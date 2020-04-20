Home » Latest News » Report: Man held on…

Report: Man held on assault, strangulation charges

The Associated Press

April 20, 2020, 4:41 PM

RADFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting a woman and her child, who later died. Authorities told local media that Andrew Jonathon Byrd was arrested Friday and faces several charges including strangulation. Radford City police said they responded to a domestic incident Friday. The child was identified as 2-year-old Harper Mitchell. A search warrant said Byrd, Harper and her mother, Amanda Mitchell, lived together. It said an argument regarding Harper’s health led to Byrd punching Mitchell and later threatening to kill her and himself. Further charges and incident details were pending an autopsy report. It’s unclear whether Byrd had an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

