See the 2020 Best Public High Schools

A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2020 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2017-2018 school year. These 20 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.
20. Downingtown STEM Academy
Location: Downingtown, Pennsylvania
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
19. Oxford Academy
Location: Cypress, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 795
Student-teacher ratio: 29:1
18. BASIS Oro Valley
Location: Oro Valley, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 223
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
17. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 428
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
16. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
Location: Philadelphia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 451
Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
15. Signature School
Location: Evansville, Indiana
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 366
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
14. Tesla STEM High School
Location: Redmond, Washington
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 605
Student-teacher ratio: 24:1
13. Central Magnet School
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
12. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,031
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
11. California Academy of Mathematics and Science
Location: Carson, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 667
Student-teacher ratio: 26:1
10. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 244
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
9. Payton College Preparatory High School
Location: Chicago
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,073
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
8. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville
Location: Bentonville, Arkansas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 184
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
7. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 267
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 276
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
5. Townsend Harris High School
Location: Flushing, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,144
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
4. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)
Location: Miami
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 232
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
3. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
Location: Hendersonville, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 225
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
2. Academic Magnet High School
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 664
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,786
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
