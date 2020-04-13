Supporting Social and Emotional Learning During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Early childhood is a critical time period in development when your child begins to learn about their environment, develop a…

Early childhood is a critical time period in development when your child begins to learn about their environment, develop a sense of self and explore how to express their emotions. While a huge part of development occurs prior to entering school, children continue to grow and develop as they encounter new life experiences. Positive relationships with parents help children develop trust, empathy, compassion and a sense of right and wrong.

During this current COVID-19 crisis, many parents now find themselves in the role of a teacher given school closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For decades, psychologists, child development experts and educators have emphasized the importance of social and emotional learning, or SEL.

According to experts, when schools teach youth to work well with others, regulate their emotions and engage in problem-solving, students are better prepared to deal with life’s challenges and be academically successful. SEL programs vary based on the areas of focus and the child’s age.

What Is Social and Emotional Learning?

Social and emotional learning involves creating positive relationships and emotional connections as part of learning to help children develop the skills they need to be successful in life. SEL has often been emphasized in schools, given the amount of time spent in the classroom and the opportunities available to practice these important skills. SEL skills include having the ability to:

— Set and achieve positive goals.

— Feel and show empathy toward others.

— Establish and maintain positive relationships.

— Make responsible decisions.

— Understand and manage emotions.

Research has consistently shown the benefits of SEL. The work of Roger Weissberg, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, who has conducted decades of research on social and emotional learning, supports this. His research finds that students who participated in SEL programs through schools show more positive outcomes compared to their peers in areas including social and emotional skills, attitudes toward self and others, positive social behavior, conduct problems, emotional distress and academic performance.

Given the confirmed benefits of social and emotional learning, it is vital that children continue to receive some SEL while at home.

Strategies for Supporting SEL

Given that most children are home with their parents during this coronavirus pandemic, it provides a unique opportunity for parents to help foster social and emotional development. Here are a few strategies that may be useful for engaging in SEL at home:

Reinforce appropriate behavior. Children and adolescents often learn about how to behave by receiving direct feedback from adults. When you notice that your child is engaging in a desired behavior, such as sharing or helping others, be sure to provide some verbal praise. The more that you reinforce appropriate behavior, the greater the chances kids will repeat such behaviors and that they’ll become habit.

Encourage cooperation. Conflict resolution is necessary for navigating difficult conversations, interacting with different personalities and maintaining relationships with peers. Create opportunities for your child to interact with peers or family members to help them learn how to get along, share and manage their frustrations.

Being stuck inside for a long period of time can lead to developing a ” short temper” or poor expression of emotions. Teach your child how to use their words to talk through situations and learn how to compromise. Modeling appropriate behavior for kids is another useful strategy to teach cooperation.

Encourage emotional expression.Children and adults need to be able to express their emotions to cope with uncertainty in life and for their overall well-being. Emotional expression helps others understand how you feel, allows you to manage stress, worry or sadness, and prevents negative coping.

Holding in your emotions or denying your feelings could lead to difficulties, such acting out in anger or verbal or physical aggression. One easy way to teach children about expressing and managing their emotions is by using books. The American Psychological Association offers some suggestions of useful books for social and emotional learning, from “Abracadabra!: The Magic of Trying” by Maria Loretta Giraldo for 4- to 8-year-olds to “What to Do When Mistakes Make Your Quake: A Kid’s Guide to Accepting Imperfection” by Claire A. B. Freeland and Jacqueline B. Toner for 8- to 12-year-olds.

Teach empathy. Empathy involves the ability to emotionally understand what others are experiencing and to have some perspective on how others think and feel. Empathy is not only important to understand how others experience life, but it can prepare your child to have better relationships with their peers and in adulthood.

Use examples from television, books or watching the news to help children learn empathy. You could, for instance, discuss how medical doctors and nurses are working to care for others with COVID-19 and ask your child what thoughts or feelings they imagine health care workers are experiencing. By teaching empathy, you can promote altruism, or helping others without expecting something in return.

Remember this is an unpredictable time, and many children are learning by watching the actions of adults in their lives. It’s also a critical opportunity, as kids grow and develop, to prepare them to deal with uncertainty in adulthood.

