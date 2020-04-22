Spending Too Much Time Online During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

As stressful as some of these pandemic days may be, having our families together at home with us provides an…

As stressful as some of these pandemic days may be, having our families together at home with us provides an opportunity to teach our kids a few important life skills, whether that’s how to cook, how to do laundry or how to be a good digital citizen.

With the extra screen time we’re all putting in right now, there’s also more opportunities for kids to make ill-advised posts, encounter cyberbullying and predatory behavior and generally stray into the creepier corners of the internet. (Even the FBI said so.)

Knowing that your kids are knowledgeable about safe and kind online behaviors will be a weight off your shoulders, especially during those days you can’t be super vigilant. And really, who has the time for that?

So between your Zoom calls for work and getting dinner on the table, let’s remember to mentor rather than just monitor our kids as they spend a bit more time online than we’d like. As parents, there are four key things that we should do right now when it comes to our kids’ online safety.

[READ: Reviving the Family Meal During the Coronavirus Pandemic.]

1. Talk About Online Dangers

Have an ongoing, nonjudgmental conversation with your children about the potential dangers that exist online. Explain why, with everyone in the world at home right now, there might be a little more not-so-nice behavior happening on the internet than usual.

Make sure your kids are aware of the risks, that sadly there are predators out there, and how to avoid them. Let them know that if anything ever gets weird or scary, they can always come to you.

Then lighten the mood of this conversation by pointing out the positive, funny memes and support efforts that you’ve seen across the internet. It’s not all gloom and doom.

This shouldn’t be a one-and-done, serious, sit-down talk. Instead, weave little nuggets of parental wisdom into your regular conversations with your kids that remind them to stay safe and be kind online. Trust me, a lecture never does anyone any good.

2. Do Regular Check-ins to Mentor, Not Monitor

Helping your kids (and yourself, for that matter) understand how to be smart digital citizens is a process. Check in with your kids in a casual way periodically by asking something lighthearted or fun that prompts them to share.

For example, make a point to follow some of their favorite celebs on social media, and refer to what they’re doing online as a way to spark a conversation about online habits. If you need suggestions, try the Instagram account Comments by Celebs as a way to point out online behaviors by celebrities as they interact, joke with each other and respond to trolls. (It’s actually hilarious.)

These kinds of conversations will show your kids that you “get it.” If you’re clueless or too strict when it comes to social media, kids won’t want to open up or share.

If your kids refuse to chat with you about their online habits and goings-on, remember that there are tools out there to help parents monitor and limit internet access to phones, computers and certain apps, but this should be a last resort. Willfully sharing and setting mutually agreed-upon screen time rules (like no phones in the bedroom) is usually a better approach. It shows you trust your kids and strengthens your relationship.

[READ: Virtual Education: the New Normal During the Coronavirus Pandemic.]

3. Teach Them About Online Safety

All the check-ins and cool conversations about Instagram won’t do much good unless you teach your kids some skills to use online. To be honest, your kids probably know more about the internet than you at this point, but you should still confirm that they know the basics about online safety, like how to exercise caution, maintain privacy and practice kindness.

That includes things like thinking before clicking on suspicious links, creating smart passwords, using privacy settings, and recognizing and avoiding cyberbullying, catfishing and online predators. See if they’ve noticed any increase in cyberbullying or hate speech during these times of isolation, and make sure they’re equipped to handle it or come to you if they do.

Even though there’s no more school hallways, sports or hanging out with friends, our kids are going to keep socializing — they’ve just moved their hangouts to the internet.

You won’t be able to constantly supervise your kids’ online lives, and there won’t be any teachers or coaches around. But just as you’d want them to have basic manners and social skills in public, you want them to have digital online safety skills. Eventually they’ll be responsible for monitoring themselves, and these skills will serve them long after orders to stay at home have lifted.

4. Keep the Lines of Communication Open

Finally, you want to be a good listener. When you allow your kids to share and be honest with you, that’s when the real connection and learning happens. Just listen. Even if you hear things that you aren’t crazy about, taking it all in and giving them a chance to vent, rant or be honest with you will strengthen your bonds. A clueless or preachy parent is never going to get very far.

Remember that kids as well as adults are experiencing anxiety during these difficult, isolating times. Children learn behaviors from the adults around them. If you’re frantic about trying to work from home, panicking about meal planning or displaying your anxiety at all hours of the day, your kids are picking that up and learning those behaviors for themselves.

[READ: Supporting Social and Emotional Learning During the Coronavirus Pandemic.]

So even if you have a lot going on, don’t forget to have some real, meaningful interactions with your kids. Take the time to have open conversations, and let them know you’re always there if they want to talk.

More from U.S. News

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Spending Too Much Time Online During the Coronavirus Pandemic? originally appeared on usnews.com