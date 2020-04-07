Q&A: Riskalyze

Risk tolerance plays an integral role in any investment strategy. Invest more aggressively than your client can stomach, and you’ll…

Risk tolerance plays an integral role in any investment strategy. Invest more aggressively than your client can stomach, and you’ll likely be spending many hours trying to talk them off the sell precipice. But invest too conservatively, and your client may start looking for higher returns elsewhere.

Getting an accurate read on each of your clients’ risk tolerance is essential to ensuring you have a long and fruitful relationship. And yet, often advisors fall back on rote questionnaires or stereotypes when determining a client’s risk tolerance. They assign labels like “conservative” and “moderately aggressive,” which try to lump every investor into a handful of category buckets.

Riskalyze aims to end this. It’s using new technology to help advisors quantify client risk tolerance. We sat down with Riskalyze co-founder and chief investment officer Mike McDaniel to learn more about how they approach risk tolerance and what this new approach can do for financial advisors.

Riskalyze helps advisors quantify their clients’ risk tolerance by using scientific theory to determine their Risk Number. Can you tell us more about how you do this?

Riskalyze’s process is built upon a Nobel Prize-winning framework. It uses real dollar amounts relevant to each investor to produce a quantitative measurement of risk tolerance. We analyze portfolio risk the hard way and the right way — that is, by assessing each security with a rich data set (not an arbitrary three-, five- or 10-year look-back period that continually leaves out 2008) and rolling that individual security analysis into a portfolio-wide analysis.

Others who attempt to assess risk tolerance do so by stereotyping investors based on age and then nudging that subjective outcome based on an investor’s market sentiment at that moment in time. They also attempt to assess portfolio risk by assuming that securities behave as their asset class suggests they might.

Once an advisor has determined a client’s Risk Number, how can the advisor use Riskalyze to improve the practice?

We believe everyone has a Risk Number and when financial advisors can align this quantitative measurement of risk tolerance with a quantitative measurement of portfolio risk, they’re able to retain clients by setting better expectations about what is “normal” for an investor’s portfolio, grow their business by inciting curiosity with the powerful phrase “What is your Risk Number?” and protect their business from regulatory scrutiny by documenting that they’ve acted in the best interests of their clients and have tailored their investments to them.

How do Riskalyze’s products integrate with an advisor’s legacy systems?

Riskalyze integrates directly with every major custodian (CRM), financial planning tool, portfolio management platform and more. When client and account data sync directly from custodians and a CRM, the advisor experience is seamless. And when clients see their risk analytics in their client portals and elsewhere, they’re confident in the common language they use with their advisor.

What installation, technical support and customer service do you provide?

Since Riskalyze is a cloud-based platform, getting up and running is simple. Although the product is intuitive and comes with self-guided resources and training tools, we still choose to equip advisors with a world-class personal onboarding experience. Their journey is always complete with Riskalyze’s success coaches for ongoing training and a customer care team serving as delightful first responders when needed.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

Our mission of “empowering the world to invest fearlessly” is more relevant now than it ever has been. Recent market volatility means advisors everywhere are stepping up to set better expectations with their clients about risk, and advisors turn to Riskalyze when investors aren’t sure what is “normal” for their portfolios. This wave of market volatility is occurring right as impending regulations are fostering the need to better document the best interest standard imposed on advisors, and this combination has advisors seeking quantitative risk alignment in droves.

