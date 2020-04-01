States Tackle Coronavirus Spread in America’s Nursing Homes

Nursing homes and other types of long-term care facilities are proving to be hotbeds for the coronavirus, with more than…

Nursing homes and other types of long-term care facilities are proving to be hotbeds for the coronavirus, with more than 400 long-term care facilities around the U.S. having at least one resident infected with the virus as of March 30.

As states continue to report new outbreaks in nursing homes and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention learns more about the outbreaks’ origins, some state officials are taking measures to provide these facilities with more support to combat the virus.

Oregon officials told The Oregonian on March 30 that 29 of the state’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult foster homes had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. In New Jersey, 70 nursing homes had reported cases of the novel coronavirus as of Monday, and in New York there were 155, NBC News reported.

On March 27, a Washington state official told NBC News that 53 long-term care facilities in the state had reported cases.

Washington made headlines at the beginning of the U.S. outbreak when the virus hit a number of nursing homes in the Seattle area. The CDC recently issued an investigative report exploring the outbreak to shed light on how long-term care facilities can better prepare for the virus. According to the CDC report, the outbreak allegedly originated in a King County nursing home, which had 129 confirmed cases by March 9. At that point, at least eight other skilled nursing facilities in King County had reported at least one confirmed case.

The CDC attributed the virus’ spread in part to staff members at those facilities were still working while infected, some staff members worked in more than one facility, and staff had inadequate knowledge and/or adherence to contact precautions. The CDC also attributed the outbreak to a possible lack of personal protective equipment and a delayed recognition of cases due to limited testing availability and related factors.

“The findings in this report suggest that once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members and visitors,” the report said. The CDC also urged long-term care facilities to implement certain preventive measures, including restricting visitation except in compassionate care situations and identifying symptomatic staff members to keep them away from the facility.

Some states, such as Connecticut and Georgia, are taking other measures to curb outbreaks in their long-term care facilities. Connecticut’s Department of Public Health issued a memo to all nursing home residents saying that the state will designate specific nursing homes for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who haven’t, according to The Hartford Courant.

“Providing this physical distance is an attempt to concentrate the care and services needed to provide the highest level of care for each group,” the memo said.

The Courant reported that state and nursing home officials looked at some of the state’s closed nursing homes over the weekend to see if any of them could be reopened during the crisis.

And in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that he will deploy the state’s National Guard to help long-term care facilities with staff training and implementation of infection protocols.

“Georgia’s top priority is increasing health care capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities,” the Republican governor said, according to his office. “If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks.”

