Rights Groups Call to End Crackdowns Across Middle East, North Africa

Middle Eastern and North African governments need to release imprisoned activists and end using crackdowns on civil society as a method of preventing the spread the novel coronavirus, regional experts and activists said Thursday.

Amnesty International officials hosted the online panel discussion of the novel coronavirus’ impact on the region, particularly on migrants and refugees, overcrowded prisons and health dangers exacerbated by conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Amnesty officials say the Middle East and North Africa is particularly vulnerable to the health threats posed by the coronavirus. Those vulnerabilities are due to the region’s longstanding conflicts and high number of displaced people, as well as repressive governments in the region, panelists said. Yemen, the site of a five-year-old stalemated war that has left most of its 30 million people facing hunger or starvation, reported its first case of the coronavirus this week.

“What the crisis is doing is deepening existing inequities and highlighting also the lack of concern, in my opinion, that governments in the region have always paid to human rights,” said Randa Slim of the Middle East Institute, a nonpartisan Washington-based think tank.

Migrants and Refugees

Officials from Amnesty said migrants and refugees are particularly at risk because they are less able to practice social distancing or hygienic practices when camps often lack clean water.

“When we talk about at-risk communities, we must also include those without homes to self-isolate in, those without nutrition and water to maintain a healthy immune response, people confined to prisons, those without access to health care or sanitation,” said Nazarin Boniadi, an actor and Amnesty activist who has advocated for women and political prisoners in Iran.

Refugees and migrants may avoid testing, even if they display symptoms or are exposed to the novel coronavirus, for fear of being deported if they test positive, Slim said. Governments may also use the promise of health care to trap migrants: Amnesty reported that authorities in Qatar expelled dozens of migrant workers from Nepal after telling them they were being gathered for testing for COVID-19.

Slim also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying that this will impair Middle Eastern countries’ ability to fight COVID-19 and test for the virus.

Prisons and Human Rights

Another area of concern in the Middle East is prisons, many of which are overcrowded and house prisoners convicted of nonviolent or political offenses. Amnesty International has recommended that governments in the region release all imprisoned human rights activists and halt crackdowns on civil society as a method of preventing the spread of the virus.

In mid-March, Iran issued pardons and released prisoners convicted of “security” offenses and sentenced to less than five years, many of whom were political prisoners or had been arrested in protests over the last few years, according to Amnesty International. Eight other Middle East and North Africa nations have announced that they will release prisoners, according to Human Rights Watch.

Amnesty International later reported that prison guards had 38 killed Iranian prisoners that were protesting that prison conditions endangered their lives by allowing COVID-19 to spread.

Authorities in Iraq and Kurdistan have revoked press credentials for journalists that contradicted the government’s official COVID-19 reports. In Tunisia, officials have arrested hundreds for violating new laws related to large gatherings.

Longstanding Conflicts

Slim said that the threat of the global pandemic might encourage international cooperation in the Middle East, where wars in Syria and Yemen have dominated the region for years. However, she said that the structural causes of the conflicts would not be erased by the pandemic, nor would the conflicts themselves.

Phillipe Nassif, Amnesty USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, predicted that the conflict in Syria may be “temporarily scaled back” as actors in the conflict confront domestic issues associated with COVID-19. However, he worries about the country’s ability to handle the health crisis when its infrastructure has been destroyed by wars.

“What is going to happen to all these people when there are no hospitals, there are no doctors, their medical facilities have been deliberately targeted by the Russian Air Force, by the Syrian air force, for years?” Nassif said. “What is going to happen when this virus does spread among this vulnerable population and they have nobody to turn to?”

