratory viral infection refers to a virus that specifically affects the upper or lower respiratory tracts, or both. We typically get a respiratory viral infection through the mouth or nose via respiratory droplets, which are microscopic drops mostly made of water and produced when someone coughs, sneezes or talks. The viruses in these droplets are generally thought to be contagious if you’re within 6 feet of the person who produces them. Viruses in droplets can live on surfaces for several hours, and you can get sick from touching those surfaces.

Those droplets, if coming from someone who is sick, can immediately start to infect and multiply in our cell linings, says Dr. Sudeb Dalai, an infectious disease specialist and clinical assistant professor with the Division of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, California.

The viruses that affect the respiratory system almost all have a similar structure, and they are all transmitted through respiratory droplets, Dalai says. They also are all seasonal, meaning that they emerge and make people sick during certain times of the year.

Viruses can affect the respiratory system differently, depending on where they initially attack. For instance, when a virus affects the lungs and airways, it can make breathing harder and cause wheezing, says Dr. Tina Q. Tan, an attending physician of infectious diseases?at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

A virus that’s in the nose and nasal cavities can make you feel stuffy. Sometimes, these infections can affect other parts of the body. For instance, upper respiratory viral infections also can cause a viral ear infection because the ears and throat are connected by the eustachian tube, Tan says. An infection can cause that tube to become swollen or irritated, so fluid can’t drain out of the ear properly. That fluid in the ear builds up and can lead to an infection.

There are many types of viruses that can lead to a respiratory viral infection. Some of the most common include:

— Bronchitis.

— Common cold.

— Croup.

— Flu.

— COVID-19, which is technically known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2.

— Pneumonia.

— Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The Common Cold

The common cold is not caused by just one virus. In fact, it can be caused by hundreds of different viruses, Tan says. Some of the viruses associated with the common cold include:

— Coronaviruses. While one member might currently be most notorious for the illness that causes COVID-19, this is a large family of viruses. Four types are common and cause mild to moderate respiratory infections, like the common cold.

— Enteroviruses. Infections caused by enteroviruses are more common in the summer and fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to the common cold, the enterovirus can potentially cause other health problems, such as low oxygen in the blood and conjunctivitis (a type of eye infection), according to the Enterovirus Foundation.

— Rhinoviruses. “Rhino” means nose, so it may be no surprise that these types of infections are thought to be the cause of 30% to 35% of all common colds — and the sniffling and sneezing that accompany them, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Symptoms associated with the common cold include:

— A runny nose.

— Congestion.

— Cough.

— A sore throat.

— Feeling more tired.

— A fever.

— Losing your voice (laryngitis).

A cold is usually diagnosed with a history and exam performed by a health professional. However, many colds are managed at home without a formal diagnosis.

There’s no cure for a cold. That’s why drinking fluids, resting, staying home and using pain relievers or medicines to help your congestion as needed are usually the best way to get over a cold.

The Flu

Like the common cold, flu isn’t caused by just one type of virus. It’s primarily caused by viruses called influenza type A or influenza type B. The exact virus that causes most flu in any given flu season is a usually a subtype of influenza A or B.

The most common flu symptoms include:

— A fever of 100.4 F or higher.

— Chills or feeling overheated.

— Congestion or a runny nose.

— Cough.

— Fatigue.

— Headache.

— Muscle aches.

Not everyone who has the flu gets it diagnosed. However, those who do see a doctor for the flu may take one of several tests that help pinpoint that it’s the flu, according to the CDC. The results are available in as little as 15 minutes or in a few hours, depending on the test.

Those who are at higher risk for the flu and who suspect they have it should get tested for it, the CDC advises. That’s because they are more prone to flu complications. Higher-risk populations include:

— Adults age 65 and older.

— Children.

— People with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

— Pregnant women.

Doctors may run tests to rule out other types of infections that have symptoms similar to the flu, Dalai says.

There are antiviral treatments for the flu that can reduce the number of days you are sick and help prevent serious flu complications, such as pneumonia, the CDC reports. Additionally, rest and maintaining a good fluid intake will help.

Getting the flu vaccine each year can help lower your risk and is effective 40% to 60% of the time, according to the CDC. That percentage can vary each year. Flu vaccines are important for people of all ages, as flu can lead to death. Among the 36 million to 56 million estimated flu illnesses in the U.S. from October 2019 to early April 2020, there were 24,000 to 62,000 deaths, the CDC reports in its preliminary estimates.

COVID-19

The new coronavirus is also called SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 and is caused by one strain of coronavirus. That’s why health experts call it the “new” coronavirus, indicating that this is not the first coronavirus affecting humans.

Symptoms of coronavirus usually appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure and include:

— A fever.

— Chills.

— Cough.

— Difficulty breathing.

— Digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea.

— Headache.

— Loss of taste or smell.

— Muscle pain.

— Sore throat.

Not everyone who has the new coronavirus has been tested or is able to get tested for it. Those who do usually take a test in which health experts collect a sample from the upper respiratory tract via the nose. Those in the hospital for the new coronavirus also may have a test called a bronchoscopy, which helps doctors see the lungs and airways. During this test, doctors also will collect a sample that can be tested in a lab.

There is no current treatment for the new coronavirus, although many studies are in progress. During a search of the terms “COVID-19” or “SARS-CoV-2” performed on the website ClinicalTrials.gov in mid-April, Mattar found 621 trials underway. The trials involve a variety of medications types, including tocilizumab and anti-viral medications used to treat HIV, such as remdesivir. Although there are no results yet, the various trials should lead to some significant insights for those treating the virus, Mattar says.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

RSV is more common in children, although adults can get it as well. It resembles a cold, but the severity of RSV symptoms depends on a child’s age, Tranter says. Almost all children have had an RSV infection by age 2, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Those symptoms can include:

— In infants younger than age 1: cough, difficulty breathing, fever and wheezing.

— In younger children: wheezing that’s diagnosed as bronchiolitis, which is an inflammation of the small breathing passageways in the lungs called bronchioles. However, this doesn’t mean the child has asthma. “They wheeze because their airways are already small, and the virus causes inflammation inside the airways,” Tranter explains.

— Older children often experience RSV as a cold or pneumonia. If they have asthma, the virus could make it worse.

— In adults, RSV can cause cold-like symptoms, but they can become severe and are sometimes fatal in those who are older or those who have a weakened immune system or heart disease. This type of virus is thought to cause 177,000 hospitalizations in 14,000 deaths among those age 65 and over annually in the U.S., according to the NFID.

Health professionals will use a physical exam, which includes listening to the lungs, to help diagnose RSV. Other tests usually aren’t done unless a complication from RSV is suspected.

The best care for RSV is liquids, rest and alleviating symptoms with steamy bathrooms and cold-mist humidifiers, Tranter says. Children who develop severe RSV bronchiolitis also may need extra oxygen support and fluids. A vaccine for RSV is under development, but is not yet available, according to the CDC.

Preventing Infections

There are some tried-and-true ways to prevent getting any type of respiratory viral infection:

1. Wash your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds.

2. Don’t touch your face.

3. Stay at home when you’re sick.

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, use your elbow to cover it, not the palm of your hand.

5. Routinely disinfect any surfaces that are touched often.

6. Follow any social distancing guidelines recommended by federal or local authorities.

7. Wear a face mask when you’re sick.

8. Get vaccines recommended to predict illnesses caused by common viruses, such as the annual flu vaccine. Some vaccines children commonly get, such as the measles vaccine, help prevent certain types of viral infections, Tranter says.

9. Practice overall healthy habits, such as eating a healthy diet and doing regular exercise. This is important for everyone, but especially for those with chronic health conditions who are even more vulnerable to illness, Dalai says.

