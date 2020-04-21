Should You Have a Heart Procedure During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

If you’re in the throes of a heart attack, the choice is simple — or should be: Call 911 to…

If you’re in the throes of a heart attack, the choice is simple — or should be: Call 911 to get emergency care right away. That hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as staying home — and 6 feet away from people outside your household — is still seen as the best way to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“It is important to remind patients that though confinement and social distancing are central to the fight against COVID, there is a risk in staying home and avoiding emergency departments if they experience symptoms that are out of the ordinary, such as severe and sustained chest pain,” says Dr. Ismail El-Hamamsy, director of aortic surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

If you experience concerning symptoms that may indicate you’re having a heart attack, don’t delay in getting immediate medical attention. Possible signs of a heart attack include:

— Discomfort, or squeezing, pressure, tightness or crushing pain in the center of your chest.

— Shortness of breath.

— Nausea or other stomach discomfort.

— Lightheadedness.

— Breaking out in a cold sweat.

— Pain or aching not only in your chest but that spreads to one or both arms, your neck or jaw.

In other cases, patients may experience a range of symptoms that could be signs of underlying heart disease. These may be subtler or become apparent over time and may include everything from increased fatigue during exercise to a rapid heartbeat to high or variable blood pressure to, in some cases for men, erectile dysfunction. You should discuss these or any other symptoms you may have with your doctor to ensure you’re appropriately monitored. The clinician can help determine if a phone call or telemedicine is sufficient or, if serious enough, in-person medical attention is deemed to be necessary.

When Heart Procedures Can Be Safely Delayed

It’s important to not delay discussing any possible signs or symptoms of heart disease as well as any concerns you may have about an existing heart problem that’s already been diagnosed, like if you think your condition is getting worse in any way. For patients who have been recommended to have a heart procedure, there’s no simple cookbook formula for determining if it can be safely put off. Instead, it’s important for patients to talk over the implications of this with their doctors before making a decision.

“There needs to be a careful discussion regarding balancing the risk of delaying a procedure against the risk of having the patient come to the hospital,” says Dr. Pinak Shah, director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory and the interventional cardiovascular disease training program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He notes that some heart procedure patients may potentially need to spend several days in the hospital. That’s important to keep in mind at a time “when hospital resources may be limited and the risk of exposure of the patient to the coronavirus may be increased.”

Shah was the lead author of a joint statement from the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions that highlighted considerations for patients who have been referred for structural heart disease procedures during the pandemic. Structural heart disease encompasses a range of conditions caused by abnormalities or defects involving the valves or tissues of the heart. These include everything from congenital conditions — those present at birth, such as atrial septal defect and patent foramen ovale, where a hole is present between the heart’s upper chambers — to heart valve disease when heart valve damage causes issues with blood flow.

On top of the patient’s heart problem, where that person lives needs to be considered, too. The risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is going to vary based on where you live. Certain places in the U.S ., from New York City to Detroit, for instance, are currently being hit especially hard.

“A patient with a particular problem in need of a heart procedure may be better off delaying their procedure in a geographical area that is particularly impacted by COVID-19,” Shah says. “Whereas that same patient may be better off having their procedure sooner in an area where the COVID-19 problem is not (as) significant.”

How stable a patient’s condition is also makes a world of difference. Some people with established heart disease may experience chest pain or shortness of breath only when they do things that, predictably, require exertion. This may include mowing the lawn or walking up a couple flights of stairs, explains Dr. Thomas MacGillivray, chief of cardiac surgery and thoracic transplant at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, Texas. However, if they take their time doing those things, they don’t get chest pain, he adds, or if they stop and rest it goes away. “Those would be what we consider to be stable symptoms,” MacGillivray says.

Such symptoms certainly shouldn’t be shrugged off, and careful monitoring of the patient by their doctor is critical. But these patients who have stable chest pain, or angina, may be able to delay having some heart procedures.

For example, many procedures for obstructed heart arteries can be safely delayed in certain circumstances. That includes waiting to have stents placed that would open the arteries or bypass surgery to give the blood another route, or bypassing a blockage, to restore blood flow to the heart in instances where a patient’s heart disease is stable. Frequently, making lifestyle changes — like improving diet and regular exercise — and taking medication are enough to optimally manage these patients.

In such cases, data finds having a procedure like a stent doesn’t improve a patient’s outcome or further lower the risk of heart attack. The ISCHEMIA Trial, for instance, was undertaken to understand the best way to manage stable ischemic heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease, which is caused by narrowing of the arteries. This led to a number of recently published research papers. As noted in a summation of that ISCHEMIA study: “The trial showed that heart procedures added to taking medicines and making lifestyle changes did not reduce the overall rate of heart attack or death compared with medicines and lifestyle changes alone,” researchers found. “However, for people with chest pain symptoms, heart procedures improved symptoms better than medicines and lifestyle changes alone. The more chest pain to begin with, the more symptoms improved after getting a stent or bypass surgery.”

Additionally, “there are some procedures that are completely elective where there is very little risk to delay, and most physicians feel that delaying the procedure is uniformly appropriate during the COVID-19 crisis,” Shah says. That includes certain procedures that involve using a catheter to insert a device to repair congenital heart defects, such as patent foramen ovale and atrial septal defect. What’s called transcatheter repair of PFO and ASD are elective procedures “that in almost all cases should be able to be safely deferred until hospital operations return to normal,” he says. “They treat conditions that are almost never life-threatening if left untreated, and there is generally a long window of opportunity for benefit of treatment.”

In addition to patients with stable angina or coronary artery disease, procedures for most valvular heart diseases — which involve structural problems with the heart valves — and asymptomatic aortic aneurysms (bulges in the large artery, or aorta, that carries blood from the heart) may be safely delayed. “All these are conditions that would normally undergo surgery within a short time frame,” El-Hamamsy says. “But there is little doubt that the risk of admission to the hospital to undergo surgery currently outweighs the risk of watchfully waiting until the situation is better controlled and the risk is mitigated.”

Even amid the pandemic, however, experts stress that delaying certain heart procedures for a month or even several months isn’t an option for all patients. And no patient should assume, without an in-depth risk-benefit discussion with their doctor, that this is the right move for them.

In other cases, immediate interventions, like stenting or bypass surgery, may be needed right away to open blockages — like for some patients in the throes of a heart attack. A patient who has unstable angina — for example, chest pain occurs at rest or is otherwise unpredictable, is happening more often or becoming increasingly severe — will likely also need more immediate treatment. Or a person may have other heart problems, like progressive heart failure — in which the muscle is less efficient and doesn’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs that requires urgent care.

Ultimately, experts reiterate decisions on the appropriateness and timing of heart procedures vary by the patient case and depend on various factors ranging from the severity and progression of symptoms to risk of infection with COVID-19.

Heart Disease and COVID-19 Is a Dangerous Mix

A particularly tricky variable in all this is that older people and those with heart disease (who also tend to skew older) are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about COVID-19. But what we do know is that people with heart disease are at increased risk of getting COVID-19,” MacGillivray says. “And we know that if you had heart disease and you get COVID-19, you’re at increased risk of getting really sick and dying from it.”

That’s all the more reason to ensure people with heart conditions get the care they need to optimize their health. And, at the same time, that’s why it’s critically important that those individuals aren’t hospitalized when they don’t absolutely need to be.

“The main point is to understand the fact that the risk of a procedure is not just limited to the procedure itself. It includes everything else that is related to COVID, which changes the risk-benefit ratio,” El-Hamamsy says. So it’s important for patients and clinicians to have an open, frank discussion about this, he says.

Of central importance is that, particularly in hard hit areas like New York City, it’s critical to free up beds, physicians and other staff to attend to COVID-19 patients. “Management of COVID patients is very resource intense,” says Dr. Samin Sharma, director of interventional cardiology for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, in addition to the hazard of being exposed to the virus.

But safe deferral of procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic depends on a patient having stable heart disease. Once that becomes unstable, “rapid treatment of their cardiac conditions will save their lives,” Sharma says. If symptoms progress, experts say patients should get to the hospital right away.

Heart patients need to take extra precautions, since they are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, Sharma says. In addition to social distancing measures, that includes wearing a surgical mask and gloves, using hand sanitizer and making sure to be tested for COVID-19 virus before the procedure, Sharma says. Patients should also disclose any symptoms they may be experiencing that could indicate they may have the coronavirus. That includes not only fever, shortness of breath and cough, but other possible symptoms ranging from loss of the sense of taste or smell to headaches, muscle aches and gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, MacGillivray notes.

While it’s likely hospital clinicians will inquire about any symptoms, it’s important to be forthcoming even if not asked. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will need to be isolated from other patients, as is being done in special hospital units set aside for treating the coronavirus.

With patients for whom doctors determine delaying a heart procedure makes sense, close medical monitoring is essential. So make sure you’re in touch regularly with your doctor about symptoms and how you’re feeling overall, even if you’re deemed stable enough to defer a procedure. Whether by phone or visiting with the doctor by video, Sharma says patients should be clear in describing any changes to their symptoms from shortness of breath, or dyspnea, to weakness, chest pain and weight gain.That way the doctor can determine if a face-to-face medical consultation is needed for further evaluation.

Some of these patient will then need to be hospitalized, going directly to an inpatient bed. While emergencies like heart attacks are still handled in the ER, in general there’s a focus on keeping patients who don’t need to be in the ER out of that high traffic area to lessen the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

And, of course, take precautions, as recommended, to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19. “It is also important for patients who are having procedures delayed to practice measures to reduce the risk of contraction of COVID-19,” Shah says. That includes social distancing, as well as wearing a mask when it’s necessary to leave the home, and frequent and thorough hand-washing.

