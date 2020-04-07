South Africa Fights to Feed the Neediest During the Coronavirus Lockdown

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The sun takes on its late afternoon colors as a white Ford Fiesta cruises into…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The sun takes on its late afternoon colors as a white Ford Fiesta cruises into Glider Crescent, a street in Factreton, a low-income township in Cape Town. Two days into a strict nationwide lockdown, the streets of an area plagued with unemployment and gang activity are unusually quiet. But as the car slows, children’s faces begin to appear on the roadside. In swelling numbers, they jog behind the car until it comes to a stop.

Cheslyn Steenberg, the founder of local nonprofit organization Frontiers: Youth Serving Youth, opens the back door of his car. On the seat in large cardboard boxes are piles and piles of bologna sandwiches.

“One child will multiply into hundreds of kids,” he says. “I’m telling you, it’s like a veld fire (bush fire).” When the food is finished, “there could be 50 odd kids still looking at you and saying silently with their eyes: ‘Where’s mine?'”

Scenes like this are playing out across South Africa as the country comes to a standstill for a lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for people to stay at home except for emergencies has been widely applauded as a necessary step to slow the spread of the disease. South Africa had more than 1,700 cases and 13 deaths as of April 7, according to Johns Hopkins. The country of 56 million has more cases of the virus than elsewhere on the continent, but far fewer deaths than countries such as Algeria, Egypt or Morocco.

However, with the lockdown, some 9.6 million children reliant on school feeding programs now find themselves without a daily meal. Additionally, thousands more people are forfeiting meals they usually receive from community nutrition centers. For many, those meals are the only food they can reliably look forward to each day.

Nearly two weeks into a 21-day national lockdown that began on March 27, government agencies and civil society groups are grappling with the complexity of putting food into millions of hungry mouths at a time when social interaction is largely forbidden.

‘You Can’t Stop People From Being Scared’

For Helen Fraser, the operations director of the Johannesburg-based Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation, the solution was a last-minute emergency food drive. In the four days preceding the lockdown, she and several other people turned their homes into “receiving” depots, and the public streamed in with donations of food and groceries.

[COMMENTARY: Coronavirus Has Potential to Devastate Africa]

“It’s been amazing,” Fraser says. The foundation received about 250,000 rand (about $14,000) in food and money over the four days. On the day before the lockdown, they hastily dispatched food to 28 feeding and outreach programs.

A government pamphlet outlining lockdown regulation prohibits gathering, seating and eating in community nutrition development centers. However, it does allow for food to be “prepared and delivered through knock and drop.”

Sophy Mongake, who runs the Abangani Enkosini feeding program in Alexandra, a densely populated township in northern Johannesburg, says that their volunteers are no longer willing to cook. The center, which usually provides three meals a day to 200 children and elderly, had intended to continue functioning as an essential service.

“But you can’t stop people from being scared,” Mongake says. “When the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Africa, the caterers were like, ‘No, no, no. We are not coming to the center.’ And if there’s nobody coming to cook, then there’s no food available for the kids.”

The center also lacks sanitizer, masks and gloves to ensure safe food preparation. While it stays shut, Mongake says she is “highly and extremely worried” about whether the children have anything to eat. She fears that hunger could lead to social disturbance. “I just foresee great unrest in the community,” she says. “People are getting extremely agitated.”

Prioritizing the Homeless and Sick

Although it is permissible by law, many feeding schemes do not have the staff or means to deliver food to residences.

[MORE: 10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems]

Laura Parker is the executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs South Africa, which provides meals, tutoring and extracurricular activities to school-age children. She says the organization (which shut its doors once large gatherings were banned), was weighing the costs of providing interim food support against the ongoing needs of the clubs.

“We’ve considered a food hamper to all of our families, but we’re serving almost 2,000 kids a year,” she says. “We don’t want to create false expectations.”

And while it would be “mission impossible” to feed all schoolchildren during the lockdown, Angie Motshekga, South Africa’s minister of basic education, said the national government will try to assist the neediest families.

“The thinking is that one member of the family will be allowed to collect a food parcel once a week during the three weeks (of the lockdown) for the use of the entire family,” the minister said in a statement. Several large corporation are donating to the initiative.

“The demand for food from our people is huge,” Panyaza Lesufi, acting member of the executive council for social development in South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng province, wrote on Facebook. “We are trying to reach everyone, but for now we are prioritizing the homeless and the sick.”

As the government dispatches food parcels, private fundraising efforts are springing up across the country. In the first week of lockdown, a nonprofit organization led by well-known social activist Yusuf Abramjee collected more than 15 tons of food items and distributed more than 3 million rand (about $164,000) worth of assistance — mostly in food and blankets — throughout Gauteng.

For Frontiers’ Steenberg, the situation has attracted large-scale collaboration within the communities he serves. Since that first lockdown sandwich drop, Frontiers has joined forces with a network of other organizations to pool resources and donations.

Frontiers staff members are extending their assistance from children to families, compiling a database of those who need weekly food parcels and sending trusted community leaders to homes to verify each case. They are setting up education points to teach children how to social-distance and sanitize. They’ve secured the necessary documentation — and buy-in from the local police — to move around. In addition, they have sanitizer, gloves, masks, and “clothes that look like hazmat outfits” to use during food preparation, Steenburg says.

“So,” says Steenberg, “we will just have to improvise without breaking the law. There are people that are hungry; there are tummies that must be filled. I can’t see how we can sit in our homes having food when there are kids that have absolutely nothing.”

More from U.S. News

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Commentary: Coronavirus Has Potential to Devastate Africa

Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

South Africa Fights to Feed the Neediest During the Coronavirus Lockdown originally appeared on usnews.com