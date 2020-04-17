The week in bankruptcies: One entity in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

During the week that ended April 10, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, and its total debt topped $1 million. Year to date through April 10, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, an 8% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Doxa Deo Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection March 31 in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 203 Lake View Way NW in Leesburg, and is represented in court by attorney Christopher L. Rogan. Doxa Deo Inc. listed assets up to…