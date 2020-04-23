Most often, the first sign that ultimately leads to the diagnosis of bladder cancer is blood in the urine. Known…

Most often, the first sign that ultimately leads to the diagnosis of bladder cancer is blood in the urine. Known as hematuria, the presence of blood in the urine may be noticed by the individual or it may be too minute to see with the naked eye but detected under a microscope during a routine urine test, or urinalysis.

“The majority of patients may have intermittent blood in the urine, sometimes pain, sometimes difficulty urinating,” says Dr. Arif Hussain, an oncologist who specializes in treating bladder cancer and other cancers affecting the genital and urinary organs (genitourinary) at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore.

To better understand the cause of blood in the urine, a CT scan may be done to check for everything from kidney stones or similar buildups of minerals in the bladder to cancer, and a procedure called a cystoscopy is performed. With a cystoscopy, an integral tool for diagnosing bladder cancer, a small camera is passed into the bladder through the urethra, the tube through which urine passes from the bladder out of the body. “This allows us to directly visualize the cancer,” says Dr. Ali Zhumkhawala, a urologic oncology surgeon at City of Hope, a treatment and research center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases in Southern California.

If a tumor is seen, the next step is a minor surgery — again relying on a small camera — to remove all or some of the tumor. This allows clinicians to determine how extensive the cancer is — and whether it has spread to other parts of the body — and identify the type of bladder cancer a patient has.

Types

There are three main types of bladder cancer, and another kind of cancer (the last on the list) that’s rarely but still sometimes seen in the bladder:

— Urothelial carcinoma, also called transitional cell carcinoma

— Squamous cell carcinoma

— Adenocarcinoma

— Small cell carcinoma

— Annually, about 56,000 men and 18,000 women get bladder cancer, and approximately 12,000 men and 5,000 women die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most common type of bladder cancer is urothelial carcinoma which represents approximately 95% of bladder cancers in the Unites States,” Zhumkhawala says. This cancer gets its name from the fact that the abnormal growth arises from the inside lining or surface layer of the bladder called the urothelium. This type of cancer can vary in terms of aggressiveness (so-called high-grade tumors tend to spread more rapidly versus low-grade tumors that usually spread more slowly) and how deeply it invades the bladder wall, Zhumkhawala says.

“The next most common types of bladder cancer are squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma and small cell carcinoma (sometimes described as neuroendocrine carcinoma),” he adds. “These tumors can arise from other parts of the body and spread to the bladder or can start in the bladder itself.”

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of skin cancer, accounting for perhaps 1% to 2% of bladder cancers. Viewed under the microscope, squamous cells look similar to the flat cells found on the surface of the skin.

Adenocarcinoma accounts for just about 1% of bladder cancer cases, according to the American Cancer Society. This type of cancer begins in glandular cells that line organs including the lungs, prostate and bladder. These glandular cells release substances in the body such as mucus. Small cell carcinoma makes up less than 1% of bladder cancers. It starts in neuroendocrine cells, which are similar to nerve cells, and can grow rapidly.

In broad strokes, bladder cancer is divided into two categories based upon whether it has invaded the muscle wall of the bladder. “In general terms, we refer to bladder cancer as muscle invasive or non-muscle invasive,” says Dr. Jonathan Wright, a urologist with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and an associate professor of urology at the University of Washington.

In the majority of cases when bladder cancer is diagnosed it hasn’t spread to other parts of the body. “Most people have localized disease, not muscle invasive or metastatic disease upfront,” says Hussain, who is also a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “So about 75% of bladder cancers are what we call non-muscle invasive bladder cancers.” The remainder, or 25%, are muscle-invasive or metastatic cancer.

“Within non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, we divide these into low-, intermediate- and high-risk bladder tumors,” Wright explains. “The distinctions here take into consideration how deeply invasive the tumor is to the bladder lining and what the grade of the tumor is.” The grade of the tumor is determined based on how cancer cells look under the microscope.

The grade and type of tumor are used to figure out how aggressive the cancer is. Urothelial carcinoma is typically non-invasive or superficial, so that it’s easier to treat. Squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma and small cell carcinoma are more likely to be muscle invasive. Aggressive and more extensive cancer is more difficult to treat, though the prognosis varies by the patient case.

How Cancer Type Affects Treatment

The type of bladder cancer — and in particular whether it’s non-muscle invasive or muscle invasive — dictates treatment, says Dr. Zachary Smith, urologic surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A surgical procedure to remove cancerous tissue from the bladder for treatment or diagnosis called a transurethral resection, or TUR, may be sufficient to treat a non-muscle invasive cancer, notes Smith, who is also an assistant professor of surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine.

That, along with monitoring for cancer recurrence — similar to what would be done for a patient who has a colonoscopy to check for colon cancer and has a polyp removed — may be all that’s necessary. And the vast majority of these patients who are diligent about follow-up survive their cancer. Ongoing surveillance, doing follow-up cystoscopies, is key to detect any recurrent tumors in such cases, say Smith and other clinicians.

“For those that have higher grade tumors that invade the first lining of the bladder, these may have a 10 to 20% risk of progression to deeper invasive tumors, which could require removal of the bladder,” Wright says, “and a higher risk of greater cancer progression that could prove life-threatening.” Upwards of more than one-third to half of patients with muscle-invasive tumors may die from their cancer. “Those with spread to lymph nodes have their risk of bladder cancer death rising to 75 to 80% at five years and those with metastatic disease have low 1- to 2-year survival rates,” Wright says.

However, expanding treatment methods provide a variety of options to address the range of bladder cancers. Today everything from surgery to varied chemotherapy regimens to radiation and immunotherapy — enlisting the body’s immune system to fight cancer, particularly in hard-to-treat cases — are being used to eradicate or manage bladder cancer.

To do their part, patients are urged not to smoke. Even for those who smoke at the time of diagnosis, clinicians say it’s important to quit, as this can still improve a patient’s prognosis. Smoking is the No.1 risk factor for developing bladder cancer, though it’s not always clear what caused the cancer.

Other factors that increase bladder cancer risk include exposure to radiation as well as industrial chemicals like aromatic amines used for dyeing, chronic irritation of the bladder, such as from regular catheter use, and schistosomiasis, an infection caused by a parasitic flatworm that can enter the bladder. The parasite is found in the Nile River and other places in Africa and the Middle East.

Patients should work closely with a multidisciplinary care team, such as an oncologist (a medical oncologist and possibly a radiation oncologist, as needed), urologist and primary care doctor, to ensure proper treatment, follow-up and management of other health issues, Hussain says.

Discuss with clinicians not only the risks and benefits of treatment but options to mitigate effects on urination, bladder pain and any other issues that may arise particularly with more aggressive treatment for invasive cancer. “Treatment for bladder cancer is advancing quickly with new technologies around the corner,” Zhumkhawala says. “As bladder cancer treatments continue to evolve, our goal is to cure more patients with less impact on quality of life.”

