South Korea to Hold National Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea — The containment of the novel coronavirus across South Korea, an effort that has drawn international praise, faces an unprecedented test this week with the April 15 national elections.

The vote for the 300 seats in the National Assembly will be the first exercise by a country to hold nationwide elections during the pandemic and may serve as a model for other governments. But with news reports emerging of dozens of patients previously thought to have recovered testing positive a second time, many in the country are expressing mixed views over the wisdom of holding elections during the outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already led elections to be canceled in three countries: Ethiopia, Serbia and the United Kingdom. But South Korea has a history of pressing on with balloting during times of hardship; elections were held during the Korean War, and more recently, voting was conducted during the H1N1 pandemic.

Election officials are saying the comparative success it has had in reducing the spread of this disease, coupled with the strict election security measures in place, will minimize the potential harm of exposure to the virus.

Those procedures require voters to wear masks, stand one meter apart in line and have their temperatures checked at the door. Additionally, voters must use hand sanitizer and wear disposable gloves, available on site, before they can cast their ballots. Anyone whose temperature reads 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) or above, or who exhibits other coronavirus symptoms, is directed to a separate temporary voting booth.

Additionally, early voting was held on April 10-11 to reduce crowds on April 15. An estimated 11.74 million voters turned out for early voting, or slightly more than 1 in 4 of the country’s 44 million voters, Korean media reported, citing the National Election Commission.

Before early voting that began and running through election day, NEC officials say polling stations are disinfected and then closed off from public access to ensure they’re safe for use. The more than 3,500 early voting polling stations and 14,330 election day polling stations are disinfected at regular intervals.

“With the belief that disinfecting as much as possible is the best election management … officials will prepare and carry out measures to ensure voters can cast their ballots without concerns about their safety,” commission chairperson Kwon Soon-il said in a statement.

As many as 70,000 voters currently in self-quarantine could also head to the polls on April 15, when the government temporarily lifts their orders to stay inside. Self-quarantined voters will have access to the stations after 6 p.m., once other voters have left.

To publicize the new procedures, the commission has been hanging announcement banners, running newspaper and TV ads and posting videos on its social media channels. But not everyone’s worries have been eased. Some citizens say they must choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote.

One NEC video posted on YouTube attracted user comments that expressed concern over the identity verification process, which asks each voter to pull down their mask to reveal their face, so that election officials can check it against their ID photo. “Taking off your mask for a safe vote? That’s foolish,” wrote one commenter. “Risking your life to vote; I’m not voting.”

With this kind of public anxiety, overall voter turnout is still a question. According to a Gallup Korea poll, 27% of voters say they’re reluctant to go to the polls because of COVID-19, while 72% say they’re not reluctant. Nearly 85% of the population is eligible to vote in this election after the country recently lowered its voting age from 19 to 18.

Ha-young Gloria Kim, who lives in Cheongju, says she feels assured by her country’s safety precautions. “Korea, as we all know, was once the country with the world’s second-largest COVID-19 confirmed cases, and now today (April 10) the number of additional confirmed cases is 27,” she says. “Just as Koreans have surmounted those difficulties together, I believe the election process will be safe with everyone’s effort.”

Since April 1, after a rise in imported coronavirus cases, all people entering South Korea have been required to stay inside their homes for two weeks under penalty of fines and jail. Kim, who recently returned to South Korea from Canada, is set to complete her self-quarantine on April 14 and says she will confidently go to the polls on April 15.

Ssong, who wishes to be identified only by her last name, returned to Seoul from Los Angeles on April 6 and won’t finish her self-quarantine until April 20. Though she’s allowed to leave on Election Day to vote, she says she won’t. “I don’t want people to be put in a dangerous situation because of me, even though I tested negative,” she says. “I feel disappointed that I’m not voting, but above my feelings, safety is most important.”

Still under consideration is how voting will work for confirmed COVID-19 patients. Those who had tested positive in March could register to mail in their ballots between March 24-28, and those who tested positive later can vote during the early voting period at eight early polling stations set up at designated care centers across the country. Election officials staffing those special stations will be self-quarantined afterward, the NEC says.

COVID-19 patients whose diagnoses came after the mail-in and early voting periods, the NEC has been discussing the possibility of arranging for them to come out of quarantine on election day at specific times.

South Korea continues to be under a social distancing advisory that has pushed back the start of the school year three times, shortened the Seoul Metro subway system’s hours of operation, and shuttered many museums, libraries, churches, entertainment venues and other gathering spots through April 19.

