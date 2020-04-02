SBA Coronavirus Relief Programs Include Forgivable Loans

Small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis can get swift relief from Small Business Administration programs created by the…

Small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis can get swift relief from Small Business Administration programs created by the newly enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These programs can help small businesses cover payroll, rent, debt and other expenses in the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The CARES Act includes these new programs for small businesses:

— A $349 billion worker-retention loan program

— A debt relief program

— An expanded economic injury disaster loan program

Qualifying businesses can take advantage of one or all of these programs as long as they are for different purposes. Here’s a look at SBA CARES programs, their requirements and application procedures.

How Can the CARES Act Help Small Businesses?

An infusion of cash can come quickly if you need it. The CARES Act authorizes the SBA to provide relief within days and over several months.

“There are a lot of businesses that will benefit,” says Gerri Detweiler, education director for business financing resource Nav.

Get started with programs that can help your business as soon as possible, but try to be patient in the process. Your bank or credit union likely heard about the details around the same time you did and might need more information from the federal government.

“Lenders have lots of questions,” Detweiler says. “The Treasury Department and SBA are working together on developing guidance for lenders.”

What Are Paycheck Protection Program Loans?

The $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program allows qualified businesses and nonprofits to receive forgivable SBA-guaranteed loans of up to $10 million to retain employees. You can submit an application with an SBA-authorized lender.

Loans don’t have to be repaid if at least 75% of the proceeds cover payroll costs, including individual compensation up to $100,000, leave programs, benefits and payroll taxes. Up to 25% can be used for other business expenses, such as rent payments, utilities and mortgage interest charges.

Paycheck Protection Program loans are open to small businesses and certain nonprofits, veterans groups and tribal business concerns operating by Feb. 15, 2020, and harmed by COVID-19 between then and June 30, 2020. Sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may be eligible. (Check size standards here.)

You can apply for 2.5 times your average monthly payroll, as long as the amount doesn’t exceed $10 million. The time period used to determine average monthly payroll depends on whether your business was operational between Feb. 15, 2019, and June 15, 2019.

Loans have an interest rate of 0.5%. “The banks don’t like that; obviously, if you’re a borrower, you’re going to love that,” says Bob Coleman, editor of the Coleman Report, a trade newsletter for small-business bankers.

The loan maturity is two years, and the first payment is deferred for six months. No collateral is needed, and the SBA does not require fees from either borrower or lender.

A company can get one of these loans and receive other forms of SBA aid, as long as loans are not used for the same purpose.

How fast you get the funds depends on your lender. “The government wants to push the money out as quickly as possible and is ready to make credit decisions based on the number of employees you had on Feb. 15,” Coleman says.

Lenders, looking to prevent fraud, may not offer instant approvals.

“A lot of traditional lenders that make small-business loans, like banks and credit unions, don’t turn around loan applications in a matter of days,” Detweiler says. “Sometimes it’s a matter of weeks. Business owners have to temper their expectations.”

What Is the Small Business Debt Relief Program?

Small businesses with nondisaster SBA loans, such as 7(a) or 504 loans, can get six months of debt relief from the Small Business Debt Relief Program. This SBA program covers all loan payments for that time span, even qualifying new loans taken out within six months of the CARES Act being signed into law.

But the program cannot be used to cover loan payments for disaster or Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The Small Business Debt Relief Program takes pressure off businesses that may not have the money to make loan payments. “Now you don’t have the bank breathing down your neck for payments when you don’t have any revenue,” Coleman says.

Contact your lender for more information about this relief program.

How Can Economic Injury Disaster Loans Help Small Businesses?

Businesses can use the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans to pay for accounts payable, fixed debts and other expenses. The loans are available to small businesses, most private nonprofits and small agricultural co-ops.

Applying for one of these loans does not prevent your business from using a Paycheck Protection Program loan or the Small Business Debt Relief Program.

You can’t use the economic injury loan for the same expenses as the Paycheck Protection Program loan. For instance, you could cover rent and utilities in April with an Economic Injury Disaster loan and use the Paycheck Protection Program to run payroll.

Before you apply, review the SBA’s webpage on coronavirus-related loans.

What Are Emergency Economic Injury Grants?

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been expanded to offer more support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency Economic Injury Grants provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 to eligible small businesses and private nonprofits that does not need to be repaid. The grant can be used for payroll costs, rent payments and business debts.

Grants are available to businesses that have applied for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans and have operated since Jan. 31, 2020, when the public health crisis was announced. The SBA provides grants within three days of receiving loan applications.

How You Can Claim SBA Coronavirus Relief Loans?

Applying for programs that can help your business is the first step in getting relief. But be prepared to follow up with more information.

“The most important thing you can do right now is get organized,” Detweiler says. “If you’re not up to date on your books, talk to your accountant or bookkeeper.”

You’ll need to document your payroll for the Paycheck Protection Program loan as well as your ownership structure and why you need the loan. For Economic Injury Disaster Loans, you will need to pull your tax returns and document expenses you could have met if the disaster had not occurred.

“Take your time to really read up on these programs and see which ones make sense for your business,” Detweiler says.

Call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with further questions about SBA coronavirus relief programs.

