Threat of Bad Loans Looms Over Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

The world’s largest banks are preparing for a dramatic rise in defaults and bad loans as the coronavirus outbreak wears on consumers, businesses and social safety net systems around the world.

Major U.S. financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have in recent days warned that they are setting aside billions of dollars to guard themselves against customers and clients who — under economic and financial stress from a coronavirus pandemic that has sent unemployment soaring and shuttered nonessential businesses across the country — may not be able to fulfill their loan obligations.

At the end of last year, American households held $14 trillion in debt — including more than $900 billion in credit card debt and more than $1.3 trillion in auto loans, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Although banks are in far better shape now than 2008-09, the impact of defaults and payment delays is unknown, and could impair even healthy balance sheets,” Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman financial services company, wrote in a research note on April 14, warning that “it is not yet clear how and when the U.S. will reboot economic activity.”

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown measures in the U.S. lagged the disease’s progress through Asia and some of Europe, so it is perhaps unsurprising that American financial institutions are only now warning of loan risks when their international counterparts have been sounding alarms for weeks.

A banking lobby in Italy asked European officials in early March to relax rules related to how banks classify borrowers in default after a payment delay of more than 90 days. Italian banks sought to buy borrowers more time as the coronavirus swept across the country, sickening more than 168,000 people and killing more than 22,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Credit Suisse warned in a report on March 19 that the “impact of the pandemic on our financial results going forward remains difficult to assess” but that “we continue to monitor our credit exposures prudently.”

Meanwhile, Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, discussed the possibility of widespread corporate loan defaults with German news publication FAS in an interview on March 16, warning that such a scenario “basically depends on how much and, above all, how long the coronavirus burdens the economy.” Germany this week unveiled partial plans to lift lockdown measures enforced throughout the country, but it is still expected to be a long road toward normalcy.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s predicted in a report last month that default rates of non-financial corporations — companies and businesses that are not finance related — could surge “into the high single digits in Europe over the next 12 months.” In the U.S., such loan defaults “may rise above 10%,” analysts predicted.

Central banks around the world have taken aggressive action to safeguard international financial institutions and to keep credit flowing as economies bear the brunt of the pandemic, maintaining low interest rates and extending lifelines to distressed businesses and lenders. Such monetary policy measures “reduce downside risks to the economy — and the risk of an oversized spike in credit downgrades and debt defaults,” according to a research note published on April 6 by a team of analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Still, they warned that “the risk of temporary liquidity crunches remains as the economic shutdown rolls on.”

And even though some large Asian economies, including China and South Korea, have seen earlier success managing their respective coronavirus outbreaks than their Western counterparts, their banking systems are not out of the woods. In a report published last week, S&P estimated Asia-Pacific banks would see a $600 billion rise this year in non-performing assets — a term used to describe when loans remain past due long enough for them to stop generating income for the bank or lender.

These bad debts are expected to raise credit costs in the region by roughly $300 billion — limiting banks’ profits and ability to lend going forward. Much of the damage is expected to be borne out in China, where credit costs are expected to rise by $224 billion.

“COVID-19 hit China first and has hit hard. The shock to the economy will cause a sharp spike in (non-performing asset) and credit losses in 2020,” according to the S&P report. “We expect the impact on the largest Chinese banks to be manageable, while smaller banks with aggressive risk appetite or high geographic concentration in heavily hit regions could see a material squeeze on their asset quality, performance, and capitalization.”

Chinese banks already had debt issues prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The regional Hengfeng bank received a $14 billion bailout at the end of last year, and a separate institution called Baoshang Bank was bailed out by the government last summer.

Aggressive monetary policy action in Asia and throughout the world has temporarily reduced the risks of a loan default-driven coronavirus financial crisis. But banks in Italy, parts of China and other countries hit hard by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures are likely to see defaults and bad debt soar in the months ahead, potentially straining banks’ lending capabilities as businesses go under and consumers weather financial turmoil.

“The anticipated tsunami of small-business bankruptcies could further damage business infrastructure and challenge the recovery,” a team of economists at IHS Markit wrote in a research note on Thursday. “The damage to household and business finances will also preclude a sharp snap-back in spending.”

