Student Loan Options for Parents to Fill a College Tuition Gap

Finding the funds to cover the cost of college can be challenging. With tuition rising each year, students and their…

Finding the funds to cover the cost of college can be challenging. With tuition rising each year, students and their parents are often faced with a gap between college costs and available resources, even after financial aid.

Getting started early and filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA , as soon as possible can help. The FAFSA, which opens annually on Oct. 1 for the school year beginning the following calendar year, is used to determine eligibility for federal student aid as well as many forms of state and institutional aid. Some aid is limited, so filing early can increase the chances of getting the maximum award.

But what can students and their parents do now if there is a gap between the amount of financial aid and loans offered and the cost of attending a chosen institution?

First, look for private scholarships that could help fill the gap. While full-ride scholarships are extremely rare, smaller awards can help pay for books and living expenses. When it comes to college, every dollar counts.

High school guidance counselors can be a great resource for finding scholarships, especially local ones that are specific to your area. Local scholarships may be smaller, but they tend to be less competitive than national scholarships, so students have a better chance of getting free money for college. You can also search the web for organizations that offer free scholarship help, so there’s no need to pay for such a service.

If your student has exhausted all federal aid, as well as any state and institutional aid or private scholarships, and still needs money to cover the cost of tuition and living expenses, then you may want to consider borrowing to bridge the gap.

[READ: How to Find Nonfederal Student Loans, Aid Programs.]

Parents should be aware that taking on debt to help a child attend college can have a big impact on short-term and long-term finances. When students borrow to attend school, they can expect that investment to increase their earnings, which will help them pay back any student loans. But when a parent borrows for a child’s education, the parent’s income does not increase as a result, and that can make it very difficult for parents to manage this additional debt.

When making the decision to borrow on behalf of your child, it is important to look at all available options and weigh the pros and cons. Here are three options to consider, two of which involve loans:

— Parent PLUS loans.

— Private student loans.

— Tuition installment plans.

Parent PLUS Loans

The federal Parent PLUS loan is available to parents or legal guardians of dependent undergraduate students. It may be listed on your student’s financial aid award letter, but it’s not really part of the award. You do not have to accept this loan, and you may not qualify because it is contingent on credit approval.

[READ: Parent PLUS Loans: What You Need to Know.]

The Parent PLUS loan has a higher interest rate than the federal direct loan, which is made to the student and does not require a credit check. Parent PLUS is a federal loan, which means it has more flexible repayment options than most private loans, so you could pay less per month.

However, keep in mind that opting for a lower monthly payment can extend the term of your loan and cause you to pay significantly more money over time.

Private Student Loans

Parents may borrow or co-sign private education loans for their child. As a parent co -signer, you bear equal responsibility for the loan, which means your credit could be affected if your child does not make on-time payments. However, you can look for loans that have the option to apply for a co-signer release after a specified number of on-time payments are made. Typically, this time frame is two years.

One advantage to private loans is that the interest rates can be lower than the Parent PLUS loan. In the private market, the interest rate that you are offered will depend on the amount of the loan and your credit score. If you have excellent credit, you may be able to save a lot of money with a private loan.

When considering private student loans, be an informed borrower and look at more than one option, comparing interest rates and terms to determine the best option for your personal circumstances. As you make a decision about which type of loan is right for you, compare these interest rates with the Parent PLUS loan interest rates. And don’t forget to consider fees associated with the Parent PLUS loan.

Consider borrowing from a nonprofit or state-based organization, because these lenders follow a set of strong consumer protections and offer loan options with fixed interest rates and low or no origination fees. You can find the nonprofit loan options in your specific state at ForYouNotForProfit.org.

Many nonprofit loan programs also include borrower benefits such as no prepayment penalties and interest rate reduction options, and some offer benefits for graduates who work in a critical field in the organization’s state. Several nonprofit programs also offer income-based repayment options.

Tuition Installment Plans

You can also ask about whether your school offers a tuition installment or tuition payment plan, which can split tuition into monthly or per-semester payments. While this is technically a form of credit, most plans are interest-free. However, they may have associated fees or other charges, so be sure to ask about costs and get the total amount that you would pay.

[READ: Paying a Tuition Bill: What to Know About Installment Plans.]

Here’s an example of how such a plan might work. If your college tuition costs $20,000 your first year and $15,000 of that is covered by scholarships, grants and federal direct loans, that leaves you with a tuition gap of $5,000. Rather than taking out a private student loan or Parent PLUS loan and paying interest and fees on top of the loan amount, you could go on a tuition installment plan that would cost you $500 a month over the 10-month school year.

If you could afford the monthly payments, this would save you a lot of money on interest you would pay on a $5,000 private or Parent PLUS loan. You can even combine the installment plan option with a Parent PLUS or private loan to make your monthly installment amount smaller to fit your budget and lessen the total amount that you need to borrow.

As you weigh the pros and cons of each of these options and assess the impact of borrowing on your finances, think about paying for college in terms of all four years, not just year one. If you’re stretched now, the gap may only get harder to fill as time goes on. And remember that your institution’s financial aid office is there to help you, so be sure to reach out with your questions.

More from U.S. News

An Ultimate Guide to Understanding College Financial Aid

What Parents Should Know About Borrowing, Repaying Student Loans

What Happens to a Parent PLUS Loan if a Parent Dies

Student Loan Options for Parents to Fill a College Tuition Gap originally appeared on usnews.com