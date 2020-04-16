Recovered COVID-19 Patients May Be Able to Help Those Who Are Sick

In early March, Madalyn Connors was a carefree college student abroad, enjoying a break from classes in Italy and traveling…

In early March, Madalyn Connors was a carefree college student abroad, enjoying a break from classes in Italy and traveling with friends to a concert in Barcelona, Spain. But within two weeks, the 21-year-old University of South Carolina junior was self-isolated at her family home in Long Island, New York, recovering from COVID-19.

Her body had produced the antibodies, or blood proteins used by the immune system, in response to being attacked by the coronavirus. By early April, Connors was visiting a nearby blood bank to donate her antibody-rich plasma, also called convalescent plasma, in an experimental program to help patients who are critically ill recover from the coronavirus.

Treating Seriously Ill Patients

On March 28, an extremely sick patient at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City received the first convalescent plasma treatment at the facility, donated by a volunteer who had recovered from the coronavirus and developed a high number of disease-fighting antibodies.

As of April 15, about 60 more severely ill patients with COVID-19 have received convalescent plasma there, with more treatments being done daily. Among the roughly 20,000 people who have reached out so far to see if they qualify as candidates for antibody testing, more than 600 eligible plasma donors have been identified and have either already donated or are scheduled to do so.

Across the country, Houston Methodist Hospital is also pioneering plasma transfusions to treat COVID-19.

[SEE: Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work.]

An important feature of the Mount Sinai program is a new assay, a type of laboratory test, which reveals antibodies to the new coronavirus in people who have recently recovered from COVID-19. (The test is not yet available to general public.)

The antibody assay was developed by a team led by Florian Krammer, a professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The test is both qualitative and quantitative, meaning that it shows not only whether someone has antibodies to COVID-19, but also measures the antibody level in the blood.

The primary goal of the Mount Sinai program is to find people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection and can donate what’s known as convalescent plasma.

“If you are one of those superheroes who can be a Wonder Woman or a Superman — you have very antibody-rich blood — your convalescent plasma can be a potential therapeutic to save some other patients who are very seriously ill with this disease,” says Dr. Carlos Cordon-Cardo, a professor and the chair of pathology, molecular and cell-based medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System.

The test is extremely precise. “It is very important that the assay is sensitive and specific enough so there are very few false positives or false negatives, which we want to avoid,” says Cordon-Cardo, whose laboratory is implementing and processing the antibody tests.

Cordon-Cardo is working with regulatory agencies to achieve expanded approval for use of the assay. “We hope that in the very near future, we can start testing not only convalescing individuals (for possible plasma donation), but the population in general,” he says. That might include uses like ensuring that someone is ready to return to the workplace safely, such as a health care worker who has recently recovered from COVID-19. Or, it’s possible that antibody testing could be used for research to determine how long immunity lasts.

Sick With Mild COVID-19

“When I ended up getting sick, it didn’t necessarily surprise me,” Connors says. Among other students who attended the Barcelona concert, several came down with the virus shortly thereafter. “On the night of March 10, I found myself coughing a little bit but nothing was concerning,” she says. “Then my mom woke me up (the next morning) and told me she heard me coughing in my sleep.” Connors woke with an excruciating headache and muscle aches all over her body.

Connors’ primary care doctor suggested she get tested for COVID-19. After obtaining approval from the state health department, she went to an urgent care clinic for a nasal swab test. She ultimately received a positive test result nine days later.

Fortunately, Connors never developed the shortness of breath that has put so many COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Her only respiratory symptom was a dry cough. “It wasn’t painfully dry and wasn’t a big deal,” she says, and it soon passed.

“It was just the headache — it was almost unbearable,” Connors says. Tylenol didn’t help. When she tried to sit up, the movement made her head hurt even more. “The only way I could get it to go away was if I could fall asleep.” That’s what she did, resting for the next two days.

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

Plasma Donation Process

The plasma donation process is similar to donating blood, although it only focuses on plasma, the liquid component of the blood. Blood is drawn from your arm intravenously and sent into a machine that separates out the plasma for donation.

“We take the blood of someone with a high amount of antibody and then we give them back their red blood cells,” says Dr. Ania Wajnberg, director of ambulatory services for Mount Sinai Hospital and an associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine. “And what’s left is this yellowish fluid, called plasma — the part of our blood that has antibodies in it.” That portion is used to try and treat a critically ill patient.

Antibodies against COVID-19 take some time to develop, Wajnberg says. Therefore, the program is looking for people who had the disease about three weeks prior to testing.

The donated plasma is used when needed for a severely ill COVID-19 patient who has a compatible blood type. After the patient receives the plasma transfusion, the hope is that the newly received antibodies will help the patient fight the infection and reduce symptoms.

Convalescent plasma for people affected by the coronavirus is an experimental therapy. “Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be safe and effective as a treatment for COVID-19,” the Food and Drug Administration notes. “Therefore, it is important to study the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in clinical trials.”

However, patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 may receive expanded access to the plasma treatments. For severely ill patients who don’t have access to an existing program or clinical trial at an academic medical center, for instance, a physician can request a single-patient emergency new drug application from the FDA.

Recovering and Ready to Help

Three days after she started having symptoms, Connors felt much better but she still had to take precautions after becoming infected with COVID-19. “I had to self-isolate for 14 days, but I didn’t even know if I had the virus because the test results took so long,” she says.

Connors, who lives with her parents, twin brother and older sister, stayed in her bedroom to avoid getting other family members sick. Her mother, who had driven her from the airport and to the clinic, had to stay separate from others, as well. “We had to share a bathroom, but she was in her bedroom and I was in mine,” she says. “If I left my room to go to the bathroom, I had to wear a mask and gloves.”

Their Infection prevention efforts were successful — nobody else in the family developed any symptoms.

Connors became curious about how long it would take to fully recover and whether she had developed signs of immunity to COVID-19. The new plasma donation program gave provide an opportunity for her to explore those questions and possibly help others.

On March 30, Connors went to Mount Sinai to undergo a quick blood test for COVID-19 antibodies and also a repeat swab test for the disease itself. Three days later, she learned that her COVID-19 test was now negative — and she had high antibody levels.

On April 6, Connors went to the blood bank to share her plasma. Filling out paperwork as a first-time donor was the longest part of the process. The donation itself only took 40 minutes.

An Eager Public

The public response to the Mount Sinai program has been strong.

“We released a web link that anyone can go to and fill out some information for us to determine whether they truly had COVID, whether they think they had COVID and a way to reach them,” Wajnberg says. “Within the first couple days of this being launched, we had thousands of requests to come in for this testing, so we’ve been ramping up as quickly as we possibly can to get people in the door.”

People are eager to participate in the program and hopefully help others get healthy. “It’s a really nice bright spot in all of this — how generous and excited people are,” Wajnberg says. “I’ve had lots of tears and cheering when people find out they’re able to help somebody else.”

The Mount Sinai project is being done in partnership with the New York Blood Center. The regional project is part of a national consortium working through the FDA. “There are multiple centers on it, and over time, many hospitals are getting these programs up and running,” Wajnberg says.

Emerging Data

The idea of using convalescent plasma to treat somebody suffering from a viral infection is not new. Introduced during the 1918 flu pandemic, the treatment has since been used for viral outbreaks including H1N1 (swine flu), SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), with more success.

A small study from China, published March 27 in JAMA, describes encouraging results for five patients who were critically ill with COVID-19 and on ventilators. All five patients survived the illness following transfusions with antibody-containing convalescent plasma.

More research from China — a pilot study involving 10 patients with severe COVID-19 — reported that convalescent plasma therapy was safe and effective. The results were published April 6 in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America).

At Mount Sinai, the first patients in the program to receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma are being closely monitored. “We’re actively working on compiling the data about our first group of patients and will hopefully have those in the coming weeks,” Wajnberg says.

It’s not yet known whether the convalescent plasma programs will help people, Wajnberg emphasizes. “What we’re going to learn in the next few weeks will be additive to that conversation and hopefully very important,” she says. “We have to wait and really see what the data shows to know how big we’re going to scale up nationwide.”

If You Want to Donate Plasma

The FDA is encouraging people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks to consider donating plasma. That may help save the lives of other patients, the FDA says.

According to FDA guidelines updated on April 13, to be eligible to donate plasma, you must meet criteria including the following:

— You must have had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test.

— Your symptoms must be completely resolved for at least 28 days before you donate, or for at least 14 days before donation with a negative lab test for active COVID-19 disease.

— You must either be a male donor or a female donor who has not been pregnant, or a female whose blood has been tested since your most recent pregnancy with negative results for HLA antibodies, which may cause a harmful reaction in blood or plasma recipients.

If you’ve interested in donating plasma, you can fill out the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor Eligibility form online through the American Red Cross.

[See: Ways to Boost Your Immune System.]

Giving Back

Now, although Connors is out of self-isolation, she’s still confined to home except for essential activities. Emotionally, it’s been a bit difficult. “I feel like I’m wired to be with my friends, running around doing whatever,” she says. “But I’m lucky to have my family with me.” She’s happy to go to the store to protect older family members, in particular, from getting sick with COVID-19. “I have comfort knowing I have the antibodies and if I come in contact with it, I’ve already had it.”

Connors is grateful for the opportunity to help others. “I’m so lucky I’m able to donate,” she says. “I kind of felt a responsibility to do it, because I should be helping other people who aren’t as fortunate.” Anyone who can donate should consider it, she adds: “It’s such as an easy process. It was so painless — it’s not time-consuming at all.”

More from U.S. News

12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away

11 Ways to Recover From a Sore Throat

14 Myths and Misconceptions About the Flu Vaccine

Recovered COVID-19 Patients May Be Able to Help Those Who Are Sick originally appeared on usnews.com