Should You Be Shopping for Nonessential Goods Right Now?

As much of the country shut down in March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, consumers went online to search for items that would help them pass the time at home. Slickdeals, a coupon and deals website, saw interest in books and magazines jump 292% from February to March, while video game searches saw a spike of 140% and the babies and kids category grew 150%, according to a public relations representative.

Some people may wonder whether shopping for nonessential items during the coronavirus pandemic is a good idea. Experts say it’s a complicated issue, and everyone’s circumstances are different. Consider the answers to these frequently asked questions to help guide your purchasing decisions.

— What products are essential and nonessential?

— What’s the problem with buying nonessential goods?

— Do nonessential purchases put warehouse and delivery workers at risk?

— Should I make nonessential purchases to help businesses?

— Are nonessential purchases a good use of my stimulus money?

What Products Are Essential and Nonessential?

While many states provide guidance on what constitutes an essential business, the distinction between essential and nonessential consumer purchases is a gray area.

“That’s a really tricky question,” says Sanjeev Sularia, CEO of Intelligence Node, a platform that provides pricing information to businesses. While food and medicine are obviously essential to everyone, other seemingly unnecessary purchases related to technology, gardening or entertainment may be integral to someone’s work or mental health.

“That computer monitor which is not working well may not be a big deal to one person, but could be critical to the job of another,” says Matt Sotir, east regional vice president with Equitable Advisors in Boston.

What is essential could also depend on how long the pandemic extends, Sularia says. Clothing, for example, may become worn with time and shift from being a want to a need.

What’s the Problem With Buying Nonessential Goods?

There are two reasons to be wary of making nonessential purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. One is related to health and the other is financial.

“We tend to linger and browse (when making) nonessential purchases,” says Regina Conway, consumer expert for Slickdeals. That means people may spend longer in stores, increasing the chance of exposing themselves or others to the coronavirus.

Rather than thinking of purchases as essential or nonessential, it’s better to consider whether they are safe or unsafe, says Paul Hong, distinguished university professor of global supply chain management and Asian studies at The University of Toledo. He notes that people can’t be expected to live on essentials alone. According to Hong, “The ethical question is are we putting people at risk?”

That question doesn’t just apply to workers either. Consumers should be careful of how their purchases may impact other people’s ability to get essential items. For instance, ordering 50 bags of mulch from Walmart for curbside pickup may tie up store workers who could otherwise be filling basic grocery orders. It may be better to save those purchases for specialized retailers such as hardware stores or garden centers.

The other problem with buying nonessential items right now is that it could divert money from savings. “Imagine this downturn lasts for another six months,” Sotir says. That could mean lost jobs for even those with seemingly steady work. On the other hand, a protracted downturn could result in lower prices in many categories of goods. In that case, it may make sense to hold off on a major purchase to see if a better deal will be available in the future.

Do Nonessential Purchases Put Warehouse and Delivery Workers at Risk?

Nonessential purchases don’t pose any greater health risk to workers than essential purchases, Sularia says. What’s more, many companies have changed their business practices to protect the health and well-being of customers and workers alike. Thanks to the use of online shopping, contactless delivery and curbside pickup, it’s possible to complete transactions with little or no personal interaction.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have come up with innovative means … to secure the safety and health of their workers while keeping their business going,” Hong says. “We have to trust the system.”

Should I Make Nonessential Purchases to Help Businesses?

With stay-at-home orders temporarily closing the doors of businesses across the country, some people are concerned about the future of their favorite restaurants and retail shops. So called mom-and-pop retailers may be particularly at risk of permanently closing their doors without the support of their local communities. “Nonessential purchases may be what help carry them through (the pandemic),” Conway says.

Approximately half of customers already have or plan to shift their spending to small or local businesses, according to a survey of 1,000 people by Intelligence Node. Buying a gift card is one way to support a business currently shut down by a stay-at-home order, but Sotir cautions there is a risk of losing money should that store or restaurant never reopen.

Are Nonessential Purchases a Good Use of My Stimulus Money?

Sotir advises against using stimulus money for nonessential purchases. “No one has a real idea of what the economy is going to look like six months from now,” he says. If the extra money from the government isn’t needed for bills, he suggests putting the cash in reserves in case the economy doesn’t recover quickly.

Those who already have an emergency fund and a strong financial plan in place may be in a good position to make a nonessential purchase with stimulus dollars. With the uncertain future, it may be best to avoid financing a large purchase, though. Consumers who aren’t sure about the wisdom of a particular purchase might find it helpful to consider how they would advise another person who was thinking about using their money in this way, Hong says.

There is no reason to eschew all nonessential purchases right now, but consumers should be smart about how and where they spend their money. Follow safety guidelines and sound financial principles to get the items you want and need while supporting your favorite business brands.

