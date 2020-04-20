Report: Man held on assault, strangulation charges

RADFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting a woman and her child, who later died. Authorities…

RADFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting a woman and her child, who later died. Authorities told local media that Andrew Jonathon Byrd was arrested Friday and faces several charges including strangulation. Radford City police said they responded to a domestic incident Friday. The child was identified as 2-year-old Harper Mitchell. A search warrant said Byrd, Harper and her mother, Amanda Mitchell, lived together. It said an argument regarding Harper’s health led to Byrd punching Mitchell and later threatening to kill her and himself. Further charges and incident details were pending an autopsy report. It’s unclear whether Byrd had an attorney.

