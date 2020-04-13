Social Distancing and Suicide Risk

Stress caused by widespread social distancing to blunt the spread of the coronavirus may be creating the unintended consequence of…

Stress caused by widespread social distancing to blunt the spread of the coronavirus may be creating the unintended consequence of increasing the risk of suicide in the general population, according to new research published in JAMA Psychiatry.

The study — “Suicide Mortality and Coronavirus Disease 2019 — A Perfect Storm?” — identifies a raft of reasons why social distancing may be increasing the risk of suicide even as it helps stop the spread of coronavirus. More than 95% of the U.S. population is under a state or local order to stay at home except for necessary errands, like going to the grocery store or to an urgent medical appointment.

“Secondary consequences of social distancing may increase the risk of suicide,” researchers wrote. “It is important to consider changes in a variety of economic, psycho-social, and health-associated risk factors.”

The study noted that the possible increased risk of suicide is occurring at a time when the suicide rate in the U.S. is already on the rise. Since 1999, the suicide rate in the U.S. has risen by 35%, according to a recent analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Researchers for the JAMA Psychiatry study identified these increased risk factors for suicide during the coronavirus crisis:

— Economic stress.

— Social isolation.

— Decreased access to community and religious support.

— Barriers to mental health treatment.

— Illness and medical problems.

— National anxiety.

— Firearm sales.

1. Economic stress. In addition to killing tens of thousands of U.S. residents, the coronavirus crisis has crashed the U.S. economy. As of early April, more than 17 million Americans had filed for unemployment benefits, and the stock market suffered deep losses, though it has recovered somewhat. The closure of schools has led some parents and guardians to take time off work. Economic downturns are usually associated with higher suicide rates compared with periods of relative prosperity, researchers note.

“Economic downturns are usually associated with higher suicide rates compared with periods of relative prosperity,” according to the study. “Existing research suggests that sustained economic stress could be associated with higher U.S. suicide rates in the future.”

2. Social isolation. The very tactic that health experts say is saving lives — social (or physical) isolation — may be increasing the suicide risk for some people. “Leading theories of suicide emphasize the key role that social connections play in suicide prevention,” researchers wrote. “Individuals experiencing suicidal ideation may lack connections to other people and often disconnect from others as suicide risk rises.”

3. Decreased access to community and religious support. Attending weekly religious services has been associated with a five-fold lower suicide rate compared to people who don’t attend, according to the study. Tens of millions of people who regularly attended religious services can no longer do so. Community centers that served as social gathering spots are also closed. “The effects of closing churches and community centers may further contribute to social isolation and hence suicide,” researchers wrote.

4. Barriers to mental health treatment. The pandemic is making it harder for some people to access mental health treatment. For example, health care facilities are adding screening questions for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at entry points. Some facilities don’t allow children and other relatives in without an appointment. This could create a barrier to mental health treatment during a time when school is canceled for many children.

“Moreover, overcrowded emergency departments may negatively affect services for survivors of suicide attempts,” according to the study. “Reduced access to mental health care could negatively affect patients with suicidal ideation.”

5. Illness and medical problems. The exacerbation of physical health problems could increase the suicide risk for some people, particularly older individuals, researchers wrote. For older people, health problems are associated with suicide, the study says. To show the psychological stress the pandemic is causing, researchers quoted one patient who had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. “I feel like (you) sent me home to die,” the patient said.

6. National anxiety. It’s possible that around-the-clock news coverage of the coronavirus crisis could be acting as an “additional stressor, especially for individuals with preexisting mental health problems,” the study says. The effects of national anxiety on individuals’ depression, anxiety and substance use deserves more study, researchers wrote.

7. Firearm sales. A number of news agencies have reported a surge in gun sales during the coronavirus pandemic, the study notes. “Firearms are the most common method of suicide in the U.S., and firearm ownership or access and unsafe storage are associated with elevated suicide risk,” researchers wrote.

Suicide Prevention Strategies

While the ongoing pandemic poses a number of challenges to preventing suicide, there are opportunities to improve such efforts, according to the study.

Suicide prevention strategies include:

— Emphasizing physical distance, not social distance.

— Telemedicine for mental health.

— Increased access to mental health care.

— Distance-based suicide prevention.

— Suicide prevention resources.

1. Physical distance, not social distance. “Despite its name, social distancing requires physical space between people, not social distance,” the study says. “When we connect, we survive,” explains Shauna Springer, the chief psychologist at the forthcoming Stella Center, which will be dedicated to treating people with trauma-related symptoms. Springer’s based in Walnut Creek, California.

Instead of urging “social distancing” or even “physical distancing” which tells people what to do, we might do better to show them ways to “connect from a distance.” “To put this into practice, we can make a list of the people we care about and put a reminder in our phone to send a note of encouragement once a day on a rotating basis,” Springer says. “In addition to telling the people we trust how we are really doing, we can give others a safe space to talk about the range of their thoughts and feelings.”

2. Telemedicine for mental health. While there’s national momentum to increase the use of telehealth services in response to the COVID-19 crisis, such treatment for people with suicidal ideation has lagged behind, according to the study. Disparities in access to computers and high-speed internet in different communities need to be addressed.

3. Increased access to mental health care. COVID-19 screening procedures might reduce access to mental health care by way of canceled appointments. Such procedures instead could include screening for mental health crises, researchers wrote. This could be done by using administrative staff members to conduct COVID-19 symptom screening. “Also, rather than sending a patient with a child home, alternative treatment settings could be considered (e.g., a private space outside),” according to the study.

With the closure of schools and the need to balance home and work responsibilities, skilled providers may have less availability due to their own pressing needs. “For this reason, it is important to think broadly and get creative,” Springer says. “Peer support is a wonderful way to get additional emotional care during this time of crisis.”

Support Group Central offers virtual support groups on numerous mental health conditions — either free or at low cost. A second resource is National Alliance for Mental Illness ( NAMI) which hosts online communities where people exchange support and encouragement.

4. Distance-based suicide prevention. There are evidence-based suicide prevention interventions that were designed to be delivered remotely, the study says. Research suggests that telephone calls and letters have reduced suicide rates. Following up (with individuals who may be in crisis and considering suicide) may be especially important for people who test positive for COVID-19 and have suicide risk factors.

Some houses of worship are seeking to create connections by sending out letters and cards to congregation members on their mailing lists to reach out to people who may feel isolated, says Linda Snell, a licensed clinical social worker and a therapist based in San Juan Capistrano, California. She works for New Method Wellness, a dual-diagnosis treatment center that treats people with substance misuse issues in addition to a variety of mental health conditions.

Research suggests that one’s ability to experience feeling noticed or cared for can make a difference in the life of someone who feels alone. “The difference is a connection is established through this gesture. Feeling isolated is akin to feeling lost and/or not being seen, forgotten,” Snell says. “Receiving a card is an indication of being found, it’s like saying to someone, ‘I see you. You matter.'”

5. Suicide prevention resources. It’s helpful for the press to follow best practices guidelines for reporting on suicide and provide information about resources, the study says.

On its website, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education provides tips for the press on reporting on suicides during the pandemic.

The tips include:

— Consider the journalistic value of reporting on a suicide and its value to the audience. Will it educate, inform, provide clarity around the issue and help prevent other suicides?

— If you do report on a suicide, make sure the story is accurate, fair and treatment-positive. Don’t engage in assessing blame, and be clear that in the majority of cases, suicide can be prevented with the proper care.

— Unless there’s direct evidence — like a note — don’t speculate that a suicide is linked to the pandemic. Suicide is multi-faceted. When possible, report on any other factors that might have contributed to the suicide.

— Because it’s impossible to know exactly why someone committed suicide, limit speculation, especially immediately.

— Include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK).

— Include the Crisis Text Line, a free national texting service for people in crisis that operates around the clock. Text “hello” to 741741.

