Screen Time During the Coronavirus Pandemic: How Much Is Too Much?

The new reality families find themselves in at home during the coronavirus pandemic can be overwhelming. We’re trying to balance work-from-home jobs, our kids’ remote learning programs, all of the housekeeping chores, three meals a day and having everyone home at the same time.

We feel sad for our younger kids who are missing playtime with their friends at recess. We feel sad for our high schoolers who are missing out on their proms. And we feel sad for ourselves. Our new normal is, well, not normal at all. And the last thing we want to do right now is to have another dreaded battle with our kids over screen time.

We also have an opportunity to come out of this whole thing a little bit more connected to ourselves, our family and the essential people around us. That includes becoming more aware of the importance of our grocery store workers, the Amazon delivery guy and the friends and family that you don’t speak to regularly. It’s an opportunity to slow down and instill skills and values into our kids that they’ll benefit from for the rest of their lives.

To keep from feeling isolated, parents and kids alike need computers, tablets and smartphones to stay connected to friends and family outside the home. We shouldn’t cut off those communications for the sake of restricting screen time.

So instead of just unplugging, how can we strike a healthy balance? I’d say it starts with taking these three steps:

1. Cut yourself some slack. Do whatever it is you need to do right now to get your footing. And that includes not enforcing screen time rules or schedules just yet if you can’t be bothered.

2. Remember: Not all screen time is bad. We should understand, teach and create awareness about the value of different types of technology and social media. They aren’t all created equal, especially during weird times like these.

3. Embrace boredom. Pre-pandemic, our worlds were whizzing past us so quickly that we could easily distract ourselves from feeling bored or facing unpleasant feelings. Not anymore. Finding meaningful ways to spend your time is a life skill that’s important for kids to learn.

Cut Yourself Some Slack

It’s important to normalize the fact that everybody is struggling. Even if social media or Zoom cocktail hours seem to show everyone getting along, doing puzzles or playing board games, things may still feel off. It’s important to realize that our best intentions are good enough. Really.

If the wheels have fallen off at home and you have no screen time rules, that’s OK — for now — as you take time to get your footing. As we know all too well by now, this is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.

Let’s do our best to feel content and calm about our homebound situation, because this crisis is not going to fall into step with the natural rhythm of things. Most of us have never experienced anything like this before. Unless we shift our mindsets and accept that feeling overwhelmed and experiencing sadness or discomfort is normal, we’re going to feel constantly stressed.

If we try to apply the same old, pre-pandemic mindsets of productivity, drive and busyness to this new environment, we’re going to break down. We can’t sustain that fast-paced mindset in this new reality, and we shouldn’t try to. Because then we’d miss the lesson it can teach us all: that it’s OK to just be.

Then, as you’re able, try to create a simple structure for your family’s day that includes screen time as well as screen-free time. This will vary based on your child’s age and how much schoolwork they have to do. But, in general, try to include time to work, be outdoors and for connection — both on and off the screen.

Of course, that’s just my take. All parents should schedule the way they see fit. After all, you know your kids best.

Not All Screen Time Is Bad

Intuitively, we know this already, but two hours playing Fortnite is not the same as two hours watching a documentary, or reading news online or competing in a game of online chess. So remember to keep it varied, and think about letting more educational screen time slide.

Another thing to consider: Are your kids using screen time to stay connected? Are they using it to interact with other people? One of the best things about screens these days is their ability to bring people together. I’ve found this can include everything from online singalongs and family Zoom sessions to one-on-one FaceTime conversations. Technology is wonderful for keeping relationships intact during isolating times like these.

That said, once you do find your new rhythm, you’ll still want to look at keeping screen time in check to some degree. Ten hours of screen time per day isn’t good for anyone. So keep track of your time. If you’re ready for it, you can put limits on your family’s screen use with the Screen Time app that comes with your smartphone. Some houses use the eero mesh router, which allows you to switch off internet access for certain devices in your house.

But sometimes, there’s not much else you can do. Just remember that each day is a new day, and it’s helpful to be flexible.

Embrace Boredom

When we’re bored, we’re forced to use our imaginations. We have to settle back into our bodies. But because we’re all normally so busy with work, taking kids to extracurricular activities and so many other things, most of us haven’t felt grounded in our own bodies for a while. During this time, try to help your kids and yourself feel grounded again. That feeling only comes with stillness.

Without all this busyness, we can give our kids the opportunity to explore their imaginations and deal with the uncomfortable emotions of boredom, anxiety and stillness.

Yes, boredom will be hard for our children and us. With Netflix, Hulu, Snapchat, TikTok and video games at the ready 24 hours a day, we simply aren’t used to it.

But instead of turning to screens, try puzzles, board games or reading a book during free time. Engaging in this way can help you and your children stay in the moment. Slow down and absorb what you’re doing, breathing deeply instead of taking quick shallow breaths. It will no doubt take a few days or even weeks of discomfort before we adjust and settle into this strange new way of life, but we will get there.

Boredom is sacred. We shouldn’t deny our children this experience. I suggest scribbling on a piece of paper some big-picture values and skills that you want to see in your kids and maybe refresh in your own life — things like compassion, resourcefulness, empathy and communication skills.

Then come up with simple conversations and ways you can use this time to help your kids decompress and embed these values back into your lives. For example, get together with your kids and find a way to do something kind for the older people in your community with what you already have at the house. You can mail a homemade letter to someone you know or call up an older friend or relative to see if they’d like to be email pals.

Also, remember: We’re all learning by trial and error. So don’t worry if some days go better than others.

Try to use this as a time to get to know your family better, while also giving each other space to spend time alone. Look up from the screens once in a while — and make those connections.

