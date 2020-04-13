Steve Salis, the co-founder of &pizza and owner of several prominent D.C. restaurants, just bought the building that once housed…

Steve Salis, the co-founder of &pizza and owner of several prominent D.C. restaurants, just bought the building that once housed Slim’s Diner in Petworth — and now he’s eyeing a new pop-up for the space.

Amidst the coronavirus crisis roiling the restaurant industry, Salis said he’s still unsure how he’ll use the old Slim’s space, located at 4201 Georgia Ave. NW, not far from a host of other popular restaurants. But he suspects it could be an ideal location for a Federalist Pig pop-up, bringing some of the acclaimed Adams Morgan restaurant’s barbecue to the neighborhood.

“We’re trying to think of new and inventive ways to expand our presence these days,” Salis said in an interview. “Right now, it’s just about finding ways to live to fight another day.”

Salis said any pop-up would likely capitalize on a new initiative Federalist Pig is planning as it adapts to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s coronavirus-inspired restaurant restrictions. He’s dubbing it “Fed-wich,”…