Study: Electric ferry isn’t a feasible alternative to bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland transportation officials say an all-electric ferry is not a feasible alternative to a new bridge for connecting shores of the Chesapeake Bay. The Capital Gazette reported Monday that an all-electric ferry would cost too much and that there isn’t one big enough to do the job. A report from Maryland’s legislature had called for a study into an all-electric ferry service as an alternative to a third bridge. The study found that the state would need a bigger all-electric vessel than is currently available to lessen traffic congestion.

