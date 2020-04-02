Stimulus Checks: How Much Will You Get, When Will You Get It and How Should You Spend It?

On March 27, a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or…

On March 27, a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law. A large percentage of Americans will see a portion of that stimulus.

You may have questions such as: How much money will I receive? When am I getting it? How should I spend it?

Here are answers from the CARES Act and opinions from financial experts.

Who qualifies for the stimulus check?

Taxpayers who filed their 2019 federal taxes, with some exceptions. If your heart is racing because you haven’t filed your taxes yet, fear not — the IRS will use your 2018 returns. If you haven’t filed those taxes yet, you may want to talk to a tax preparer. Social Security recipients who don’t usually file tax returns will automatically get $1,200.

You’ll receive a check for $1,200 if your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less. You’ll receive $2,400 if you and a spouse filed jointly and you earn up to $150,000. If you file as head of household, you’ll get $2,400 if you earn $112,500 or less.

Do you have kids? Parents will receive an extra $500 for each child under age 17.

What if my child is 17? Or what if I have a college student living at home now because their college is closed?

They will not receive a check.

What if my teenager had a part-time job and filed a tax return in 2019 or 2018? Will my child get a check?

Probably not. Did you put your teenager or college student down as a dependent? If so, your child will not receive a check. That is an unfortunate shortfall of the CARES Act.

What if I earn more than $75,000? Will I get a stimulus check?

The amount decreases with higher incomes. If your adjusted gross income is more than $99,000 per person, you will not get a check.

What if someone in our household earned over $99,000 but is now laid off? Wouldn’t that stimulus check come in handy for us?

It sure would, and that is another unfortunate shortfall of the CARES Act. You will want to file for unemployment. Congress has extended unemployment insurance and made the benefits more generous.

Any other shortfalls I should know about?

Yes, a significant one: If you file your tax returns with an ITIN — an individual taxpayer identification number — instead of a Social Security number, you may not receive a check, although you may be OK if your spouse has a Social Security number. Potentially millions of taxpaying immigrants will lose out on this benefit.

If I receive a stimulus check, how should I spend it?

It will be your money, so there is no right or wrong answer. But if you are unemployed and have a lot of bills to pay, that’s where the money should go.

“In this case, pay for the necessities of life first, foremost and perhaps to the exclusion of all else,” says Beverly Miller, a personal finance coach in Pittsburgh. “That means food on the table, lights, heat and water, your rent or mortgage, and keep the car running. Nothing else matters in the short term. If those are covered, you could pay minimums on your debts, but it’s OK to hold off on that too, at least until you get some unemployment coming in.”

It is a stimulus check designed to stimulate the economy. Should I feel guilty if I save the money?

No. Again, it’s your money, and you will likely help fuel the economy with the check at some point.

“For many, even if they have job security with full-time hours, that may change in a week or month, depending on how long the pandemic lasts. The stimulus money is meant to cover you through income loss and emergency expenses right now, so only use it for that purpose and save it until you need it,” says Howard Dvorkin, a certified public accountant and the chairman of Debt.com, a consumer education site about debt.

Jon Ulin is a certified financial planner and the managing principal of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management in Boca Raton, Florida. He, too, thinks saving the money is a fine idea.

“If you are employed through the global Covid-19 pandemic and have your basic necessities covered, utilize your stimulus check to build up your cash reserve bucket,” Ulin suggests. “Many families do not have six to 12 months of cash reserves on hand for emergencies or unemployment and may need to depend on credit cards or a home equity loan to bail themselves out.”

But that stimulus check may help delay the day that you have to turn to credit cards or a home equity loan, which is probably the last thing you need now — to take on debt during a pandemic.

What if my job is secure and I have savings? Should I spend the money to stimulate the economy?

Maybe. You could make some modest investments in your home, like buying new furniture or an appliance to make sheltering in place more enjoyable.

Miller says that if you’re “sitting pretty, debt-free with money in savings and investments,” then she is all for using the money to help people in need.

Or, she says, ” patronize any local businesses that are still operating, as much as you possibly can. Your dollars will do the most good directly helping someone who is local to you. And while $1,200 doesn’t change your life much at all, don’t forget that if you have plenty of spare cash, stocks are on sale right now.”

Ulin likes the stock idea, provided you’re in solid financial shape.

“Now is a great time to invest into a diversified portfolio of funds while the market is down,” he says.

Is there anything you shouldn’t spend the money on?

If you think you could need the money soon, it’s probably best to not put it into a savings vehicle that you would penalize you for an early withdrawal, such as a certificate of deposit.

