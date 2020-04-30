Separatist Group Threatens New Conflict in Yemen

In the wake of massive floods that have ravaged Yemen‘s nominal capital, a separatist group took the opportunity to assert…

In the wake of massive floods that have ravaged Yemen‘s nominal capital, a separatist group took the opportunity to assert self-rule over the city and other parts of south Yemen, a move that has drawn an international outcry but that one expert said likely will not stir new fighting between allies in a Saudi-led coalition battling a group aligned with Iran.

The move by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) last weekend drew an outcry from the Saudi-backed central government led by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and from Saudi Arabia, as well as criticisms from outside parties, including U.N. officials. Even STC’s main foreign backer, the United Arab Emirates, publicly rejected the declaration.

The STC has maintained that the move in Aden was needed due to chronic government neglect of the Southern region and lack of progress in implementing a political deal reached last year between the central government and separatists.

While the main conflict in Yemen has been between the Hadi government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, other groups have also challenged the central government’s authority, including the UAE-backed STC, which seized control of Aden in August 2019.

Subsequently, in November 2019, the STC and Hadi government signed a Saudi-brokered deal known as the Riyadh Agreement.

Under the deal, the STC agreed to allow Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed to return to Aden while calling for the formation of a new government that would include representatives from the STC and with half the cabinet members coming from the south. Additionally, the STC would have a seat at the table in eventual peace talks with the Houthis. STC forces were to be integrated with the Yemeni military, although the mechanics of that integration were not clearly outlined. The document also promised a series of reforms related to financial oversight and combating corruption.

[MORE: The 10 Countries Seen to Care the Most About Human Rights]

On April 9, the Saudi-led coalition announced a nationwide cease-fire in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that raised hopes for all parties to find a path toward peace. But the latest STC move comes as implementation of the earlier Riyadh deal between the government and STC has stalled.

A statement released by the Hadi government blasted the STC declaration, saying that it “blew up all the efforts made months ago to implement the Riyadh Agreement,” and called it a “clear rebellion against the legitimate government, a clear coup against the Riyadh agreement, and a continuation of the armed rebellion against the state in August 2019.”

Martin Griffiths, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, called the turn of events “disappointing,” in a statement saying, “Now, more than ever, all political actors must cooperate in good faith, refrain from taking escalatory actions, and put the interests of Yemenis first.”

Even STC ally Anwar Mohammed Gargash, the UAE foreign minister, wrote that “frustration with the delay in implementing the agreement should not be a reason to change the situation from one side.”

STC spokesman Saleh Ali Alnoud said the reactions to the declaration of self-rule had been “overplayed greatly” and that the group remains committed to the Riyadh Agreement. “We did all we could in the circumstances to comply,” he said. “The government hasn’t. They’ve continued to push troops toward the south from the north, politically they’ve been maneuvering trying to bring the whole government back to Aden.”

Alnoud said the population of Aden and other southern areas had long complained that the Hadi government was neglecting their basic needs and services. The complaints, he said, had come to a head with major floods this month and growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak. The floods “damaged roads, bridges and the electricity grid, and contaminated water supplies, cutting access to basic services for thousands of people,” according to a U.N. statement, which said at least seven people, including four children, had died in Aden.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the officials reported for the first time multiple coronavirus cases and deaths, with U.N. health officials saying they fear the virus is spreading undetected across Yemen, where millions of people suffer from famine and a lack of medical care.

“Ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back was that the COVID-19 reaction by the government was nonexistent, and then we had the floods which exposed the level of corruption and the infrastructure investments that haven’t taken place,” Alnoud said.

Elana DeLozier, a research fellow in the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the self-rule declaration was unlikely to lead to a new military confrontation.

“The STC is trying to push the envelope so as to get the Riyadh Agreement to actually be implemented, because they benefit from it,” she said. “I think the STC knows that they don’t have enough ground power to take over all of south Yemen and actually declare independence. They declared self-rule, but they didn’t declare independence.”

DeLozier added that hurdles in implementing the deal had been expected.

“Nobody thought the Riyadh Agreement would be easy to implement,” she said. “The language in it was so vague, there were disagreements right from the start on what implementation looked like, and there was no definition in the document on what anything meant.”

Alnoud said Saudi management of the deal’s implementation “has left a lot to be desired, honestly.”

But DeLozier said the Saudis had run into intransigence from both the STC and the government. “The Saudis have had trouble with both sides, and they just haven’t been able to push the two sides to actually implement the Riyadh Agreement.”

More from U.S. News

The 10 Countries That Care the Most About Human Rights, According to Perception

Rights Groups Call to End Crackdowns Across Middle East, North Africa

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Separatist Group Threatens New Conflict in Yemen originally appeared on usnews.com