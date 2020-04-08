Social Distancing Skeptics: What to Say

Even as public health officials have called for people to avoid crowds in order to blunt the spread of the…

Even as public health officials have called for people to avoid crowds in order to blunt the spread of the deadly coronavirus, tens of thousands of individuals in recent weeks have ignored the recommendation.

In Florida, thousands of college students flocked to sunny beaches for spring break. In Georgia, Louisiana and other states, members of some large churches assembled for services as usual. In the District of Columbia, the mayor deployed police to shut down the area around the Tidal Basin because many people were gathering there to admire the blooming cherry blossoms.

More than 90% of the U.S. population is under a state or local government order to stay at home except for essential errands or appointments. Avoiding groups of people by practicing social distancing — also known as physical distancing — is the best way to stem the coronavirus pandemic that’s raging across the country, public health authorities say.

There are two primary reason that some people aren’t taking physical distancing seriously during this deadly pandemic, says Shauna Springer, the chief psychologist at the forthcoming Stella Center, which will be dedicated to treating people with trauma-related symptoms. Springer’s based in Walnut Creek, California.

“The first is that we can’t see the risks — in some cases, because we don’t see how our behavior can hurt others, or because we aren’t getting accurate information about what is happening on the front lines of care,” Springer says. “The second reason relates to a potentially catastrophic level of self-absorption in our society — a refusal to make personal sacrifices for the good of the whole. If we stand on the hill of our own rights, others will die — and we might, as well.”

If someone in your life isn’t taking social distancing seriously, there are potentially effective ways to communicate to them that they should, says Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, chief medical officer and chief innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Here are five things you can say to someone who isn’t taking social distancing seriously:

— Social distancing works.

— Fighting the pandemic is everyone’s responsibility.

— The virus knows no boundaries.

— Practicing social distancing helps doctors, nurses and first responders who are helping coronavirus patients.

— The situation will improve if we all practice social distancing.

Social distancing works. The primary way the coronavirus is spread is from person to person, health officials say. You can be infected if someone who has the virus coughs or sneezes on you. Health authorities suspect that the virus can be aerosolized, and that virus particles can hang in the air indoors for a handful of hours and possibly infect people who breathe them in, says Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer for PhysicianOne Urgent Care, which has 23 urgent care centers in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Practicing physical distancing — by avoiding groups of people and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals — is a proven, effective strategy for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Kenkare says.

Fighting the pandemic is everyone’s responsibility. Most of those who have died from COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, have been people age 60 or older and individuals with underlying health conditions, like diabetes, respiratory illness, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. As a result, some young, healthy people don’t feel the virus poses a serious threat to them.

When speaking with younger people who feel this way, explain that stopping the spread of the coronavirus is a responsibility shared by everyone, Zimlichman says. “We know we’ll probably be OK if we contract the virus,” says Zimlichman, who is 46. “But you can pass it on to other people even if you have no symptoms. You have to think of your parents, your grandparents and people with health issues. We have to be responsible for others.”

The virus knows no boundaries. Whether we like it or not, this virus has no boundaries and has the potential to affect people of all races, ages, religious beliefs, cultures and socio-economic groups, says Mark Mayfield, a board-certified counselor and founder and CEO of Mayfield Counseling Centers in Colorado Springs, Colorado. No one is exempt, and therefore “if we can help curb the effects of the virus, we should do everything we can,” he says.

Practicing social distancing helps doctors, nurses and first responders. By practicing social distancing, you can do your part to lower the number of people who will become infected with the coronavirus. That, in turn, will lessen the number of patients that emergency room doctors, nurses and first responders have to treat, says Kathleen O’Grady Winston, a registered nurse and the dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Phoenix, an online university.

The situation will improve if we all practice social distancing. Many of us struggle to be patient with the way things are right now, Mayfield says. Isolating yourself from friends and family is difficult. But if we all practice social distancing, the situation will improve. Conversely, if we ignore recommendations to practice social distancing, it could prolong the period of time we all have to practice it. “Do the hard thing now to reap the reward sooner, or ignore the hard thing now and it gets extended indefinitely,” Mayfield says.

What Not to Say to People Who Don’t Take Social Distancing Seriously

In addition to strategies for talking to people who aren’t taking social distancing seriously, there are things you shouldn’t say.

Among the things you shouldn’t say to people who aren’t taking social distancing seriously are:

— “That’s crazy.”

— “You’re being selfish.”

— “That doesn’t make sense.”

Such statements are likely to shut down any conversation, Mayfield says.

Instead, if someone says they aren’t taking social distancing seriously, respond by saying, “That’s an interesting thought, tell me how you came to that conclusion,” or “Tell me more.” Listen to the person, then respond with one or more of the best ways to talk to someone who isn’t taking social distancing seriously, Mayfield says.

