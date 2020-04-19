Home » Latest News » See the 2020 Best…

See the 2020 Best Public High Schools

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

April 19, 2020, 8:00 PM

Explore the highest-ranked high schools.

A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2020 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2017-2018 school year. These 20 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.

20. Downingtown STEM Academy

Location: Downingtown, Pennsylvania
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

Learn more about the Downingtown STEM Academy.

19. Oxford Academy

Location: Cypress, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 795
Student-teacher ratio: 29:1

Learn more about Oxford Academy.

18. BASIS Oro Valley

Location: Oro Valley, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 223
Student-teacher ratio: N/A

Learn more about BASIS Oro Valley.

17. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)

Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 428
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Learn more about Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM).

16. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

Location: Philadelphia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 451
Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

Learn more about the Julia R. Masterman Secondary School.

15. Signature School

Location: Evansville, Indiana
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 366
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Learn more about the Signature School.

14. Tesla STEM High School

Location: Redmond, Washington
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 605
Student-teacher ratio: 24:1

Learn more about Tesla STEM High School.

13. Central Magnet School

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Learn more about Central Magnet School.

12. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,031
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.

11. California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Location: Carson, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 667
Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

Learn more about the California Academy of Mathematics and Science.

10. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 244
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Learn more about the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.

9. Payton College Preparatory High School

Location: Chicago
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,073
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Payton College Preparatory High School.

8. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville

Location: Bentonville, Arkansas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 184
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Learn more about the Haas Hall Academy Bentonville.

7. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 267
Student-teacher ratio: N/A

Learn more about BASIS Chandler.

6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 276
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG).

5. Townsend Harris High School

Location: Flushing, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,144
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

Learn more about Townsend Harris High School.

4. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)

Location: Miami
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 232
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

Learn more about the School for Advanced Studies (SAS).

3. Merrol Hyde Magnet School

Location: Hendersonville, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 225
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Learn more about Merrol Hyde Magnet School.

2. Academic Magnet High School

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 664
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Academic Magnet High School.

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,786
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Learn more about Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Learn more about the top high schools.

For more Best High Schools rankings and data, check out the top STEM schools. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.

