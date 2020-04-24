Survivors: Small businesses share often tangled routes to secure PPP loans

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has been top of mind for our region’s small businesses. We reached out…

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has been top of mind for our region’s small businesses. We reached out to three local small businesses — a D.C. real estate management and services company, a Falls Church live entertainment venue and restaurant, and a Fort Washington carpentry business — so they could tell us, in their own words, what their journeys were like through the highly sought-after loan program.

Read on for their accounts, edited for space and clarity, as told or written to the Washington Business Journal.

Flock D.C. U Street NW

I own a family of mid-sized property management companies in D.C. proper. Our companies keep 52 folks employed and aggregate $6.5 million in business annually.

The now infamously rocky rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program had our staff tearing out their hair in frustration. In their eagerness to get funds to the public, the SBA had launched the program before it was fully developed. As a result, the…