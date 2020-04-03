Reston Hospital Center buys former Korean BBQ restaurant, to become Tysons ER

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has acquired a former Korean BBQ restaurant in Tysons that its subsidiary, Reston Hospital Center,…

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has acquired a former Korean BBQ restaurant in Tysons that its subsidiary, Reston Hospital Center, plans to retrofit into an emergency center.

Reston Hospital Center LLC, care of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA, last month paid $8.15 million for 8240 Leesburg Pike, which most recently served as home to Woo Lae Oak restaurant on the first floor and a bank on the second. The seller is listed in public records as Paik-Song LLC.

RHC has eyed a freestanding emergency department in Tysons since at least 2016, when it initiated plans to build a new ER at 2000 Old Gallows Road. The hospital changed locations, and direction, in early 2019, filing plans to retrofit the 14,275-square-foot Leesburg Pike building, rather than build anew.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the ER proposal in September.

It is unclear how the retrofit fits into HCA’s plans in the age of coronavirus, or whether the project may be set aside as the pandemic crisis plays…