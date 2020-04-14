Stores Offering Senior Shopping Hours During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With going out in public a health concern, and essential products rapidly selling out at grocery stores, shopping can be…

With going out in public a health concern, and essential products rapidly selling out at grocery stores, shopping can be an extra stressful experience these days. To ease that stress, some stores are offering senior shopping hours just for senior citizens and other individuals at high risk for experiencing serious health effects due to COVID-19.

Generally, these designated senior shopping hours are offered at the start of the day, right after stores are cleaned and before the crowds deplete the shelves of high-demand items. Most of these hours are being offered until further notice — many retailers haven’t announced specific end dates.

These stores offer senior shopping hours:

— Big Lots.

— BJ’s Wholesale Club.

— Costco.

— Dollar General.

— Dollar Tree.

— Family Dollar.

— Rite Aid.

— Sam’s Club.

— Target.

— Trader Joe’s.

— Walgreens.

— Walmart.

Plenty of local and regional chains are offering accommodations for seniors as well, so be sure to check with them for details.

[Read: Curbside Pickup Options From Restaurants and Retailers]

Big Lots

The first hour of operations every day is reserved for seniors (65 and older) and those with underlying health conditions that leave them vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Hours vary by location, so check with your preferred store to see when it opens.

[See: How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget.]

BJ’s Wholesale Club>

Stores are open for seniors (ages 60 and older) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. A dedicated entrance will be open for these shoppers.

Costco

Costco members who are 60 and older and members with disabilities will have exclusive shopping hours (and access to the pharmacy) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The food court will be closed.

You must still have a Costco membership (and show your card) to gain entry. Nonmember guests are not allowed.

Dollar General

Dollar General is encouraging its store operators to dedicate the first hour of operations every day to senior customers and anyone vulnerable to COVID-19. Hours vary by location.

Dollar Tree

The first hour of operation each day is reserved for seniors, pregnant women and people with preexisting health conditions. Check your local store’s hours to see when it opens.

Family Dollar

Until further notice, the first hour of operation will be dedicated to senior citizens, those with preexisting health conditions and pregnant women.

Rite Aid

One hour every weekday (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) is dedicated to shoppers 65 and older, as well as anyone with a weakened immune system.

Sam’s Club

Seniors, shoppers with disabilities and consumers with compromised immune systems will have special shopping hours and exclusive pharmacy and optical center access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. You must be a Sam’s Club member to shop during these hours.

Sam’s Club is also offering a special concierge service during these hours. Seniors and at-risk Sam’s Club members can park in a designated location, and an associate will take their order and retrieve the items they need.

[Read: How to Save Money When Online Grocery Shopping]

Target

The first hour of shopping every Tuesday and Wednesday is currently reserved for elderly shoppers, pregnant women, shoppers with underlying health concerns and those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being vulnerable to COVID-19. Opening hours vary by location, so check with your preferred Target for its special shopping hours.

Trader Joe’s

The first hour of operation every day (that’s either 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., depending on the location) is dedicated to customers over the age of 60 and those with disabilities.

Walgreens

Senior shopping hours for those 65 and older are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday.

Walmart

Customers age 60 and older have exclusive access to Walmart stores, pharmacies and vision centers an hour before stores officially open each day. Opening times vary by location, so check with your store for details.

Walmart has also designated a special pickup hour (7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) for customers who are at high risk for COVID-19. This applies to its pickup and car-loading service for orders placed online. At select pickup stores, that time slot is reserved for anyone designated as high risk by the CDC, including customers over 60, first responders and customers with disabilities.

Whole Foods

Shoppers 60 and older can shop one hour before stores open. Hours vary by location, so check your preferred store’s hours.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Stores Offering Senior Shopping Hours During the Coronavirus Pandemic originally appeared on usnews.com