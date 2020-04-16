The use of a robot to augment surgery is certainly not new. Currently, robots are used in cardiac, gynecology, urology…

The use of a robot to augment surgery is certainly not new. Currently, robots are used in cardiac, gynecology, urology and orthopedic surgery. The robot is used to augment surgery and not perform the surgery autonomously. It permits surgery to be performed in a very small space with much greater dexterity and efficiency. Robots’ use is very common, although improved outcome has not been proven for all uses.

The use of robots in spine surgery is increasing in popularity. There are a few brands on the market and many more in the pipeline. All major companies are likely creating a robotic platform. Currently, most robots serve as an aid to place screws into the spine. The robot is very similar to what’s used in car manufacturing. A surgeon may plan screw placement on a computer. This is akin to a simulator. Essentially, the surgery is simulated and fine-tuned on a computer workstation.

Once planning is complete, the robot is brought into the operating room and activated. The robot arm moves precisely and safely to each screw entry point and provides a guide or accurate trajectory. Many studies have been published to date, showing excellent accuracy with screw placement. There has been significant reduction of radiation exposure as well, as no intraoperative fluoroscopy is required. Negatively, the robot adds cost and time to these surgical procedures.

If a robot will only be able to aid in screw placement, it will not be cost effective. In the near future, robots will be able to aid in gaining access to the spine in a minimally invasive fashion. They will likely be able to assist in the placement of cages and other implants. One of the most exciting advances will be in the surgical planning process, as well as predicting and improving outcome.

The planning computer can help simulate not only screw placement, but also overall surgical simulation — for example, during deformity correction. The robot may also be able to provide a live update during surgery, like if it’s matching the plan or if further changes need to be made. It’s likely that predictive analytics tools will be built in to help predict the outcome.

It’s an exciting time in spine surgery. Robots will not doubt improve our surgeries. We’ll be able to plan, execute and predict outcomes. This should not only improve surgical outcomes but also make surgery much more predictable and homogeneous.

